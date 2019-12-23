Politics
Violence Act Bill: Stakeholders Want Special Courts, Tough Sanctions
Offenders of the proposed Violence Against Persons (VAP) bill 2019 may face special courts and stiffer penalties.
Stakeholders at the public hearing of the bill last Thursday at the Rivers State House of Assembly are proposing stiffer fines and penalities.
The stakeholders made up of women and civil society groups, including Nigerian Bar Association and International Federal of Women Lawyers(FIDA) hailed the bill which seeks to domesticate a similar law passed by the National Assembly in 2015.
Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs. Atosemi Eson –Teetito, had advocated for a special court to try offenders adding that, “ penalties against offenders should be tough to serve as deterrence for others “.
Representative of African Women Lawyers Association, Hilda Desmond Nkeleiriari reasoned that the domestication of the VAP bill will serve as paneacea to the various crimes committed against women and children.
She proposed that victimisation of people at the workplace, sexual abuse that involves using of substances to induce another party should be included in the bill.
Nkeleiriari added, “ Section 14(A) should cover children and their dependants.”
State President of FIDA, Ngozi Ighosieve recommended that a sexual offender register be established in the judiciary.
In the view of the FIDA president,” a sexual offender register should be opened in the state as a warning sign for the public. It will go a long way in deterring offenders”.
The FIDA president and Chairperson of the Medical Women Association and Coordinator of Rivers State Gender Based Response Team, Dr. Betty Agala speaking through Derby Effiong advocated that the fine be increased to N10 million or 10years imprisonment.
Their view was based on the fact that wealthy people could walk free from such offence by paying paltry sums of 100,000 or N500,000 as provided by the bill.
Besides, instead of confining culprits to the prison, they preferred that offenders should be compelled to do community social service and as such shame hardened ones who would be exposed to public ridicule.
They Stressed that such would also decongest prisons as well.
Mr. Eugene Abels of Extra Steps Initiative recommended penalties for state actors.
Mr. Abels decried police personnel’s attitude towards victims, and emphasised the need for what he called “ post incident care”.
In his words, “ It’s the duty of the state to protect victims and we should provide such in our laws.”
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee on VAP bill and member representing Asari Toru II, Hon Enemi George Alabo said the bill caters for infractions to all persons in society, especially offences that may not be captured in the criminal code.
News
Wike Has Solid Faith In God -SSG
Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a man with rock solid faith in God, saying he inspires others in times of crisis.
He said the Governor developed his faith from his father, Rev J.N.E. Wike, who is a worthy Christian leader that has contributed to the Gospel of Christ.
“The fruits of the Lord are very visible. From your Ministry we can see it visibly. And also from the life of your son, the Rivers State Governor, it is very visible.
“The rock solid courage and faith he has in God is so tangible. In the midst of all the storms we were passing through, he had a rock solid faith that energised all of us”, he said.
While explaining that leaders of the State were in the Church to celebrate the General Overseer of Christian Universal Church, and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike, the SSG said “We are here this morning to celebrate the grace on the life of our father, the father of the Rivers State Governor. Some of us have benefited directly from the father and his son.
“What God has done in the life of our father and the victory of the Governor is a testimony of God’s favour. In the midst of all the challenges, we saw the mighty hands of God Almighty. No man could have done what was done.
“We are very happy. That is why we are here this morning to join you to return all Glory to God Almighty. “
Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said that Governor Wike drew his strong faith from his father.
“We are very grateful and thankful to God that we are here today to celebrate our father. Governor Wike has ardent faith in God.
“It couldn’t have been better for Rivers State and her people, if not for Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The fruit that you have given to Rivers State has brought joy, succor and happiness to the people”, he said.
General Overseer of Christian Universal Church and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike thanked the people of the State for thanking God with him. He described the day as the best day of his life.
Politics
RSHA Receives RSG’s 2020 Budget
The week under review witnessed the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill of the Rivers State Government to the Rivers State House Of Assembly.
The Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira(N530billion) to the Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The Governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
Wike while explaining the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira whereas one hundred and fifty six billion naira would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and was expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani commended Wike for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him a more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive arm.
Immediately after, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
Also within the week, the Assembly Adhoc Committee on Violence Against Persons bill (VAP)2019 held a public hearing.
Stakeholders made up of women groups and other non- governmental organisations attended the hearing held at the Assembly complex.
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Enemi Alabo George said the forum was organised to get public input and ensure the bill meets public expectation.
In the same vein one of the initiators of the bill and Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the bill is an offshoot of an earlier one passed by the National Assembly but with a variation to reflect the realities in the state.
Niger Delta
Group Slams Dokubo, Others Over Comments Against Wike
The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC) has expressed displeasure over unsavoury remarks credited to Alhaji Asari Dokubo against Governor Nyesom Wike following comments the governor made referencing the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, Prof. T.J.T Princewill, during the recent congratulatory visit by Kalabari people to the Government House.
The youths who bared their minds in a press statement jointly signed by the President of the Kalabari Youth Council, Rt. Hon. Orolosama Peter Amachree and KYC Coordinators in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas respectively, regretted that Asari Dokubo’s vituperations were misplaced as he and his cohorts were clearly ignorant of the circumstances and context in which the Governor made the statements to his visiting Kalabari guests.
Governor Wike had during the visit, criticized the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, HRH, Professor T. J. T Princewill who recently played host to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State without informing him as officially required by courtesy and protocol.
The youths declared: “Recognized traditional rulers, irrespective of political leanings, have a duty to work closely with the government at all times in the interest of their people and any breach of protocol in that respect should not be condoned by any well-meaning person.
“Regarding that particular matter, we believe that Governor Wike was right to bare his feelings to the visiting Kalabari people because
Governor Dickson did not embark on that visit in good faith. As Governor, Dickson deliberately breached protocol by visiting another State without due information to the governor of the State being visited, even as a private visitor”.
Defending the visit to the Government House by the Kalabari Se, the youths disclosed that aside congratulating the governor on his historic victory in the last gubernatorial election with their daughter as Deputy, the Kalabari people also used the opportunity of the visit to request the approval of the all important Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 project, for which the governor acceded with assurance that the project would be completed in no distant time.
Stressing that the youths and indeed Kalabari people cannot be deceived by the activities of Asari Dokubo and his cohorts, the youths said Governor Dickson was touted to have undertaken the visit ‘to commiserate with the King on the death of over 40 Ijaw sons during the 2019 elections.
“In fact, the same governor did not have the good heart to extend same courtesy to Governor Wike who bore the brunt of the election crisis in Rivers State”, they stated.
