Niger Delta
Chiefs, Journalists Attend Late Jamabo’s Burial
Former Acting General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation. (RSNC), late Chief Soye Jamabo was laid to rest last Saturday, at his home town Ogoloma, in Okrika Local Government Area, Rivers State.
The burial ceremony was well attended by members of Okrika Divisional Council of Chiefs (ODCC), journalists and other important dignitaries.
Speaking at the pen parade ceremony in his honour at Ernest Ikoli Press Centre Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, the Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Rivers State Council, Stanley Job Stanley eulogised late Jamabo.
Stanley further described him as an icon, astute journalist and a giant in the journalism profession.
According to him, late Jamabo was a mentor par excellence and journalism teacher.
“Honestly, Late Jamabo was an icon, a giant in the journalism profession. He was a mentor par excellence and journalism teacher to most of us. A good writer that can write on any topic with ease,” Stanley said.
The chairman expressed sadness, saying that journalists in the state and beyond would miss him, but would be remembered for what he has done in the development of journalism profession.
Speaking, former General Manager of RSNC, Celestine Ogolo also described late Jamabo as one of the best journalists in Nigeria.
He said it was unfortunate that death took him at his early age, adding his contributions towards the development of journalism profession would not be forgotten.
“ I lacked words to describe late Chief Soye Wilson Jamabo, but I will say that he was a good journalist committed to his job,” Ogolo said.
Also speaking, the Manager Publications in RSNC, Mrs Juliet Njiowhor, further described late Jamabo as an easy going person.
“Late Chief Jamabo was like an elder brother to me, we have shared same office and worked harmoniously.
“In spite of his bullying sometimes, he had a kind heart and does not keep grudges,” Mrs Njiowhor said.
Late Chief Soye Wilson Jamabo, was employed in RSNC as a cop the reporter, later became one of best entertainment editors in the country. He further rose to become the editor and later became the acting general manager, before his retirement.
Niger Delta
UNICAL VC Urges Doctors To Uphold Medical Ethics
No fewer than 32 newly inducted Medical Doctors of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) have been charged to adhere strictly to the ethics of their profession in order to render selfless service to humanity.
The Vice Chancellor of the Institution, Prof. Zana Akpagu gave the charge at the UNICAL International Conference Centre during the 51st Physician’s Oath-taking Ceremony (Sponsio Academica).
Prof. Akpagu, who described the new doctors as ‘life savers’ urged them to respect the sanctity of life by shunning acts capable of dragging the image of the noble medical profession in the mud.
While congratulating the doctors for scaling the hurdles in the course of their training, he thanked them for their resilience and hard work, even has he charged them to imbibe the spirit of excellence and be good ambassadors of their Alma Mata.
I urge you to imbibe the “Malabitic” spirit and the spirit of excellence. Be good ambassadors of this institution wherever you find yourself. Represent us well and represent your parents well’’
The Vice Chancellor commended the College of Medical Sciences for the pivotal role played in training the doctors and expressed delight with the regularity of the Oath-taking Ceremony, which he said, underscores how serious and committed the College is in churning out qualified doctors.
Prof. Akpagu, who was also full of praises for the parents and sponsors of the doctors, who through thick and thin saw them through school called on the doctors to reciprocate by taking good care of them.
The university helmsman said he was looking forward to admitting them as members of the UNICAL Alumni Association, which he believed, would provide a platform for them to contribute their quota to the development of their Alma Mata.
Also speaking, Provost of the College of Medical Sciences, Prof. Victor Ansa congratulated them for the success in their academics and reminded them of the need to respect the medical ethics, which he said, would place them on a higher pedestal for effective service delivery.
He said their parents and sponsors welfare should be of paramount interest to them, just as he charged them to live above board in the discharge of their duties, respect their teachers and never put their name to shame.
He thanked the vice chancellor for his unflinching support for the college, which he believed, enabled lecturers in the college to adequately train the doctors.
Prof. Ansa said, ‘’ the vice chancellor’s support for the college is there for everyone to see. He has supported us in all ramifications, both financially and morally.”
