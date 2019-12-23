Front Pix
Religious Intolerance Watch List: CAN Backs US Position
The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has wholeheartedly welcomed the United States Government for placing Nigeria on a Special Watch List for nations where religious intolerance holds sway.
CAN leadership made its position known through Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, Special Assistant (Media & Communications) to the CAN President, Rev Dr Samson Ayokunle.
The Apex Christian body said it is not happy with Nigerian being listed among nations with religious intolerance, it is happy that a neutral and external organisation has observed the situation in Nigeria.
“We are not happy that our country is being listed among the nations where religious intolerance is one of their hallmarks but it gladdens our hearts that, at least, the global community is not unaware of the fact that Nigerian Christians are becoming an endangered species in their fatherland.”
CAN said the reasons given by the United States are too glaring to be disputed.
‘‘The US, like every other country, has an embassy here that monitors and reports back what the country is going through and the approach being adopted by the government to addressing the situation’’.
“The Nigerian federal government failed to implement effective strategies to prevent or stop such violence or to hold perpetrators accountable.
“The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, has made this known to President Muhammadu Buhari in all our meetings with him to see the whole country as his constituency and to avoid nepotism as much as possible; but instead of correcting the imbalance, one of his aides is fond of abusing and insulting the association using every unprintable word.
“The Chief Justice of Nigeria, a few days ago, called for an amendment to the Constitution with a view to adding more Sharia contents. Since the Chief Justice has not denied the story and the government has failed to call him to order, it is crystal clear that the US government has more facts than the government thinks.
“If the government is sensitive to our yearnings and aspirations, how come no Christian is heading any of the three arms of government in the present dispensation? This is unprecedented in the history of this country since Independence. Is that one of the reasons why no Christian worthy of occupying any of those sensitive positions?”
CAN further expressed dismay over the composition of the National Security Council saying it was a slap on the face of Christians.
‘‘We learnt that 98 per cent of its members come from one part of the country and people of the same faith. Let the government unmask its members including their religions and states of origin’’.
“The government is telling us that Christians are not worthy for those key appointments but to play the second fiddle.
God Helped Me Overcome ‘Federal Might’ -Wike …As Gov Warns Task Force Against Illegal Operations …Explains Budgetary Allocation Increase To Health Sector
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described himself as the luckiest politician that was assisted by God to overcome the onslaught of Federal Might during the 2019 elections.
Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service of the Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Koroma Town, Tai Local Government Area, yesterday, Governor Wike said he fought Federal Might and survived because God was with him.
“I am the luckiest politician who has always received God’s Blessing. I don’t know how many people who have fought Federal Might and succeeded.
“God fought for us during the last elections and we were victorious. That is why I will always support the Church. I will always continue to give thanks to God for his mercies”, the Governor said.
Wike, who noted that only God has the power to enthrone his successor in 2023, emphasized that the most he can do is to pray that his party succeeds in the election.
“I will not install my successor. It is God that will determine who will succeed me. Only God has the power to install my successor.
“However, I will fervently pray that my party succeeds in 2023. The insistence to plant a successor is mainly for selfish reasons. Everyone with the right capacity should come forward to tell Rivers people, why they should vote him/her”, he said.
While describing Senator Barinada Mpigi as a dedicated politician, who works hard to achieve results, Governor Wike said he has worked closely with the Senator since 1999 because he is a trustworthy politician, adding that Mpigi has examined both PDP and APC, with the conclusion that PDP is the hope for Nigeria, noting that despite the challenge confronting the PDP, the future of the country is secured under the leadership of the PDP.
On his part, Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, who was represented at the occasion by Senator Sandy Onoh, described Senator Mpigi as a potent force for Ogoni, Rivers State and the South-South.
Also speaking, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, said Senator Mpigi is a trustworthy politician who does not swerve in the face of pressure.
Ndume also praised Governor Wike for being a courageous politician who works for the people, no matter the pressure.
In his response, Senator Mpigi thanked God for His mercies and his consistent political victories, saying that he built the Church in appreciation to God’s mercies over the years.
He commended Governor Wike for his contribution to his electoral victory, declaring that he will follow the Governor’s direction in 2023.
Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe said members of the Senate were on ground to support their colleague thank God for his electoral victory, and also announced the contribution of the Senators towards the construction of the vicariate.
In a sermon, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, urged Nigerians to live a life of Thanksgiving and Appreciation to God for his blessing.
He urged Niger Delta Governors to work together to address the poor Federal Road Infrastructure in the South-South.
Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Bibles to Governor Wike and other dignitaries by the Church, while the Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese also prayed for Governor Wike and other political leaders.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned operatives of the State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against attempting to illegally influence the decisions of the mobile courts.
Addressing members of the Task Force at the Government House Port Harcourt at the weekend, Governor Wike said operatives of the Task Force have no power to interfere with the work of magistrates attached to the Mobile Courts.
“I don’t want to hear these negative reports again. You have no right to direct the magistrates on what they should do. Nobody has given you power to talk to the magistrates.
