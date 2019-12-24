Housing/Property
Housing Expert Fault N20bn National Theatre Renovation
The Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) has described the N20 billion approved by President Muhammadu Buhari through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the renovation of National Art Theatre, Lagos, as “outrageous”.
It would be recalled that the Bankers Committee, an umbrella body of CEOs of commercial banks and the CBN officials is expected to spend the N20 billion to carry out maintenance works at the National Art Theatre.
Emefiele had at the end of the 11th session of the Bankers Committee meeting in Ogere, Ogun commended president Buhari for his approval for the improvement and redevelopment of the national asset.
The President, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN) Mr Festus Adebayo, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja said that the amount was outrageous and that the project was not economically viable, when compared to pressing needs.
Adebayo also said that due consultation was not followed in getting the approval.
He said the bankers committee should have consulted more before deciding to expend such amount of funds on what many believed to be a moribund project.
He therefore urged the government to channel the funds toward affordable housing to enable millions of homeless Nigerians to have a roof over their head.
“It is unbelievable that the bankers committee have N20 billion to spend on a moribund project and not affordable housing.
“It’s unfortunate that no one seems to take housing seriously except in campaign speeches and other contexts requiring political correctness.
“Other less critical sectors get actual practical attention with stupendous funding while housing gets lip service,” he said.
The housing expert noted that even though the N20 billion was not coming from government coffers but from the Bankers Committee’s funds and contributions from member commercial banks.
He argued that such funds should have ordinarily gone into Housing Finance if those same banks were contributing their quota as stipulated in National Housing Fund (NHF) Act.
Adebayo added that N20 billion would make significant impact in the housing value chain in Nigeria, especially after the poor funding suffered by the sector over years.
“In contrast, only N17.5 billion is the total allocation for the Federal Government flagship National Housing Program in the 2020 budget for Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.
“An investment of N20 billion in housing development would not only provide housing for low and middle income earners but would also generate a lot of employment, direct and indirect labour.
“It will generally stimulate the local economy and prove to would-be investors that the country is serious about housing development,” Adebayo argued. (NAN)
Housing/Property
FCTA Receives 7,826 Applications For Abuja Land In 2019
The FCT Administration received a total of 7,826 fresh applications for various plots of land in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in 2019. The Director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr. Isa Ibrahim Jalo, made the disclosure at a press conference recently in Abuja.
He gave a breakdown as: private residential-4,901; commercial-2,120; resettlement-431; Area Council-373; and diplomatic-1.
Jalo also said the AGIS positively contributed to the success Nigeria recorded in its upward movement on the Ease of Doing Business on the 2019 World Bank index. “In line with the aspirations of the federal government on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, the AGIS has repositioned its customer service to make it more responsive and people result oriented.
“In consonance with this narrative, AGIS has re-modernized its website by making it interactive with the deployment of online customer complaint and feedback mechanism. This innovation allows the general public to lodge complaints, which can be promptly responded to,” he stated
The director said, it was in this spirit that “AGIS reactivated its Electronic Queue Management System which led to the improvement of crowd management and sustained orderliness, especially during peak hours of its operations”.
He reiterated that the production and conveyance processes of the Certificates of Occupancy have also been re-organised to fast track its deliverance with the intention of reducing wastage of man-hours of the customers.
Jalo added, “AGIS has worked fervently to quicken the process of payments for services like Legal Search, Deed of Assignment, Power of Attorney, Legal Mortgage and opening of new application files among others, thereby making legal search to be conducted within 24 hours, including its report to customers.”
Also speaking, the FCT Director of Land Administration, Adamu Jibrin Hussaini, revealed that the FCT minister signed and conveyed 785 Certificates of Occupancy in 2019 alone, while efforts are on to fast track the process of timely issuance of C-of-Os in tune with the SERVICOM Charter of the Federal Government and the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing Business.
