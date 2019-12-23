News
Agada:N37bn Not Enough To Renovate NASS Complex
Director of Information, National Assembly Abuja, Rawlings Agada has said the sum of N37 billion, approved for the renovation of the National assembly complex may not be enough for the work.
The lawmakers on Tuesday approved the large sum for renovation work on the complex and another N1 billion for constitutional amendment.
But speaking with some journalists in Abuja, Agada said the complex is in shambles, stressing that the national assembly dome had been leaking for many years.
He said: “That National Assembly needed a lot of work and I don’t think even that amount of money can take care of all those things because even the dome has been leaking and there is fear that if the repairs are not done, we might suffer greater problems in the future.
He added that the leadership of the National Assembly took note of that pursuant to the concerns raised by the management.
“That is just that because I don’t have the details of the budget but I am aware that there is a lot that needs to be done”, he said.
Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, is expected to inaugurate a team that will oversee the project in the new year, 2020.
Front Pix
God Helped Me Overcome ‘Federal Might’ -Wike …As Gov Warns Task Force Against Illegal Operations …Explains Budgetary Allocation Increase To Health Sector
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has described himself as the luckiest politician that was assisted by God to overcome the onslaught of Federal Might during the 2019 elections.
Speaking during the Thanksgiving Service of the Senator Representing Rivers South-East Senatorial District, Senator Barinada Mpigi, at Saint Cyprian’s Anglican Church, Koroma Town, Tai Local Government Area, yesterday, Governor Wike said he fought Federal Might and survived because God was with him.
“I am the luckiest politician who has always received God’s Blessing. I don’t know how many people who have fought Federal Might and succeeded.
“God fought for us during the last elections and we were victorious. That is why I will always support the Church. I will always continue to give thanks to God for his mercies”, the Governor said.
Wike, who noted that only God has the power to enthrone his successor in 2023, emphasized that the most he can do is to pray that his party succeeds in the election.
“I will not install my successor. It is God that will determine who will succeed me. Only God has the power to install my successor.
“However, I will fervently pray that my party succeeds in 2023. The insistence to plant a successor is mainly for selfish reasons. Everyone with the right capacity should come forward to tell Rivers people, why they should vote him/her”, he said.
While describing Senator Barinada Mpigi as a dedicated politician, who works hard to achieve results, Governor Wike said he has worked closely with the Senator since 1999 because he is a trustworthy politician, adding that Mpigi has examined both PDP and APC, with the conclusion that PDP is the hope for Nigeria, noting that despite the challenge confronting the PDP, the future of the country is secured under the leadership of the PDP.
On his part, Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, who was represented at the occasion by Senator Sandy Onoh, described Senator Mpigi as a potent force for Ogoni, Rivers State and the South-South.
Also speaking, former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, said Senator Mpigi is a trustworthy politician who does not swerve in the face of pressure.
Ndume also praised Governor Wike for being a courageous politician who works for the people, no matter the pressure.
In his response, Senator Mpigi thanked God for His mercies and his consistent political victories, saying that he built the Church in appreciation to God’s mercies over the years.
He commended Governor Wike for his contribution to his electoral victory, declaring that he will follow the Governor’s direction in 2023.
Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinaya Abaribe said members of the Senate were on ground to support their colleague thank God for his electoral victory, and also announced the contribution of the Senators towards the construction of the vicariate.
In a sermon, Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Rivers State Chapter, Apostle Zilly Aggrey, urged Nigerians to live a life of Thanksgiving and Appreciation to God for his blessing.
He urged Niger Delta Governors to work together to address the poor Federal Road Infrastructure in the South-South.
Highpoint of the occasion was the presentation of Bibles to Governor Wike and other dignitaries by the Church, while the Anglican Bishop of Ogoni Diocese also prayed for Governor Wike and other political leaders.
Meanwhile, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has warned operatives of the State Task Force on Street Trading, Illegal Markets and Motor Parks against attempting to illegally influence the decisions of the mobile courts.
Addressing members of the Task Force at the Government House Port Harcourt at the weekend, Governor Wike said operatives of the Task Force have no power to interfere with the work of magistrates attached to the Mobile Courts.
“I don’t want to hear these negative reports again. You have no right to direct the magistrates on what they should do. Nobody has given you power to talk to the magistrates.
