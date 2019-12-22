Oil & Energy
Why Nigeria Should Brace Up For Oil Decline – Minister
Nigeria is Africa’s largest oil-producing country, and understands it will have little choice but to wean its economy off a reliance on fossil fuels as the world inches onto a low-carbon path, its environment minister said.
Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar said he did not see a long-term future for Nigeria’s oil industry if governments follow through on their promise under the 2015 Paris Agreement to cut planet-warming emissions to net-zero by the second half of the century.
“These days, anything to do with fossil fuel may have its days numbered, or years numbered,” he told The Tide source at this month’s U.N. climate talks in Madrid.
Abubakar said Nigeria should use the royalties and export earnings it receives from oil – which account for about half of its revenues – to invest in alternative sources of energy, in order to “be ready” for a global transition to cleaner energy.
“If the world is truly willing… to quit fossil fuel, then if you are not ready and finally the world comes to terms with that and there are alternatives and no one is buying enough oil from you, at that point you are in trouble,” he said.
The federal government has started to diversify into renewable power generated from solar, wind and waste and is moving its universities onto solar power systems, he added.
It is also making efforts to end gas flaring from oil-industry operations on its soil by 2030, as part of its national climate action plan submitted to the United Nations.
Burning off the gas is a waste of energy and a major source of planet-warming emissions, and Nigeria is procuring technology to capture the gas instead to produce power or heat water, said the minister, a biologist and environmental protection expert.
Nigeria’s climate action plan also pledges to improve its energy grid and expand the use of efficient gas power plants, in an effort to cut widespread use of polluting diesel generators.
Nigeria has an overall target of cutting its emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010-2014 levels, conditional on receiving international support to achieve that.
Like many other emerging economies, it is seeking funding from wealthy governments to pursue low-carbon development and adapt to climate change impacts such as creeping desertification in the north and rising sea levels affecting its coastal areas.
Abubakar said finance was “very critical” for Nigeria and called for processes to gain access to it, which many countries struggle with, to be “made easy”.
Nigeria faces what the minister called significant “climate disruption”, such as the shrinking of Lake Chad to less than a tenth of its size in 1960, depriving local fishermen and farmers of their livelihoods and forcing them to leave their homes.
The lake’s deterioration was one reason Islamist insurgent group Boko Haram had flourished in the region, he added.
“I am sure their recruiters used that opportunity to prey on young people, and even the old ones, because there are no jobs… they are sitting ducks for extremist organizations,” he said.
Deforestation is another issue Nigeria needs to tackle, he noted, as rural communities continue to use wood as their main fuel for heat and cooking, making climate change impacts worse as rainfall-stabilizing and carbon-absorbing trees disappear.
At the same time, Nigeria faces a huge task to repair the environmental damage caused by oil extraction in the Niger Delta, which has contaminated water supplies and soils as a result of spills.
International oil companies have recognized their role in causing that pollution, and agreed to provide about $1 billion to restore the affected areas, Abubakar said.
He recently visited some of the roughly 20 sites where clean-ups are underway so far and met with the companies and United Nations officials in Geneva to review progress. More effort was still required, he added.
Businesses that exploit fossil fuels, gold, diamonds or other resources in Africa should be held accountable if those activities harm local communities, the minister said.
“Wherever there is oil or mining or whatever it is, let them pay for the clean-up but also for the restoration of livelihoods of the people that are being displaced there,” he added.
Eko Disco Bags NUEE’s Employee-Friendly Award
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received an award for being an Employee-Friendly organization from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).
EKEDC’s Spokesman,Godwin Idemudia in a statement said the award was in recognition of the company’s efforts toward protecting interest and ensuring a conducive environment for employees.
He said NUEE cited the signing of Conditions of Service as among EKEDC’s achievements since the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) era.
“This include a guideline for staff and management conduct to ensure fairness and incentives for good performance.
“We are keen on making the work environment as conducive as possible, the Union helped with that, therefore, a cordial relationship is of utmost importance.
“I am glad they recognize our efforts and we welcome more collaborations in the near future,” Idemudia said.
He encouraged consumers to pay bills on time, especially during the festive season, to avoid interruptions to their power supply.
According to him, EKEDC is prepared to work round the clock to ensure there is constant supply of electricity during Christmas and the New Year holidays.
Group Promises To Tackle Oil Theft
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers, (ASTOGRN), says it will work with other stakeholders to fight the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Chairperson of the group in Rivers State, Comrade Patience Uche who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the body has inaugurated a special committee to work with other stakeholders to address issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. She said statistics had revealed that oil bunkering activities and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta cost the Federal Government about N5.9bn annually.
Apart from the huge loss in revenue she said oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has also resulted in the colossal loss of lives as most of the vandals are always consumed in pipeline explosions during the bunkering exercises.
Comrade Uche who decried the increasing involvement of youths in illegal bunkering activities advocated for a more proactive and corrective measure to bring lasting solution to the vice.
According to her part of the solution is the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta and developing the capacities of youths in the region to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry. “Most of the youths who get involved in illegal oil bunkering and lose their lives in the process could have played a more creative and productive role in the oil and gas industry if they were functionally trained. The Federal Government should be serious about the establishment of modular refineries and the training of youths to participate in the process, this will go along a way to tackle the challenges of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta”
She said the major drive of the Association was to make oil and gas bussines rural based, “to improve the socio-economic and general living conditions of its members”
She said the Association will achieve the targets by encouraging its members to have out licences from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be actively involved in the oil and gas bussines. She pointed out that the initiative will also reduce petroleum supplies from foreign marketers through importation of products, and kill the spirit of bunkering from vandals as well as increase the Federal Government Revenue on Surface Tank Retails bussines in Nigeria.
By: Taneh Beemene
Yuletide: FG Assures Stable Power Supply
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of improved power supply during and after the yuletide, saying that it is working assiduously to ensure stable electricity supply in the country.
The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance recently during a tour of facilities at the Azura Power Plant in Ihovbor Village, Edo State, according to a statement.
Jedy-Agba said electricity supply had improved compared to what it used to be in the past.
He cautioned against vandalism of power infrastructure to complement government’s efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply in the country.
He said, “Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. The power sector is improving gradually. Power supply is now better.
“Although electricity union recently embarked on strike, which led to the power sector shutting down operations last week, it took us less than 18 hours to get them back to work after negotiation.
“Power is stabilising and I am sure we’ll do better. Government, distribution companies (Discos) and other stakeholders in the power sector are collaborating to ensure that Nigerians will have stable electricity throughout the Christmas season and beyond.”
Also speaking, the Managing Director, Azura Power West Africa, Edu Okeke, disclosed that adequate power supply was possible in the country following investments in the 461MW Azura-Edo Independent Power Project.
He said the investment in the country’s power sector complemented the earlier investment by Africa50, a Pan-African investment platform in the Senegalese Tobene Power Plant, which joined the Azura fleet recently