Housing/Property
NIOB To Train Young Persons On Quality Jobs
The Nigeria Institute of Building NIOB has restated its commitment to train young persons in the art of quality delivery
The Chairman, NIOB, Rivers Chapter, Bldr Hilary Osemeduaukwadi, made the declaration at this year’s end of year event, last Thursday in Port Harcourt
He said it is the policy of NIOB “to catch them young”, to get students in related study to participate in available trainings organized for the continuous assessment of professional builders in the country
According to him the event which was hosted by Wichtech, also doubles as a career guidance and counseling forum to students in the Faculty of Building in the various Universities in the country, commending the Port Harcourt Polytechnic for including Building in the school curricular
He stressed that NIOB was deeply committed to building houses with quality materials, adding that the institution would fight quackery to a standstill‘
Osemeduaukwadi noted that a lotof people in the society were not aware of the rules of building, which explained why the business of quacks were thriving as they were more often hired to build houses, which integrity cannot be ascertained.
“Due to ignorance they offer building projects to quacks as engineers, while they are not,” he said.
He charged Port Harcourt residents to desist from patronizing quacks and should seek professionals that abound in the various industries in the built environment
Also speaking, Sales Manager, Twintex Global Resources, a player in the plumbing subsector of the built environment, subsidiary of Wichtech, Mr. Anthony Nkire , announced its preparedness to deliver on quality plumbing in the country
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa/Kpobari Barizaa
Housing/Property
Mortgage Banks, CBN Hold Talks Over Expansion Plans
Mortgage firms are seeking for new strategies to flesh up their operations in the housing finance industry, and have taken decisions on critical success factors that would ensure continuity and viability of the sub-sector in Nigeria.
With the mortgage sub-sector still caught in a battle for survival, the umbrella body of Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) has begun constructive engagement with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for an expansion of the permissible activities for the banks in the revised operational guidelines.
The Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN) acknowledged that PMBs in particular, as well as mortgage banking sub-sector in general needed to be more profitable and record higher Return on Investment [ROI) to grow the business horizons and attract new investors.
Under the revised operational guidelines, primary mortgage banks were not allowed to grant consumer or commercial loans, leasing, estate agency or facilities management, project management for real estate development and management of pension funds/schemes.
The banks are permitted to engage in mortgage finance, real estate construction finance within the permitted limits, acceptance of savings and time\term deposits, acceptance of mortgage-focused demand deposits, drawing from mortgage funds such as National Housing Fund Facility for on-lending and financial advisory services for mortgage customers.
This was part of the discussions by the delegates at the Year 2019 Annual Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) Retreat held in Lagos, hosted by MBAN, which attracted Managing Director/CEOs of mortgage banks; mortgage brokerage companies; representatives of statutory regulatory/supervisory agencies as well as key stakeholders and corporate companies in the sub-sector.
The delegates suggested the need to embrace “Mutual Shared Services” that would evolve from “shared Model Information Technology (IT) Infrastructure for PMBs in Nigeria to be driven by MBAN.
The idea was mooted as a collaborative approach to deploying IT Solutions by all mortgage banks since the major challenge faced by financial institutions up till now has been the huge capital outlay required to set it up, traceable mainly to the high cost of infrastructure, and integration.
To achieve this, it was proposed that MBAN should come up with strategic initiatives towards “unified and shared services IT infrastructure /platform” with a view to adopting the collaborative approach for improved operational performance and profitability of PMBs’ as well as reducing the risk vulnerabilities in all ramifications.’
Meanwhile, in communiqué signed by MBAN President and Executive Secretary/CEO, Adeniyi Akinlusi and Kayode Omotoso respectively, they said the association resolved that PMBs would be contributing effectively to the development of the sub-sector when they respond promptly to request from the secretariat for data on mortgage loans as well as other activities that would make possible the collection, collation, and analysis of same.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
NSF; MOC Gives Mauythai Approval To Demonstrate In Edo
-
Politics3 days ago
20m Nigerians In Diaspora Deserve Voting Right – Dabiri-Erewa
-
Politics3 days ago
Violence Act Bill: Stakeholders Want Special Courts, Tough Sanctions
-
Politics3 days ago
Uzodinma, Araraume Have No Chance Against Ihedioha – Ahamba
-
Politics3 days ago
N37bn NASS Renovation: When A Budget Becomes A Burden
-
Niger Delta3 days ago
Group Slams Dokubo, Others Over Comments Against Wike
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Receives RSG’s 2020 Budget
-
Politics3 days ago
Gov Lauds Adamawa Assembly For Passing Health Insurance Law