“Your duty is to arrest people and take them to the magistrates. It is left for the court to decide the matter based on the law. It is not for you to tell the magistrates what to do. You don’t have that power”, he said.
The Governor decried the dwindling performance of operatives of the Task Force, saying that they must improve their performance.
“Events have shown that 70 percent of you are doing things that are not right. You now allow illegal street traders to operate and you collect money.
“In some instances you allow illegal motor parks to exist on our roads. That was not the case when you started operations. You must remember that nobody can be rich overnight.
“You have no right to open an account anywhere. If I decide to send you people home, you will start complaining. Several people are interested in carrying out these responsibilities”, he said.
The Governor said that if the operatives of the Task Force fail to improve on their services, he will be compelled to take punitive measures against them.
“This is the final time I will call you for a meeting. By the time I go round again and there is no improvement in your operations, I will send all of you packing.
“Even if you have worked towards the end of the month, I will not pay you. I will simply tell you to take whatever you have collected as part of your salary.
“People commended you when you started. But you are now engaged in some illegal activities. There are other people who are willing to work and I will not hesitate to engage fresh hands. Luckily, this is a Task Force. We even thought we will employ you as civil servants, but with the way you are going that will be difficult.”
Governor Wike also warned members of the Task Force against extorting monies from traders, bus and taxi drivers.
“The traders know that you extort monies from them. The drivers know that you extort monies from them. Before, everywhere was clear. The traffic flowed freely. But now, there are challenges.
As you go to GU Ake Road, there is an illegal taxi park. Traders have come to the road. They now sell all manner of things on the road”, he said.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 budget because of his commitment to universal health coverage in the state.
Speaking during a Courtesy Visit by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative for Nigeria on Friday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, Governor Wike said his Administration is committed to improving healthcare delivery in the State.
“We have increased the budgetary allocation for the health sector in the 2020 fiscal year. We have placed priority on health. We are expanding our health facilities for the benefit of our people.
“The issue of health is critical to the development of the state. Without health, other sectors will suffer. Therefore, we will continue to invest in the health sector”, he said, and also used the opportunity to announce that the Contributory Health Insurance Scheme of the state will now be compulsory.
“We have said our Contributory Health Insurance scheme will no longer be voluntary. Henceforth, it will be compulsory for everyone.
“We will do everything possible to strengthen our partnership with the World Health Organisation and health related institutions in order to promote the healthcare system in our state.”
He announced that the Rivers State Government has procured 200,000 insecticide treated mosquito nets for distribution to Rivers people in the fight against malaria, adding that the State’s Counterpart Fund for the fight against Yellow Fever in the State has also been released.
In his remarks, the Country Representative of WHO for Nigeria, Dr Peter Lasuba, appreciated the investments of the Wike-led administration in the health sector.
He said: “Let me also appreciate you for prioritizing social services, including health, as engine of human development, poverty eradication and prosperity for all in the State.
“Your focus on Universal Health Coverage is a great vision anchored on the global health agenda to ensure healthy lives and wellbeing for this State”, he said.
The WHO boss commended the Rivers State Governor for the support for the organisation’s programmes, and called for the strengthening of the partnership between WHO and the Rivers State Government.
“I salute your unwavering support to health and humbly encourage you to continue with the noble responsibility. We are here to continue supporting you in this very important journey. We need to sustain the successes recorded in the health sector”, he said.
While congratulating the Rivers State Governor on his re-election, Lasuba said winning the election for the second time is a clear testimony of the Governor’s dedication to Rivers development, which won the hearts of the electorate.
News
Religious Intolerance: FG Reacts To Placement On Watch List … Says Farmers Herders’ Clashes, Boko Haram Not Religious
The Federal Government has rejected the United States (US) designation of Nigeria as a country that engages in or tolerates severe violations of religious freedom.
This follows the US Department of State listing, last Friday, of Nigeria as one of the ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ over its tolerance for “violations of religious freedom.”
The President Mohammadu Buhari-led government said the malicious tag stems from an orchestrated narrative that has long been discredited
In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, and made available to The Tide’s source, through the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister said “the good people of Nigeria enjoy unfettered freedom to practice their religion, and blamed failed politicians and disgruntled elements – some of them supposedly-respected leaders – for latching on to religion as their trump card, especially in the run up to the last general elections, to oust the Buhari Administration”.
