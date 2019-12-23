Violence Act Bill:  Stakeholders Want Special Courts, Tough Sanctions

Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a man with rock solid faith in God, saying he inspires others in times of crisis.

He said the Governor developed his faith from his father, Rev J.N.E. Wike, who is a worthy Christian leader that has contributed to the Gospel of Christ.

“The fruits of the Lord are very visible. From your Ministry we can see it visibly. And also from the life of your son, the Rivers State Governor, it is very visible.

“The rock solid courage and faith he has in God is so tangible. In the midst of all the storms we were passing through, he had a rock solid faith that energised all of us”, he said.

While explaining that leaders of the State were in the Church to celebrate the General Overseer of Christian Universal Church, and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike, the SSG said “We are here this morning to celebrate the grace on the life of our father, the father of the Rivers State Governor. Some of us have benefited directly from the father and his son.

“What God has done in the life of our father and the victory of the Governor is a testimony of God’s favour. In the midst of all the challenges, we saw the mighty hands of God Almighty. No man could have done what was done.

“We are very happy. That is why we are here this morning to join you to return all Glory to God Almighty. “

Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said that Governor Wike drew his strong faith from his father.

“We are very grateful and thankful to God that we are here today to celebrate our father. Governor Wike has ardent faith in God.

“It couldn’t have been better for Rivers State and her people, if not for Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The fruit that you have given to Rivers State has brought joy, succor and happiness to the people”, he said.

General Overseer of Christian Universal Church and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike thanked the people of the State for thanking God with him. He described the day as the best day of his life.