“Your duty is to arrest people and take them to the magistrates. It is left for the court to decide the matter based on the law. It is not for you to tell the magistrates what to do. You don’t have that power”, he said.
The Governor decried the dwindling performance of operatives of the Task Force, saying that they must improve their performance.
“Events have shown that 70 percent of you are doing things that are not right. You now allow illegal street traders to operate and you collect money.
“In some instances you allow illegal motor parks to exist on our roads. That was not the case when you started operations. You must remember that nobody can be rich overnight.
“You have no right to open an account anywhere. If I decide to send you people home, you will start complaining. Several people are interested in carrying out these responsibilities”, he said.
The Governor said that if the operatives of the Task Force fail to improve on their services, he will be compelled to take punitive measures against them.
“This is the final time I will call you for a meeting. By the time I go round again and there is no improvement in your operations, I will send all of you packing.
“Even if you have worked towards the end of the month, I will not pay you. I will simply tell you to take whatever you have collected as part of your salary.
“People commended you when you started. But you are now engaged in some illegal activities. There are other people who are willing to work and I will not hesitate to engage fresh hands. Luckily, this is a Task Force. We even thought we will employ you as civil servants, but with the way you are going that will be difficult.”
Governor Wike also warned members of the Task Force against extorting monies from traders, bus and taxi drivers.
“The traders know that you extort monies from them. The drivers know that you extort monies from them. Before, everywhere was clear. The traffic flowed freely. But now, there are challenges.
As you go to GU Ake Road, there is an illegal taxi park. Traders have come to the road. They now sell all manner of things on the road”, he said.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 budget because of his commitment to universal health coverage in the state.
Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative for Nigeria on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said his Administration is committed to improving healthcare delivery in the State.
“We have increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 fiscal year. We have placed priority on health. We are expanding our health facilities for the benefit of our people.
“The issue of health is critical to the development of the state. Without health, other sectors will suffer. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the health sector”, he said, and also used the opportunity to announce that the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme of the state will now be compulsory.
“We have said our Contributory Health Insurance scheme will no longer be voluntary. Henceforth, it will be compulsory for everyone.
“We will do everything possible to strengthen our partnership with the World Health Organisation and health related institutions in order to promote the healthcare system in our state.”
He announced that the Rivers State Government has procured 200,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets for distribution to Rivers people in the fight against malaria, adding that the State’s Counterpart Fund for the fight against Yellow Fever in the State has also been released.
In his remarks, the Country Representative of WHO for Nigeria, Dr Peter Lasuba, appreciated the investments of the Wike-led administration in the health sector.
He said: “Let me also appreciate you for prioritizing social services, including health, as engine of human development, poverty eradication and prosperity for all in the State.
“Your focus on Universal Health Coverage is a great vision anchored on the global health agenda to ensure healthy lives and wellbeing for this State”, he said.
The WHO boss commended the Rivers State Governor for the support for the organisation’s programmes, and called for the strengthening of the partnership between WHO and the Rivers State Government.
“I salute your unwavering support to health and humbly encourage you to continue with the noble responsibility. We are here to continue supporting you in this very important journey. We need to sustain the successes recorded in the health sector”, he said.
While congratulating the Rivers State Governor on his re-election, Lasuba said winning the election for the second time is a clear testimony of the Governor’s dedication to Rivers development, which won the hearts of the electorate.
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says virtually all necessary measures have been taken by his administration to make Rivers State a haven for investors.
This, he said, has fundamentally reduced cases of multiple-taxation, and eliminated instances of harassment of businesses operating in the state in order to encourage private investment in the State.
Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Branch of Globus Bank yesterday, the Governor said, “We have stopped harassment of businesses and multiple-taxation in the State.
“As a result, several businessmen are trooping to the state. We have created the right environment for investors to operate.”
Governor Wike stated that the investments of the State Government in the security sector have paid off, as the state has been declared safe for investments by the United States Embassy in Nigeria.
He urged the new bank to offer employment to qualified Rivers people, saying that is the only condition under which the Rivers State Government will support the institution.
“I am only willing to do business with you, if Rivers people are employed and given prominent placements in the bank”, he said
In his remarks, the Managing Director (MD) of Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, said the presence of the bank in Rivers State shows the economic importance of the State.
According to him, as the second largest economy in the country with 21 percent of the nation’s crude oil, the bank resolved to open its second branch in Rivers State.
While noting that the Rivers State Government has improved the investment climate of the State by encouraging private investors, the MD urged “the government and people of Rivers State to support the new Bank because it will help in driving the empowerment of Rivers people”.
He noted that the bank will work towards improving the economy of the State.
In another development, the Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has directed all illegal occupants of government properties across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to vacate such properties.
The Task Force stated that it is working diligently to ensure that it takes possession of all government properties illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.
Addressing journalists after operations by the Task Force yesterday, Secretary of the Task Force, Chief Hanny Woko, said the Task Force has shown presence in four estates in Eleme and Etche Local Government Areas.
The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties carried operations at the Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park, Ebubu, Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate, Igbo Etche, and Palm view Estate, Igbo Etche.
