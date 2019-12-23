Sports
Igali Warns Athletes Against Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs
Former Olympic athlete Daniel Igali, at the weekend in Yenagoa, warned sports men and women in Bayelsa State, against using performance-enhancing drugs while participating in competitions.
Igali, who is the state’s Commissioner for Sports Development, gave the warning while addressing the athletes, saying: “using drugs to win in a game is not helpful in strengthening talent”.
He expressed worry at the development and noted that the state government would not take it lightly with any athlete who resort to cheating to win medals in any tournament.
Tidesport source reports that the commissioner, who is also the President of Nigeria Wrestling Federation (NWF), had received the state’s weightlifters who just returned from a competition.
They had participated in the National Open Weightlifting Championships in Jigawa, where they won six medals made up of three gold, one silver and two bronze.
Igali commended the weightlifters for their outstanding achievement in spite of the constraints they experienced before their departure.
He urged the athletes to always be passionate and dedicated, instead of waiting for monetary incentives before taking part in sports competitions.
The commissioner pointed out that weightlifting offers an athlete the opportunity of winning more than one medal at national, continental and global championships.
“I urge you to be up and doing. The state government is making arrangements to sponsor and support athletes to the forthcoming National Sports Festival in 2020 and we are hopeful that you will make us proud,” he said.
Sports
2022 World Cup Draw: Eagles Land In Pot One
Three-time African champions, the Super Eagles have retained their position as the 3th highest African side in the FIFA world rankings, making them a pot 1 team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
With no international breaks since the last update, there has been little in the way of change across the board in the FIFA rankings monthly update.
Despite this, the ranking still holds a lot of weight for African teams as the current installment is what will be used to determine the pots for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
In 31st place overall, Nigeria are the 3th highest African side and as such find themselves in pot 1 for the draw.
Gernot Rohr’s men garnered a total of 1493 points to stay as the third-best team in Africa behind Senegal and Tunisia.
The full set of pots is as follows: Pot 1: Senegal, Tunisia, Nigeria, Algeria, Morocco, Ghana, Egypt, Cameroon, Mali, Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In Pot 2: Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, South Africa, Guinea, Uganda, Cape Verde, Gabon, Benin, Zambia, and the Congo.
Pot 3 is made up of Madagascar, Mauritania, Libya, Mozambique, Kenya, Central Africa, Zimbabwe, Niger, Namibia, Guinea-Bissau, while Pot 4 have the likes of Malawi, Angola, Togo, Sudan, Rwanda, Tanzania, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Liberia, Djibouti
The full draw takes place on January 21st 2020 in a Cairo hotel.
Meanwhile, Belgium claimed the team of the year award for 2019. The Red Devils beat reigning world champions France to the title thanks to results from 19 friendlies.
2022 FIFA World Cup hosts, Qatar are the ‘Mover of the Year’ having gained a striking 138 points over the course of a year they won the AFC Asian Cup.
The next FIFA World Ranking will be published on Thursday 20 February 2020.
Sports
7th Kwara Sports Festival Rescheduled
The seventh edition of Kwara Sports Festival, earlier scheduled to hold between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, has now been rescheduled to hold from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1.
Abdulquadir Akanbi, Chairman of the competition’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), who is also the Permanent Secretary in the state’s Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, disclosed at the weekend.
Akanbi disclosed in a statement in Ilorin that the athletes and officials were now expected to arrive for the competition on Jan. 25 while accreditation would take place on Jan. 26.
“The festival’s torch of unity, which was formerly slated to begin moving round the state Today will now move round between Jan. 9 and Jan. 17,” he said.
Sports
NSF; MOC Gives Mauythai Approval To Demonstrate In Edo
Muaythai sport have been given approval to perform as demonstration sport, at the forthcoming National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled to hold in Edo State, next year tagged, “Edo 2020”.
The nod was given by Main Organisation Committee (MOC) of NSF shortly after the directors of sports in the country inspect the sports facilities for the NSF.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, the President of Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN), Comrade Paul Egonu, said the approval will give the body opportunity to showcase what Muaythai is all about.
According to him, MFN will continue to maintain international standard as it regards to the sport.
“I want to say that MFN is happy for this opportunity. We will use it to demonstrate to Nigerians what the sport is. But I will plead that in 2022 they should put Muaythai as one the sports to score” Comrade Egonu said.
The President used the forum to commend the secretary MOC and the efforts of Directors of Sports in the country led by Kwara State Director of Sports Kazeem.
He further congratulated the newly appointed permanent secretary of youth and sports, Gabriel Aduda, saying that the appointment is well deserved. “We have no doubt that the appointment of Aduda will bring a new dawn of sports development and youth empowerment”, Comrade Egonu stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
NWF President Urges Lifters To Remain Focused
-
Politics3 days ago
Sen Uwajumogu’s Demise, Monumental Loss To 9th Senate -Lawan
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Scores Wike High On Budget Speech
-
Politics3 days ago
Oyo Assembly Screens, Confirms Caretaker Chairmen
-
Sports3 days ago
2020 Olympic: Conflict In AFN Worries Athletics Coaches
-
Politics3 days ago
Senator Hails Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun On Victory At S’Court
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots