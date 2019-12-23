Politics
N37bn NASS Renovation: When A Budget Becomes A Burden
The N37 billion earmarked for the renovation of phase one of the National Assembly which comprises of the two chambers, the dome, committee rooms and offices within the White House, has sent shivers down the spines of many Nigerians.
Instead of sinking such huge sum in one building that is still very much alive, some Nigerians wonder why a country described as the poverty headquarters of the world, where its citizens cannot afford three square meals in a day could be so careless with money.
The money, some school of thought pointed out, can generate job opportunities for Nigerian citizens and remove hunger and poverty from many homes.
Many Nigerians who read or heard about the amount earmarked for the renovation, asked if the money is meant to construct another National Assembly from its foundation, noting that the sum, if judiciously used, could build many schools, hospitals and many other things needed for the wellbeing of this nation.
A critical analysis of the money shows that it is more than the budgets of some ministries, departments and agencies.
For a country with the problems of power, infrastructural development, good roads, food security, housing deficit among others, to have earmarked such a huge amount of money for the renovation of a building built with just N7 billion in 1999, shows that Nigeria is drifting towards a dark tunnel.
Ajaokuta Steel, which many experts said would create so many job opportunities for Nigerians, has been laying waste over the years because of lack of funds to put finishing touches to the project.
Analysts have also taken a critical look at the policy statement and decision of government some times and concluded that many of the problems facing the country are misplaced priorities.
The educational sector in the country, which is supposed to be given priority in the scheme of things, is begging for serious attention and most of the infrastructures are decayed and in some cases, children receive lectures in the open, while some schools cannot boast of good buildings, seats or tables.
A critical analysis of the budget shows that the increase of the 2020 budget by N264 billion, increased some subheads. President Muhammadu Buhari had presented a budget of N10.33 to the National Assembly, which was increased by the lawmakers to N10.59 trillion.
However, the increase in the budget has resulted in the hike of many sub heads in the aspects of the budget that related to the National Assembly.
Apart from the statutory allocation which increased from N125 billion to N128 billion, the N10 billion earlier proposed for some renovation work at the National Assembly was increased to N37 billion. The renovation is the responsibility of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).
Some Nigerians have raised concern over the increase and are telling the government to be sensitive to the plight of the people, as the lopsided attitude of the government towards the people is fuelling insecurity, hatred and bottled up anger that can explode at any given time.
The explanation of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, that the complex, built about 20 years ago, was now rather dilapidated, didn’t go down well with many Nigerians.
Lawan had said that “when we resumed office (at) the National Assembly Complex, we noticed that many parts of the National Assembly complex were dilapidated.
“We convened a meeting involving the management of the National Assembly, the Federal Capital Development Authority, Speaker of the House of Representatives and I. We had an exhaustive engagement. The Speaker and I later met with Mr. President and we told him the situation of the complex.
“Since the takeover of the complex, there was never, ever, any major rehabilitation or renovation, 20 years ago. Mr. President responded by telling us that he was going to renovate the National Assembly. We went back to continue the engagement with the National Assembly management and the FCDA.
“Eventually, we took what is required to renovate the phase one of the project. This includes the two chambers, the dome and other committee rooms and offices within the White House.
“N37bn was sourced and was approved and put under the FCT, not under the National Assembly.”
Lawan had said that the project would be executed by the FCDA because the National Assembly is a national monument, adding that “all we require is to have the National Assembly complex renovated, including the reconfiguration of the two chambers and of the Press Centre.
“We have the opportunity, after 20 years, to embark on the renovation of phase one (of the) building of the National Assembly. When we are through with the phase one, we will go to phase two.”
Reacting to this development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described the N37 billion claimed to be for the renovation of the National Assembly complex as an unpardonable rip-off plot and a last straw of alleged corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration.
The party said it is indefensible for the Buhari Presidency to propose a whooping N37 billion for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at the cost of N7 billion.
The main opposition party in the country, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan had said, “our party insists that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders.
“The over bloated renovation figure is therefore not only sacrilegious but also further confirms that the APC-led administration is overtly corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”
Aside the PDP, other Nigerians have also condemned the whopping sum budgeted for the renovation of National Assembly complex, insisting that if government is sensitive and sincere with the people, with the level of poverty and insecurity in the land, such would not have been contemplated.
The N37 billion, which is embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), has already been approved by President Buhari.
Will the cry and the condemnation trailing the budgeted sum change the narrative and will the federal government listen to the voice and opinion of the people and use the money for other pressing needs?
Like the PDP said, the burden of explanation is on Mr. President’s doorsteps.
News
Wike Has Solid Faith In God -SSG
Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo has described Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike as a man with rock solid faith in God, saying he inspires others in times of crisis.
He said the Governor developed his faith from his father, Rev J.N.E. Wike, who is a worthy Christian leader that has contributed to the Gospel of Christ.