He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive government property acquired during Dr Peter Odili’s tenure. The Estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The Estate has over 100 hectares, fifty hectares on either side of the road.
“We have shown presence at the Estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the Estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice”, he said.
The Task Force Secretary continued that, “We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.
“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in government properties wherever they are located across the 23 Local Government Areas to vacate and deliver the properties to the State Government”, he charged, noting that the Task Force will not allow any without approved allocation, illegally take over Government Properties.
“Igbo Etche, Iriebe and all Government lands in the 23 Local Government Areas, if you are there, please leave. There will be no room to tolerate illegal occupants.
“This place can accommodate high class civil servants in the state. The Governor knows how best this place will be used for the benefit of the State”, he said.
At the Palm View Estate, Igbo Etche, Woko expressed regret that private individuals have invaded the place and have illegally carved out plots of land for themselves and started building.
“We are calling on intending buyers and those who illegally bought land to vacate the Estate. If you have money to waste, then continue building. This is because any illegal structure here would be demolished
“We are going to recover this estate 100 percent and hand it over to the state Government. To members of the public, before you buy land anywhere, carry out due diligence”, he warned.
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 22 former Governors currently being investigated on money laundering related charges.
The AGF, who described President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption as “total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”, equally revealed that many serving Senators are under FG’s investigative radar.
Malami spoke during a media parley he held with the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, at the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja.
Stressing that corruption undermines the security of any nation, generates huge economic damage and violates human development, the AGF said President Buhari would leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities.
He noted that three former Governors have already been convicted and are currently serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes they committed while in office, adding that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had between 2015 and 2019, secured the conviction of 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
Malami said: “I am delighted to host Judiciary Correspondents as part of the end of the year briefing on the monumental activities and historic achievements of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“Occasions like this one serve as avenues for introspection and unveiling action plans, future projects and strategic initiatives for consolidating the Ministry’s drive-in Justice sector enhancement for the forthcoming year and beyond.
”Members of the Judiciary Correspondents have been contributing tremendously in their reportage of the activities of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“You report to the general public the enviable contributions of the teaming members of the Ministry that culminated into landslide accomplishments.
“I would like to acknowledge the fact that the Judiciary Correspondents have been very supportive in providing positive and adequate publicity for the Ministry’s activities.
“I am optimistic that the meeting is essential in enhancing the working relationship between the Ministry and the Media.
“The imperative of having a committed leadership that respects the rule of law and above all has zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt tendencies remains the fulcrum upon which development revolves.
“Let me inform this gathering that corruption undermines the security of any nations, generate huge economic damage and violates human development. No doubt, failure to address corruption inhibit sustainable long growth which undermines national development.
“Like the President always states, if we don’t make effort to kill corruption, corruption will kill us and when corrupt monies find haven, it will begin to fight back. Thus, Nigeria and Africa at large can only move forward if we resist corruption in all forms.
“The present administration has been fighting corruption in all its ramified manifestations including legislative framework, institutional infrastructure and the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption and putting in place mechanisms for the management of recovered stolen assets.
“To this end, we have created a central database for recovered stolen assets which is under the supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
“The Government made concerted efforts that see to the boosting of the institutions and agencies responsible for the fight against corruption; Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Code of Conduct Bureau, among others.
“Nigeria has taken anti-corruption measures in tackling cybercrime, money laundering, oil bunkering and false assets declaration among others. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct Act, Public Officers are expected to declare their assets immediately upon assumptions of office.
“We have also developed the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and a guideline for smooth implementation of the strategy which five (5) pillars include: Prevention of Corruption, Public engagement, Ethical re-orientation, Enforcement and sanction, and Recovery and management of proceeds of crime.
“The Government has improved the economic fortune of the country through institutional support and legislative framework. The Financial Bill, Deep Offshore Profit Sharing Contract Act among others count among steps in that direction.
“I am pleased to inform this gathering that the Federal Government of Nigeria has recovered funds from corporate bodies and individuals through the combined efforts of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and our Law Enforcement Agencies through local and international collaboration with international community and adoption of strategies put in place.
“On the international front, Nigerian Government is collaborating with various jurisdictions to recover and repatriate funds that have been stolen and stashed outside Nigeria.
“The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth. The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress.
”Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities. “Our fight against corruption is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination.
“One of the multiple institutions involved in the fight against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, was able to, from 2015 to September 2019 convict 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
“It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared. “Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.
“We have three former Governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office. Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on trial.
“The Whistle-blowing Policy is also well implemented and has yielded lots of recoveries of stolen assets in Nigeria.
“I urge journalists to use the institution of the media for advocacy against corruption, encouraging the implementation of crucial measures and providing inspirational motivation against corrupt practices as well as highlighting exemplary models by promoting excellence and creativity in anti-corruption projects as an incentive to greater motivation is significant to the Africa continent.
“This engagement is about soliciting for consensus building in the fight against corruption and working together toward nation-building for the betterment of its citizens.”
