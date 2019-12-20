Politics
Senator Hails Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun On Victory At S’Court
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West), has hailed the final electoral victories of Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State at the Supreme Court.
He described their victories as fulfilment of God’s will and wishes of the people of the respective states.
A statement by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro in Abuja yesterday said that Adeola hailed the apex court verdicts in a congratulatory message to the two APC South -West governors.
Adeola said that contenders for political offices should learn to accept the wishes of the people as expressed in free and fair elections.
According to him, most electoral litigations are distractive to the goal of serving the people and fulfilling electoral promises.
“I want to congratulate the governors of Lagos and Ogun States for the validation of the mandates given to them by the apex court of the land.
“I want to urge all APC members and indeed all the people of both states to come out in full support of the two administrations to deliver the dividends of democracy.
“Beyond sharing common boundaries, the two states share a lot in common and I am aware the two governors are working in synergy in some areas in the interest of the people of both states.
“ I fully support this needed synergy,” the senator said.
Adeola urged the two governors not to be distracted in the mission to better the lot of the people going forward.
He said that more than ever before, the states faced serious developmental challenges that needed the attention of the state governments.
“From the pedigrees of the two of you, I have no doubt that you have what it takes to creditably discharge your responsibilities under the constitution.
Oyo Assembly Screens, Confirms Caretaker Chairmen
Oyo State House of Assembly last Wednesday, screened and confirmed the names of 33 local government care-taker Chairmen and the 35 Local council development areas designates, sent to it by Governor Seyi Makinde.
The LGAs and LCDAs caretaker chairmen designates were screened by the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy matters last Tuesday and confirmed by the House.
Our source reports that the Chairmen’s name include: Okeleye Gbenga- Afijio Local Government, Olumuyiwa Ogunrinde -Akinyele East, Ahmed Kazeem – Akinyele South.
Others are : Seun Olu North- Soro LCDA Adedigba Jimoh- Akinyele West, Wahabi Kareem- Oriire North, Bankole Bidia- Oriire Central Fatai Okunlola- Oyo South West, Arowosaye Saheed- Oyo East, and Akeem Olukitibi- Oyo West.
Alhaji Omirinde Sharafadeen- Saki West, Alhaji Muda Busari- Saki East, Moruf Gbadamosi- Surulere Oko, Sharafadeen Muhammed- Surulere Orile-Igbon, Adegbite Isiaha – Surulere Iresaadu, Akindele Ojo- Afijio West and Alaka Yinusa- Oyo South East.
Adediran Sulaiman- Irepo, Lukman Majekobaje- Oriire South, Rahmon Adepoju- Ibadan North West, Shittu Laisu – Ibadan North and
Alhaja Kehinde Eboda- Ibadan South East/ Scout Camp and Alhaji Salimonu Afolabi- Kajola.
Oyediran Gideon- Iwajowa LCDA Saka Fashola- Ido, Sheriff Adeojo- Omi-Adio, Adeniran Ramat- Saki East, Amusan Gideon- Ogbomoso South West Seun Adeyinka- Ogbomoso Central Seun Ojo- Ogo Oluwa /Ajaawa Ajala Abraham- Ogo Oluwa Odo-Oba.
Chief Ayandeyi Ayantunji- Olorunsogo Wahab Kazeem- Oluyole , Akorede
Olaide Popoola- Oluyole Idi- Ayunre Alhaji Sanusi Musibau Adesina – Ona-Ara Akanran, Adekunle Balogun – Inukan, Yakub Ganiyu- Orelope and Sunday Johnson Busayo- Saki East Ifeloju.
Adeleke Tajudeen- Saki West Wewe, Dr. Adepoju Mudashiru- Atisbo Tede, Makanjuola Joel Ayoola- Atisbo South, Ibrahim Sulaiman Akinkunmi- Atiba Ofa-Meta, Sanda Sikiru – Egbeda, Dr. Amos Olawoyin- Egbeda Ajorosun, and Kazeem Osannyi- Ibadan North Aare Latoosa.
Alhaji Waheed Akanbi- Ibadan North, Yinka Oladimeji- Irepodun Ijokodo, Abiodun Babalola- Ibadan East Agugu, Ibrahim Akintayo- Ibadan North East Omotoso Ganiyu- Oke’Badan and Alawode Oluwole- Ibadan South East.