“The fruits of the Lord are very visible. From your Ministry we can see it visibly. And also from the life of your son, the Rivers State Governor, it is very visible.
“The rock solid courage and faith he has in God is so tangible. In the midst of all the storms we were passing through, he had a rock solid faith that energised all of us”, he said.
While explaining that leaders of the State were in the Church to celebrate the General Overseer of Christian Universal Church, and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike, the SSG said “We are here this morning to celebrate the grace on the life of our father, the father of the Rivers State Governor. Some of us have benefited directly from the father and his son.
“What God has done in the life of our father and the victory of the Governor is a testimony of God’s favour. In the midst of all the challenges, we saw the mighty hands of God Almighty. No man could have done what was done.
“We are very happy. That is why we are here this morning to join you to return all Glory to God Almighty. “
Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi Ibani said that Governor Wike drew his strong faith from his father.
“We are very grateful and thankful to God that we are here today to celebrate our father. Governor Wike has ardent faith in God.
“It couldn’t have been better for Rivers State and her people, if not for Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. The fruit that you have given to Rivers State has brought joy, succor and happiness to the people”, he said.
General Overseer of Christian Universal Church and Father of Rivers State Governor, Rev JNE Wike thanked the people of the State for thanking God with him. He described the day as the best day of his life.
Politics
RSHA Receives RSG’s 2020 Budget
The week under review witnessed the presentation of the 2020 Appropriation Bill of the Rivers State Government to the Rivers State House Of Assembly.
The Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira(N530billion) to the Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The Governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
Wike while explaining the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira whereas one hundred and fifty six billion naira would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and was expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon.Ikuinyi Owaji Ibani commended Wike for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him a more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive arm.
Immediately after, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
Also within the week, the Assembly Adhoc Committee on Violence Against Persons bill (VAP)2019 held a public hearing.
Stakeholders made up of women groups and other non- governmental organisations attended the hearing held at the Assembly complex.
Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Hon. Enemi Alabo George said the forum was organised to get public input and ensure the bill meets public expectation.
In the same vein one of the initiators of the bill and Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule said the bill is an offshoot of an earlier one passed by the National Assembly but with a variation to reflect the realities in the state.
Niger Delta
Group Slams Dokubo, Others Over Comments Against Wike
The Kalabari Youth Council (KYC) has expressed displeasure over unsavoury remarks credited to Alhaji Asari Dokubo against Governor Nyesom Wike following comments the governor made referencing the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, Prof. T.J.T Princewill, during the recent congratulatory visit by Kalabari people to the Government House.
The youths who bared their minds in a press statement jointly signed by the President of the Kalabari Youth Council, Rt. Hon. Orolosama Peter Amachree and KYC Coordinators in Asari-Toru, Akuku-Toru and Degema Local Government Areas respectively, regretted that Asari Dokubo’s vituperations were misplaced as he and his cohorts were clearly ignorant of the circumstances and context in which the Governor made the statements to his visiting Kalabari guests.
Governor Wike had during the visit, criticized the Amanyanabo of Kalabari Kingdom, HRH, Professor T. J. T Princewill who recently played host to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State without informing him as officially required by courtesy and protocol.
The youths declared: “Recognized traditional rulers, irrespective of political leanings, have a duty to work closely with the government at all times in the interest of their people and any breach of protocol in that respect should not be condoned by any well-meaning person.
“Regarding that particular matter, we believe that Governor Wike was right to bare his feelings to the visiting Kalabari people because
Governor Dickson did not embark on that visit in good faith. As Governor, Dickson deliberately breached protocol by visiting another State without due information to the governor of the State being visited, even as a private visitor”.
Defending the visit to the Government House by the Kalabari Se, the youths disclosed that aside congratulating the governor on his historic victory in the last gubernatorial election with their daughter as Deputy, the Kalabari people also used the opportunity of the visit to request the approval of the all important Trans-Kalabari Road Phase 1 project, for which the governor acceded with assurance that the project would be completed in no distant time.
Stressing that the youths and indeed Kalabari people cannot be deceived by the activities of Asari Dokubo and his cohorts, the youths said Governor Dickson was touted to have undertaken the visit ‘to commiserate with the King on the death of over 40 Ijaw sons during the 2019 elections.
“In fact, the same governor did not have the good heart to extend same courtesy to Governor Wike who bore the brunt of the election crisis in Rivers State”, they stated.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
NWF President Urges Lifters To Remain Focused
-
Politics3 days ago
Sen Uwajumogu’s Demise, Monumental Loss To 9th Senate -Lawan
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Scores Wike High On Budget Speech
-
Politics3 days ago
Oyo Assembly Screens, Confirms Caretaker Chairmen
-
Sports3 days ago
2020 Olympic: Conflict In AFN Worries Athletics Coaches
-
Politics3 days ago
Senator Hails Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun On Victory At S’Court
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots