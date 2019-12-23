Environment
Body Charges Journalists To Lead Water, Sanitation, Hygiene Campaign
A review meeting has urged Journalists under the auspices of the Taraba Urban WASH Media Network and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Taraba State to lead the campaign on water sanitation and hygiene for a healthy society.
The call is contained in a communique issued at the end of the two-day review meeting of the USAID assisted programme by Taraba Urban WASH Media Network signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Sadiq, and the Secretary, Mrs Janet Audu, in Jalingo
The meeting urged journalists to engage the Taraba Government to re-introduce the monthly environmental sanitation exercise and ensure inter-agency collaboration for improved sanitation and hygiene services in the state.
It also urged civil society organisations to promote strategic advocacy campaign on sanitation and hygiene for the benefit of the people of the state.
“The media have a role to play in championing campaign and enlightenment programmes for the Taraba State Government to build conveniences in strategic public places.
“Journalists should encourage the State government to mandate private business owners such as restaurants, shopping malls, filling stations to build places of convenience,” the document said.
It commended journalists in Taraba for projecting the activities of E-WASH in the state and the USAID for taking pains to support and ensure that potable water was made available to the people of the state.
The Tide source reports that highlights of the meeting were presentations from the three selected CSOs which showed the formation of WASH clubs in selected primary and secondary schools across the state on water sanitation and hygiene.
The CSOs which are drawing grants from E-WASH and partnering with Coordinating Development (CODE) to monitor the implementation of WASH programmes in Taraba, are working in Wukari, Takum, Zing, Takum, Bali and Sardauna local government areas of the state.
FG Mobilises Stakeholders For Campaign On Climate Change
The Federal Ministry of Environment has said it has mobilised stakeholders to carry out awareness campaign on effect of climate change across the country.
Mrs Ibukun Odlsote, Permanent Seretary of the ministry said this at a One-day Northwest regional sensitisation workshop on climate change in Kaduna.
She said many people are not aware of the effect of climate change hence, the need to bring stakeholders together to map out strategies to educate communities.
“Education is necessary for global response to climate change which will help people to understand and address the impact of global warming.
“It will also increase “Climate literacy” in the society, encourages behavioural change and adjustment to the climate change related trends,’’ she said.
The permanent secretary said that knowledge sharing and awareness-raising enable informed decision-making which plays a crucial role in increasing adaptation and mitigation capacities for communities, empowering women and men to adopt sustainable lifestyles.
However, she said that not all stakeholders are knowledgeable about the vulnerability and proactive measures to adapt to climate change.
Ibrahim Usaini, Commissioner, Kaduna state Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources said climate change education was necessary as adapting to the impact in the future would be more difficult and costly.
Usaini said that climate change has affected the state through flood, displace families, disrupt economy and social activities, creating tension and insecurity.
The commissioner called for the involvement of newly talented officers to be trained to take over from the directors for sustainability of the project.
The workshop was organised by the Department of Climate Change of the ministry.
Ex-Gov’s Aide Wants Remediation Of Egi Environment
The Eze Mbo K’ Egi of Egi Kingdom in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State Prince Shedrack Akolokwu has called for effort to remediate the Egi environment.
Akoloku who said at a recent event at Erema Town also said long years of oil production has left indelible footprint on the Egi environment.
He said some of the inprints have been positive, while others have been negative adding that oil companies, specifically Total Elp never planned to bring flood waters from the River Niger to inundate the Kiparian communities in its area of operations.
“This is the paradox of unintended consequences, yet when the great floods come annually, oil fields, oil wells, flow stations, production platforms, well head, waste pits, pipelines, tank farms, various oil and gas bore-holds are covered and the contents are spewed into the Egi environment, including surface waters and underground aquifers.
“Particularly soluble toxic chemicals, non-biodegradable substances ruin the environment.”
Akolatwu who is a former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Wike, said time has come for everyone to work collectively to restock the Egi environment.
“This is the era of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) whose focus is on Economy, Environment, Sustainability, “we believe you can individually or collectively act deliberately to regrow and regenerate the Egi environment, especially to replenish its diminished hitherto ruin diversity.
“You can organically support the planting of more trees, the creation of green verges, the demarcation of forest reserves, the reintroduction of lost-flora and fauna in order to not only increase the oxygen supply in our threatened ecosystem, but also to deliberately create environmental sustainability.
“I urge you all to support the restocking of our wild grooves, rivers courses, lakes, swamps, water channels, rivulets and deliberate ecosystem” he said.
According to Akalokwu, with collective effort, the people of Egi can rejuvenate their environment through the green environment scheme.
“We can turn public schools, command centres, intra and inter community roads into viable, attractive biodiversity centres.
“If Pakistan can successfully tackle aridity from the far desert with the planting of six billion trees, Egi kingdom can be turned Rwanda.
“Honours from such efforts by all of us shall be everlasting and you would have left more plant footprints on our land and clime” he said.
Don, Others Decry Resurgence Of Soot In Rivers
An Associate Professor at the University of Port Harcourt, Prof. Fidelis Allen, says the resurgence of soot in Rivers state portends greater danger to the health of the citizenry.
Prof. Allen who said this in a telephone interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt also blamed the situation on the non observance of environmental ethnics by the generality of the people.
He said since the appearance of the soot four years ago, there has been little or no effort by Nigerians across board to observe any form of environmental ethics that are dangerous to the environment.
The University don practically criticised the attitude of the Joint Task-Force (JTF) for the continuous destruction of illegal oil bunkering barges stressing that the situation has added to the destruction of the environment.
Allen also described as a good development, the moves by some persons to sue the Attorney-General of the Federation over the issue.
Meanwhile, some Nigerians are demanding for a proactive measures to stop the soot in the state.
Across section of Nigerians who spoke to our correspondents in Port Harcourt also called on the security agencies to intensity effort towards the arrest of those involved in illegal oil bunkering.
A trader Mr Victor Azubuike who confirmed the presence of the soot at the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, said time has come for these perpetrating the illegal oil to be brought to book.
He also condemned the incessant burning of tyres in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt.
Also speaking, Mr Onyema Chimezie a chemical engineer, also blamed the incidence on illegal oil bunkering.
“The soot results from illegal oil bunkerings and refineries, hydrocarbon exhaust from diesel.”
He also blamed generator fumes for contributing to the soot problem, adding that the soot not only affects the respiratory system, but it pollutes water, food and fabrics.
For Miss Peace James, “the soot is actually overtaking us, because we keep on making mistakes by burning plastics and other flexographic products.
“I see no reason why all of these should continue.
By: Chioma Peters & Amina Ngoma
