Business
Steel Cutting Ceremony Excites Oil, Gas Stakeholders
Stakeholders in the Nigeria oil and gas industry, who witnessed the first Steel Cutting ceremony of the Ikike Development Project conducted in Port Harcourt have affirmed the initiative as one of the most striking advances made in the promotion of content development in the Nigeria oil and gas sector.
The Stakeholders, who expressed their views at the first Steel Cutting ceremony of the project held at Saipem office in Port Harcourt, said the project was quite promising as its has the capacity of creating employment opportunities and career development for Nigerians.
Speaking at the event, General Manager Facilities of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS) Adeyemi Raimi, said, NAPIMS was greatly impressed about the “ seriousness and commitment “demonstrated by partners in the Ikike project, and urged them to remain focused in the delivery of the project.
Raimi who represented the General Manager, Joint Venture (JV) of NAPIMS assured the support of Federal agency towards the success of the project.
Also speaking at the event, the representative of the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), Aminu Musa expressed deep satisfaction over the first Steel Cutting ceremony, stating that the event was: “ a bold step towards major achievements in Nigeria local content development. “
He commended the operators of the project, and urged a stronger interface with the DPR in the delivery of the project.
He pointed out that the DPR as a key regularity agency in the oil and gas industry was poised to ensure standards and compliances to best practices in the Nigeria oil and gas sector service delivery.
Other main contractors involved in the Ikike development project also applauded the projects as fundamental to the development of the oil and gas industry, and pledged to contribute their bests to its successful delivery.
By: Taneh Beemene & Hilda Okere
Oil & Energy
Eko Disco Bags NUEE’s Employee-Friendly Award
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received an award for being an Employee-Friendly organization from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).
EKEDC’s Spokesman,Godwin Idemudia in a statement said the award was in recognition of the company’s efforts toward protecting interest and ensuring a conducive environment for employees.
He said NUEE cited the signing of Conditions of Service as among EKEDC’s achievements since the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) era.
“This include a guideline for staff and management conduct to ensure fairness and incentives for good performance.
“We are keen on making the work environment as conducive as possible, the Union helped with that, therefore, a cordial relationship is of utmost importance.
“I am glad they recognize our efforts and we welcome more collaborations in the near future,” Idemudia said.
He encouraged consumers to pay bills on time, especially during the festive season, to avoid interruptions to their power supply.
According to him, EKEDC is prepared to work round the clock to ensure there is constant supply of electricity during Christmas and the New Year holidays.
Oil & Energy
Group Promises To Tackle Oil Theft
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers, (ASTOGRN), says it will work with other stakeholders to fight the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Chairperson of the group in Rivers State, Comrade Patience Uche who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the body has inaugurated a special committee to work with other stakeholders to address issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. She said statistics had revealed that oil bunkering activities and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta cost the Federal Government about N5.9bn annually.
Apart from the huge loss in revenue she said oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has also resulted in the colossal loss of lives as most of the vandals are always consumed in pipeline explosions during the bunkering exercises.
Comrade Uche who decried the increasing involvement of youths in illegal bunkering activities advocated for a more proactive and corrective measure to bring lasting solution to the vice.
According to her part of the solution is the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta and developing the capacities of youths in the region to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry. “Most of the youths who get involved in illegal oil bunkering and lose their lives in the process could have played a more creative and productive role in the oil and gas industry if they were functionally trained. The Federal Government should be serious about the establishment of modular refineries and the training of youths to participate in the process, this will go along a way to tackle the challenges of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta”
She said the major drive of the Association was to make oil and gas bussines rural based, “to improve the socio-economic and general living conditions of its members”
She said the Association will achieve the targets by encouraging its members to have out licences from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be actively involved in the oil and gas bussines. She pointed out that the initiative will also reduce petroleum supplies from foreign marketers through importation of products, and kill the spirit of bunkering from vandals as well as increase the Federal Government Revenue on Surface Tank Retails bussines in Nigeria.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Yuletide: FG Assures Stable Power Supply
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of improved power supply during and after the yuletide, saying that it is working assiduously to ensure stable electricity supply in the country.
The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance recently during a tour of facilities at the Azura Power Plant in Ihovbor Village, Edo State, according to a statement.
Jedy-Agba said electricity supply had improved compared to what it used to be in the past.
He cautioned against vandalism of power infrastructure to complement government’s efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply in the country.
He said, “Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. The power sector is improving gradually. Power supply is now better.
“Although electricity union recently embarked on strike, which led to the power sector shutting down operations last week, it took us less than 18 hours to get them back to work after negotiation.
“Power is stabilising and I am sure we’ll do better. Government, distribution companies (Discos) and other stakeholders in the power sector are collaborating to ensure that Nigerians will have stable electricity throughout the Christmas season and beyond.”
Also speaking, the Managing Director, Azura Power West Africa, Edu Okeke, disclosed that adequate power supply was possible in the country following investments in the 461MW Azura-Edo Independent Power Project.
He said the investment in the country’s power sector complemented the earlier investment by Africa50, a Pan-African investment platform in the Senegalese Tobene Power Plant, which joined the Azura fleet recently