Kehinde Akande- Ibadan South West Tajudeen- Adigun- Ibadan West Alesinloye, Sharafadeen Olaoniye- Ibarapa Central Igbo-Ora, Obalowo Olugbenga- Ibarapa East Eruwa Joseph Diji– Ibarapa North East and Okediji Daniel- Ibarapa North Igangan.
Ajibola Raheem- Iseyin South, Ogunleke Timothy- Araromi Abilawon Mufutau – Iseyin Central, Ojo- Akintola- Itesiwaju, Adeleke Olayiwola Jacob- Iwajowa.
RSHA Scores Wike High On Budget Speech
The Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), has hailed the 2020 Appropriation Bill presented to it by Governor Nyesom Wike earlier this week describing the speech as reassuring and an entire development plan.
The House Committee Chairman on Information and Training, Enemi George stated this yesterday, when he appeared on a radio programme monitored by The Tide in Port Harcourt.
Hon. George, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation and lawmaker representing Asari/Toru Constituency 11 said the Governor’s budget speech focused on key areas that have been on the front burner.
“It is not just about me, I am just one person in the House representing people. But if you listened to the governor’s speech, you will see that it is very reassuring. You will see a component of an entire development plan that is very focused and key areas that have been on the front burner were emphasized upon.
“You see the governor talking about human capital development, agriculture, a huge chunk of the funds are proposed for agriculture education got about 20 per cent and it is the highest we have ever seen.
He mentioned employment which has also been an issue. So you see that this is a budget that gives a very positive outlook and every Rivers person should welcome it with open hands. We are very positive and forward thinking state. We always look where we are coming from, project deliberately where we want to be,” he stated.
On the performance of the 2019 budget, Hon. George said: “There was a slight budget performance shortfall in 2019. That is because of obvious macro economic reasons and so you see that before the governor says that okay we are looking forward and we are hoping the proposal (budget) for 2020, ofcourse you should know that plans have been put on ground to ensure that this is achieved.”
He further said steps have been put in place in the area of ease of doing business in the State, including effective Land Administration, justice administration and tax Administration, saying: “These areas have been heavily invested in by the Rivers State Government. So you see that business is looking up in Rivers State.
“You see that for the first time in the history of our state we have an almost perfect tax administration system that has professionals running it we have automated our tax administration system. We have automated our land administration system.
“So you see all of these are going to work together to improve our revenue. And because of the obvious reasons why we had a shortfall in the 2019 budget, the government is taking positive steps to ensure that those areas are looked at.
“You see that there was heavy reliance on federal allocation and the principal reason why the 2019 budget did not perform up to expectation was because of macro economic reasons,
”That is why we are taking step to begin to boost our agriculture, these are low hanging fruits that the government believes that if invested heavily in we will begin to see quick returns,” he stated.
By: Dennis Naku,Charity Opara & Hilda Okere
Sen Uwajumogu’s Demise, Monumental Loss To 9th Senate -Lawan
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, described the death of Sen.Benjamin Uwajumogu as a monumental and fundamental loss to the Senate and Nigeria in general.
Lawan made the remark in an interview with journalists shortly, after signing the condolence register in honour of the late Senator.
According to him, Nigeria has lost a great man, adding that Uwajumogu’s constituency would definitely feel the loss.
“Well, this is a huge loss not only to the 9th Senate but to the entire country.
“The late Sen. Benjamin was one-time Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, he was a returning Senator, very resourceful, very patriotic, a quintessential legislator.
“His last contribution on December 17 was when we debated the problems that Nigerian business owners are facing in Ghana.
“He made a very categorical statement that we must, at all times as Senators, protect the interest of Nigerians.
“We must support them wherever they will be in the world. That was very constructive of him.
“For us in the 9th Senate, this will continue to be one of the guiding principles of what we do to always ensure that we protect Nigerians wherever they are in this world.”
He said the late distinguished Senator, as Chairman on Labour and Employment, gave a very good account of himself during the labour disagreements.
Lawan said Sen. Uwajumogu was at hand to intervene on behalf of the Senate during the issues between government and labour.
“But I think we are united in one thing, we must ensure we live to protect those ideas that he lived and worked for,” Lawan said.
Also paying tribute to the late Senator after signing the condolence register, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege said:”It is a very painful loss.
“Ben is not just a colleague, he was a brother, a comrade, it is a personal loss.
