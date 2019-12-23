Don, Others Decry Resurgence Of Soot In Rivers

An Associate Professor at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Fidelis Allen, says the resurgence of soot in Rivers state portends greater danger to the health of the citizenry.

Prof. Allen who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt also blamed the situation on the non observance of environmental ethnics by the generality of the people.

He said since the appearance of the soot four years ago, there has been little or no effort by Nigerians across board to observe any form of environmental ethics that are dangerous to the environment.

The University don practically criticised the attitude of the Joint Task-Force (JTF) for the continuous destruction of illegal oil bunkering barges stressing that the situation has added to the destruction of the environment.

Allen also described as a good development, the moves by some persons to sue the Attorney-General of the Federation over the issue.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians are demanding for a proactive measures to stop the soot in the state.

Across section of Nigerians who spoke to our correspondents in Port Harcourt also called on the security agencies to intensity effort towards the arrest of those involved in illegal oil bunkering.

A trader Mr Victor Azubuike who confirmed the presence of the soot at the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, said time has come for these perpetrating the illegal oil to be brought to book.

He also condemned the incessant burning of tyres in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.

Also speaking, Mr Onyema Chimezie a chemical engineer, also blamed the incidence on illegal oil bunkering.

“The soot results from illegal oil bunkerings and refineries, hydrocarbon exhaust from diesel.”

He also blamed generator fumes for contributing to the soot problem, adding that the soot not only affects the respiratory system, but it pollutes water, food and fabrics.

For Miss Peace James, “the soot is actually overtaking us, because we keep on making mistakes by burning plastics and other flexographic products.

“I see no reason why all of these should continue.

By: Chioma Peters & Amina Ngoma