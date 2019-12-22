Business
Buhari Inaugurates AfCFTA Action Committee
Nigeria’s position in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) remains that African economic and social integration must be rules-based and with built-in safeguards against injurious practices, President Muhammadu Buhari said.
President Buhari stated this on Friday in Abuja, when he inaugurated members of the National Action Committee for the Implementation of the AfCFTA Agreements.
According to reports, the AfCFTA is an important part of the African Union- 2063 Agenda to promote economic and social integration on the continent.
Buhari said the mandate of the members is to support the efforts of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, stakeholder associations and businesses to realize the benefits of AfCFTA, while putting measures to address any threat (to Nigeria’s national interest) that may arise.
He, therefore, maintained that all parties must work together and not allow any loopholes that might prove injurious to the Nigerian economy.
Buhari said: “We are very hopeful of creating a single African market for ‘Made -in- Africa’ goods and services. This trade, together with free movement of people and capital, will result in faster integration of African economies.
As a government, we must ensure that Nigeria’s position remains that, such integration must be rules-based with built-in safeguards, against injurious practices.
Our logic was simple: As Africa’s largest economy and most populous nation, we cannot afford to get it wrong. We consulted all key stakeholders. We also conducted a rigorous impact and readiness evaluation. It was after these consultations and studies, and satisfactory reports that I signed the AfCFTA Agreement on behalf of Nigeria in July this year.
We know the benefits and understand the challenges. It is clear that, for us to fully benefit from this agreement, we must have an implementation programme that reflects our national trade objectives and development plans”.
The President explained that, already, the government had established the National Action Committee on AfCFTA.
He also disclosed that he had directed all key ministers and senior government officials to provide maximum support to the Committee.
“For us as a government, our expectations from this agreement include job creation for our youths, increased production of our local raw materials and ultimately, exporting quality ‘Made-in-Africa goods’.
“You are to submit quarterly reports on your progress, and I look forward to receiving your first report in March 2020,’’ Buhari reminded members of the committee.
Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo explained that AfCFTA was being negotiated in two phases.
He said the Phase I agreement comprises of the framework agreement; the protocols for trade in goods and trade in services; and the mechanism for dispute resolution.
Reports say that the Phase I agreement came into force on May 30, 2019 , one month after the 22nd African country ratified the agreement.
“Although, the main Phase agreement has been completed, negotiations are continuing on the annexures and appendices. Notable items being negotiated include among others, the schedule concessions for Goods and Services and the product specific Rules of Origin for the remaining 12 per cent of tariff lines”, he said.
It is estimated that the Schedule of Concessions will become effective in July 2020,’’ Adebayo said.
The minister also revealed that the Phase II negotiations would start in Jan. 2020 and would focus on investment; competition policy; and intellectual property rights.
According to Adebayo, in the preparations and actual negotiations, the relevant entities of government are involved.
He said stakeholders are also consulted and allowed to participate in the negotiations as observers.
The Minister said that the mandate of the National Action Committee includes: Conclusion of a common undifferentiated ECOWAS schedule of concessions for trade in goods and trade in services for AFCFTA and Common External Tariff (CET) negotiations.
Also, NAC is mandated to Championing programmes to resolve the critical continental level challenges such as smuggling and abuse of rules of origin, production capacity constraints as well as border and trade rules enforcement.
Oil & Energy
Eko Disco Bags NUEE’s Employee-Friendly Award
Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has received an award for being an Employee-Friendly organization from the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE).
EKEDC’s Spokesman,Godwin Idemudia in a statement said the award was in recognition of the company’s efforts toward protecting interest and ensuring a conducive environment for employees.
He said NUEE cited the signing of Conditions of Service as among EKEDC’s achievements since the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) era.
“This include a guideline for staff and management conduct to ensure fairness and incentives for good performance.
“We are keen on making the work environment as conducive as possible, the Union helped with that, therefore, a cordial relationship is of utmost importance.
“I am glad they recognize our efforts and we welcome more collaborations in the near future,” Idemudia said.
He encouraged consumers to pay bills on time, especially during the festive season, to avoid interruptions to their power supply.
According to him, EKEDC is prepared to work round the clock to ensure there is constant supply of electricity during Christmas and the New Year holidays.
Oil & Energy
Group Promises To Tackle Oil Theft
A group known as the Association of Surface Tank Oil and Gas Retailers, (ASTOGRN), says it will work with other stakeholders to fight the menace of oil theft in the Niger Delta.
Chairperson of the group in Rivers State, Comrade Patience Uche who spoke with The Tide in an interview in Port Harcourt at the weekend said the body has inaugurated a special committee to work with other stakeholders to address issues of oil theft and pipeline vandalism. She said statistics had revealed that oil bunkering activities and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta cost the Federal Government about N5.9bn annually.
Apart from the huge loss in revenue she said oil bunkering and pipeline vandalisation has also resulted in the colossal loss of lives as most of the vandals are always consumed in pipeline explosions during the bunkering exercises.
Comrade Uche who decried the increasing involvement of youths in illegal bunkering activities advocated for a more proactive and corrective measure to bring lasting solution to the vice.
According to her part of the solution is the building of modular refineries in the Niger Delta and developing the capacities of youths in the region to be actively involved in the oil and gas industry. “Most of the youths who get involved in illegal oil bunkering and lose their lives in the process could have played a more creative and productive role in the oil and gas industry if they were functionally trained. The Federal Government should be serious about the establishment of modular refineries and the training of youths to participate in the process, this will go along a way to tackle the challenges of illegal bunkering in the Niger Delta”
She said the major drive of the Association was to make oil and gas bussines rural based, “to improve the socio-economic and general living conditions of its members”
She said the Association will achieve the targets by encouraging its members to have out licences from the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to be actively involved in the oil and gas bussines. She pointed out that the initiative will also reduce petroleum supplies from foreign marketers through importation of products, and kill the spirit of bunkering from vandals as well as increase the Federal Government Revenue on Surface Tank Retails bussines in Nigeria.
By: Taneh Beemene
Oil & Energy
Yuletide: FG Assures Stable Power Supply
The Federal Government has assured Nigerians of improved power supply during and after the yuletide, saying that it is working assiduously to ensure stable electricity supply in the country.
The Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, gave the assurance recently during a tour of facilities at the Azura Power Plant in Ihovbor Village, Edo State, according to a statement.
Jedy-Agba said electricity supply had improved compared to what it used to be in the past.
He cautioned against vandalism of power infrastructure to complement government’s efforts in providing uninterrupted power supply in the country.
He said, “Azura is working to make power available to Nigeria. The power sector is improving gradually. Power supply is now better.
“Although electricity union recently embarked on strike, which led to the power sector shutting down operations last week, it took us less than 18 hours to get them back to work after negotiation.
“Power is stabilising and I am sure we’ll do better. Government, distribution companies (Discos) and other stakeholders in the power sector are collaborating to ensure that Nigerians will have stable electricity throughout the Christmas season and beyond.”
Also speaking, the Managing Director, Azura Power West Africa, Edu Okeke, disclosed that adequate power supply was possible in the country following investments in the 461MW Azura-Edo Independent Power Project.
He said the investment in the country’s power sector complemented the earlier investment by Africa50, a Pan-African investment platform in the Senegalese Tobene Power Plant, which joined the Azura fleet recently
