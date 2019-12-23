Education
Old Boys Hold Carol, Elect New Officers
As part of activities to mark the end of year, the Okrika Grammar School, Old Boys Association of Class ’91, held their maiden carol of nine lessons and election of a new executive to pilot the affairs of the body for next three years.
At a colourful event held at Tam Rose Suites, Egeleme, Okrika over the weekend, members unanimously returned all the former executives unopposed with a renowned administrator, Mr. Tamunokuro Loveday as President.
Also returned unopposed were Reginald Pelebo-Vice President, Engr. Alalibo Anthony – Secretary, Tubonemi Iwokiri – Financial Secretary and Lambert Gift – Welfare Officer. Erebele Saturday –Treasurer, Tamunosiki Adubo – Provost and Atorudibo Cornelius – Public Relations Officer (PRO).
In his acceptance speech, the President of the association, Comrade Tamunokuro Loveday thanked the members for the honour done him and his former executive council.
Loveday opined that the success achieved during the previous tenure was as a result of the co-operation and support of the members and solicited for more so that they would further move the association to greater heights.
Earlier, an old student of class ’91, Pastor Simeon Wariboko, admonished them to plan for their future with a positive vision in life as God had plans for everybody whom he created, urging them to associate themselves with people of vision despite the challenges in life.
The man of God appealed to them to make positive resolution as the year is coming to an end and thanked the President of Class ’91, Comrade Tamunokuro Fuayefika Loveday for successfully piloting the affairs of the association to an enviable height and commended the host, Hon. Tamuno-omie Daye for his love for the association, saying he was excited and urged all members to be dedicated to the association.
Education
RSUBEB Boss Tasks Desk Officers On Diligence, Dedication
The Chairman of Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB),Ven Fyneface Akah, has charged desk officers in the board to be diligent and dedicated to their duties.
Akah gave the charge during a one-day cluster training of SBMC-SIP project implementation sub-committee, Desk Officers and signing of the project financing agreement with UBEC held in Port Harcourt, recently.
Addressing participants at the Model Primary School, Rumueme, venue of the training, Akah, who was represented by the Commissioner Services in the board, Sir Precious Baridoo, advised them to follow the programme with diligence, saying that the success of the programme would depend on what they can offer.
He reminded them that the partnership between the UBE Board and the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) was something that everyone must tend with every sense of responsibility.
He charged the Desk Officers as well as the chairman, secretary and treasurer of the benefiting communities where the projects are to be sited, to count themselves as the privileged few selected to do what would benefit the schools and their various communities.
He warned that the funds to be released were not for their own consumption but for the actualisation of the programme, adding that all eyes would be on them to see what they were going to offer.
The RSUBEB boss appealed to them to ensure that the programme succeeds, saying that the role of the board would be to supervise and to monitor them in order to make the programme a success.
On his part, the Director, Social Mobilisation, Mr. Ibe Adirah, gave an overview of the programme pointing out that each of the 66 SBMC fund benefitting schools would have a chairman, secretary and treasurer.
According him, they will also have SUBEB Social Mobilisation Officers, UBEC team, SUBEB desk officer and the local government education SBMC Desk Officer to be headed by the Supervising Directors.
Education
Teaching In Two Or More Universities Not Criminal – ASUU President
National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, has said that it is not a crime for lecturers to teach in two different universities.
Ogunyemi, who said this when he appeared on News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja yesterday, said that the diversity usually offered the opportunity of comparing standards.
He said that teaching in two universities would only add to the system as it would afford the opportunity for lecturers to borrow and learn ideas from each other.
“The university systems allow for what we call Sabbatical. It is part of university tradition and practices all over the world.
“The purpose that it serves is that you create window for peer review. In other words, what you are doing in university A, you go to university B and see whether that is what obtains exactly, or you need to borrow something, or you share some ideas.
“ Sabbatical is a mechanism for assuring comparability of standards. Anybody that goes out for sabbaticals, when he or she comes back to the university, he adds value to the system.
“You are bringing something back, no matter how little, to the system. Where you have gone too, they get something from you.
“ So, we encourage that from time to time in the university system because universities are regarded as universal places of learning and research,” he said.
Ogunyemi also explained that lecturers, who embarked on Sabbaticals, are being paid by both their original employers and the benefiting institution.
According to him, before you go on Sabbatical, you must write a proposal on what you want to do for that year; when you come back, you must present the result of what you have done.
“It is like a research/teaching leave; you also go to another place within Nigeria or outside Nigeria to acquire new information, knowledge and bring back the knowledge to add value to your work place.
“So, it is part of the inbuilt mechanism for developing the competencies and skills of the university academics for global competition. So, working in more than one place is not a crime.
“It is not something that is now being debated whether it is moral or immoral, because they are trying to read some moral script into it,’’ he said.
Education
VC Lauds Alumni On Security Project
The Acting Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University, Port Harcourt, Prof. Opuenebo Binya Owei, has appluaded the university’s Alumni Association, 98/99 Set, for the donation of security towers in the university campus.Commissioning the project recently, the Acting Vice-Chancellor said it was thoughtful of the 98/99 Set of the Alumni Association to remember their alma mater and donate a worthy project that would contribute to the security of lives and properties in the University.Prof. Owei said that the gesture demonstrates a godly move and likened it to various accounts recorded in the Bible on how God remembered certain individuals and did something remarkable for them. She called on other Alumni groups to emulate the 98/99 set, who chose to remember their Alma Mater for good, stressing that they should not forget the institution that trained them in character and in learning.She expressed gratitude to God for the completion of the project and for giving her the opportunity to commission it as the sitting acting Vice-Chancellor of the University.
Earlier in his address, the National President of the Alumni Association, Ambassador Israel Egbunefu thanked the 98/99 set for embarking on the project, noting that it has become the tradition of the association to look out for areas of need in the University and provide intervention and assistance.
Ambassador Egbunefu assured the management of the university that the alumni body would continue to partner with her in realising the dreams of the founding fathers and in achieving the vision and mission of the university.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the 98/99 set, Engr. Kennedy Barango, said his members conceived the project, believed in it and contributed towards its actualisation and further stated the set’s commitment to improving the standard of the Institution.