According to the Minister, “it is unfortunate that the US fell for the antics of the discontented and the unpatriotic few, who will not hesitate to hang Nigeria out to dry on the altar of their inordinate ambition and their sheer animosity towards the Administration”.
The Minister continued that the Nigerian government is acutely aware of how the political opposition in particular, had spared no resources in deriving political capital from the various security challenges in the country
“The deliberate effort to give religious coloration to the farmers-herders clashes and the Boko Haram insurgency, in particular, has undoubtedly helped to mislead the US into concluding that the government is doing little or nothing to guarantee religious freedom in the country.
“But, as we have always said, the farmers-herders clashes have nothing to do with religion but everything to do with environmental and socio-economic realities.
“The religious tag given to the clashes has no basis, but is very convenient for those who will very easily give the dog a bad name just to hang it.
“On its part, the Boko Haram terrorists are extreme fanatics who do not subscribe to the tenets of any religion, in spite of their pretence to Islamic adherence.”
Mohammed said the good news is that the government has succeeded in curbing the farmers-herders clashes through the implementation of proactive and multi-dimensional strategy, which is yielding remarkable results, just as it has largely defeated the Boko Haram insurgency.
On the El-Zakzaky issue, which was referred to in the report by the US government, he described it as purely a criminal matter, which is being handled by a court of competent jurisdiction.
The Minister said while the government welcomes constructive criticism from any quarter, it rejects any attempt to sow the seeds of mistrust among the various religious groups in the country.
It will be recalled that the US last Friday placed Nigeria and six other countries on the special watch list of countries that had engaged in, or tolerated the severe violation of religious freedom.
Other countries listed include Comoros, Russia, Uzbekistan, Cuba, Nicaragua, and Sudan.
US Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, announced this in a statement in Washington saying the US State Department had also designated various terrorist groups such as the al-Nusra Front, al-Qa’ida in the Arabian Peninsula, al-Shabab, Boko Haram, the Houthis, ISIS, ISIS-Khorasan, and the Taliban as ‘Entities of Particular Concern.’
Pompeo’s announcement followed the release of the 2018 report of the United States Commission for International Religious Freedom which recommended Nigeria’s designation as a country of particular concern.
It noted that federal and state governments continued to tolerate discrimination on the basis of religion or belief, “and suppressed the freedom to manifest religion or belief.”
The report cited the continued detention of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, his wife, Zeenat and their followers by the Department of State Services and the police.
It said, “Religious freedom conditions in Nigeria trended negatively in 2018. The Nigerian government at the national and state levels continued to tolerate violence and discrimination on the basis of religion or belief, and suppressed the freedom to manifest religion or belief.
“The Federal Government continued to detain the leader of the IMN, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, along with his wife and hundreds of other members, and state governments continued to ban the group’s activities.”
News
Why Nigeria Is More Divided Under Buhari -Sheikh Gumi
Prominent Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, has revealed why Nigeria is more divided under the current administration.
Gumi explained that religion and politics has polarized Nigeria now more than ever in its history.
He also stated that the divide should be blamed on political and spiritual leaders who manipulate Nigerians for their personal gains
Speaking with The Tide’s source, Gumi said: “Politics is responsible. Religion unites mankind. If you remove Buddhism from India and China, for instance, there will be chaos. If you remove Christianity, there will be chaos and if you remove Islam, there will be chaos. Religion solidifies. It holds mankind in big blocks so that they can respect each other. Religion is spiritual even though religious leaders exploit people.
“But there is an extent to which they can go because the scriptures are there. It is all about morality. It is all about good neighbourliness and compassion. Religion is never a problem but those who manipulate religion are. That is where the problem is. The division in the country is caused by the political leadership. We don’t have good leaders.
“We have leadership that still believes it is in opposition. It is structured to be opposing like critics. They are in power but they still behave as if they are in opposition. I recently heard the Vice President saying they could not tackle poverty because of the past government.
“You are in your fifth year of leadership yet you still blame somebody for not turning things around? Adolf Hitler met Germany in utter disaster but, in a few years, Germany was producing machines to fight the world. It is leadership. The economy is dependent on leadership. We don’t have that. There is crime everywhere. We are spending wrongly.”
Gumi’s remark is coming at a time Theophilus Danjuma, former Defence Minister, lamented about the things happening in Nigeria.
Danjuma had made the remark while lamenting that leaders from the South West were afraid of speaking out against the Federal Government.
