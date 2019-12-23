Soku Oil Wells: RSG Celebrates Court Victory

The ruling, last Monday, by a Federal High Court in Abuja that Rivers State owns the disputed Soku Oil Wells/Fields located in Akuku Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, against the claims by Bayelsa State, opened the curtain for several critical events in Government House, Port Harcourt, last week.

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, in his reaction to the victory, expressed happiness that justice has, at last, been done.

He said: “ We are happy for what happened today. We don’t believe in fighting. We believe in following due process.

“ Thank God the Federal High Court has affirmed and they should pay us our money which they have collected. The revenue derivation should continue to be paid into Rivers State coffers. We are happy.”

He reiterated the determination of his administration to continue the fight towards ensuring the protection of whatever that is the interest of the state.

Soku Council of Chiefs, political leaders, women groups, and youth leaders celebrated the victory and commended Gov Wike for leading the state to victory .

Another major event in Brick House in the week under review , was the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly for consideration and passage into law.

The Governor presented a proposal of N530, 813, 357, 619.00. for the year 2020.

The budget which is christened: “ Budget of Reassurance, Profound Impact for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity “ , has N156, 659, 436, 569.00 as Recurrent Expenditure while the Capital Expenditure is N374, 153, 920, 743.00, making up nearly 70 per cent of the budget.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi Ibani, said that budget is critical to the development process and assured the Governor that the Assembly will diligently consider and pass the budget.

The Speaker commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the development of the state and promised continued cooperation of the House.

Another major ethnic group in Rivers State, the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality paid a solidarity visit to Governor Wike last Monday in Government House.

The Gbenemene Tai and Chairman, Supreme Council of Ogoni Council of Traditional Rulers, King Godwin Giniwa, lauded the Governor for his support to the Ogonis and pledged unflinching support of Ogonis to his administration.

The Governor, while addressing the delegation, used the opportunity to declare his position on the next Governor of the state.

Wike explained that he has not promised any ethnic group in the state, the position of governor, noting that only God has the capacity to make the next governor and not him or any man.

He equally explained the decision of the state government to acquire the Shell interest in the OML11 and expressed disappointment that the Ogonis allow criminals to speak for them on the issue.

Another major event last week in Government House was the courtesy visit by the World Health Organisation, Country Representative for Nigeria, Dr Peter Lasuba.

Governor Wike disclosed that he increased budgetary allocation for the health sector in 2020 because of his administration’s strong commitment to universal health coverage in the state.

He announced that the Contributary Health Insurance Scheme of Rivers State will now be compulsory.

The Country Representative, Dr Peter Lasuba commended the Rivers State Governor for the huge investments of his administration in the health sector and for supporting the organisation.

The State Chief Executive , last Thursday, commissioned the first branch of Globus Bank in Port Harcourt, with a charge to the management to consider employment of qualified Rivers people in the bank so as to earn the support of the state government.