He also used the occasion to commend the vice chancellor for appointing the immediate past Provost of the College, Prof. Maurice Asuquo as the new Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
Kidnapping: Ex-TUC Chairman Condemns Security Architecture In C’River
The former Chairman of Trade Union Congress (TUC), Cross River State Council, Comrade Clarkson Otu, has condemned the state security architecture.
Speaking in an interview, Otu condemned the recent kidnap of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Comrade Ben Ukpepi.
He described the incident as unfortunate, blaming it on poor security architecture of the state government and security agencies.
“I speak as a Cross Riverian, I speak as a stakeholder and I speak as Labour leader, it is a very unfortunate thing, what has happened is very unfortunate.
“Not just because Comrade Ukpepi is NLC Chairman but for every Cross Riverian or Nigerian that has misfortune of fallen into the hands of kidnappers, it is a very unfortunate thing.
“It was something that we were not part of. It was unfortunate that
the security situation has deteriorated to this level. When the Commissioner of Police came to the state, on a courtesy visit to the Governor, he made a remark that the security in the state was very much improved but what do we see today.
“It is very unfortunate and we are not happy about it at all. If the kidnappers have put a call across to the family, I am not aware and have no knowledge of such.”
On how to curb the menace, the ex-TUC Chairman said, “It is the duty of government to leave up to her responsibility of securing lives and property.
“I know that things are hard but this level of criminality, which has come and is not going away, is not a good thing. Government should leave up to its responsibility and do the needful with a view to improving the security situation in the state,” he stated.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
Niger Delta
I Stand Ransomed, Healed, Restored And Forgiven – Banigo
Rivers State Deputy Governor Dr (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo, says she stands ransomed, healed, restored and forgiven.
Dr Banigo stated this during her Birthday Celebration and a Carol of Nine Lessons organised by the Office of the Deputy Governor at the Government House in Port Harcourt last Friday.
The Deputy Governor said the greatest birthday gift she would love to receive from her friends, well-wishers and members of her staff was for them to accept the Lord Jesus Christ as their Lord and Personal Saviour, noting that they also would be ransomed, healed, restored and forgiven as well, if they accept Christ.
“Today the greatest gift you can give to me is to surrender your lives to Christ with that Alter Call that our Mama made, If you want to settle issues with the Lord do not leave here without giving your life to Christ, if you want the refreshing of the Holy Spirit”, Dr Banigo stressed.
Dr Banigo, who said she remembered distinctively the day she had her Water Baptism and her Baptism of the Holy Spirit, disclosed that with baptism all the things that prevented one from living a Christian Life would be dropped.
“These are biblical truths and not manmade doctrines or fairy tales. Jesus Christ fulfilled all righteousness and when he came out after the time of his temptation he was filled with the Holy Spirit, he was tempted but he never fell because he worked in the power of the Holy Spirit, and when the dove came on him, it was announced, “this is my beloved son in whom I am well pleased and this will be your portion in Jesus Name” she further stressed.
The deputy governor expressed gratitude to the ministers of God, who conducted the daily morning devotion in her office and also thanked the management and the entire staff of the office of the deputy governor, for their commitment and diligence to duty and expressed the hope that they would redouble their efforts in the service of the state in the years ahead.
In his remarks, the Director of Administration in the Office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Ben Roberts thanked the deputy governor for creating a platform for members of staff to worship God every morning before starting the business of the day, noting that this has greatly improved the spiritual lives of her staff.
According to him the Deputy Governor has listening ears and a very cordial relationship with all her staff which has made the work environment very friendly.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
NWF President Urges Lifters To Remain Focused
-
Politics3 days ago
Sen Uwajumogu’s Demise, Monumental Loss To 9th Senate -Lawan
-
Politics3 days ago
RSHA Scores Wike High On Budget Speech
-
Politics3 days ago
Oyo Assembly Screens, Confirms Caretaker Chairmen
-
Sports3 days ago
2020 Olympic: Conflict In AFN Worries Athletics Coaches
-
Politics3 days ago
Senator Hails Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun On Victory At S’Court
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots