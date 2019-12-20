Front Pix
Money Laundering: 22 Ex-Govs, Serving Senators Under Probe -AGF …Says FG Has Created Central Database For Recovered Loots
The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, yesterday, disclosed that a total of 22 former Governors currently being investigated on money laundering related charges.
The AGF, who described President Muhammadu Buhari’s fight against corruption as “total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination”, equally revealed that many serving Senators are under FG’s investigative radar.
Malami spoke during a media parley he held with the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, at the Federal Ministry of Justice headquarters in Abuja.
Stressing that corruption undermines the security of any nation, generates huge economic damage and violates human development, the AGF said President Buhari would leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities.
He noted that three former Governors have already been convicted and are currently serving various jail terms for corruption-related crimes they committed while in office, adding that the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, had between 2015 and 2019, secured the conviction of 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
Malami said: “I am delighted to host Judiciary Correspondents as part of the end of the year briefing on the monumental activities and historic achievements of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“Occasions like this one serve as avenues for introspection and unveiling action plans, future projects and strategic initiatives for consolidating the Ministry’s drive-in Justice sector enhancement for the forthcoming year and beyond.
”Members of the Judiciary Correspondents have been contributing tremendously in their reportage of the activities of the Ministry and its parastatals.
“You report to the general public the enviable contributions of the teaming members of the Ministry that culminated into landslide accomplishments.
“I would like to acknowledge the fact that the Judiciary Correspondents have been very supportive in providing positive and adequate publicity for the Ministry’s activities.
“I am optimistic that the meeting is essential in enhancing the working relationship between the Ministry and the Media.
“The imperative of having a committed leadership that respects the rule of law and above all has zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt tendencies remains the fulcrum upon which development revolves.
“Let me inform this gathering that corruption undermines the security of any nations, generate huge economic damage and violates human development. No doubt, failure to address corruption inhibit sustainable long growth which undermines national development.
“Like the President always states, if we don’t make effort to kill corruption, corruption will kill us and when corrupt monies find haven, it will begin to fight back. Thus, Nigeria and Africa at large can only move forward if we resist corruption in all forms.
“The present administration has been fighting corruption in all its ramified manifestations including legislative framework, institutional infrastructure and the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption and putting in place mechanisms for the management of recovered stolen assets.
“To this end, we have created a central database for recovered stolen assets which is under the supervision of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.
“The Government made concerted efforts that see to the boosting of the institutions and agencies responsible for the fight against corruption; Ministry of Justice, Independent Corrupt and other related Offences Commission (ICPC), Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), Code of Conduct Bureau, among others.
“Nigeria has taken anti-corruption measures in tackling cybercrime, money laundering, oil bunkering and false assets declaration among others. Pursuant to the Code of Conduct Act, Public Officers are expected to declare their assets immediately upon assumptions of office.
“We have also developed the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and a guideline for smooth implementation of the strategy which five (5) pillars include: Prevention of Corruption, Public engagement, Ethical re-orientation, Enforcement and sanction, and Recovery and management of proceeds of crime.
“The Government has improved the economic fortune of the country through institutional support and legislative framework. The Financial Bill, Deep Offshore Profit Sharing Contract Act among others count among steps in that direction.
“I am pleased to inform this gathering that the Federal Government of Nigeria has recovered funds from corporate bodies and individuals through the combined efforts of the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and our Law Enforcement Agencies through local and international collaboration with international community and adoption of strategies put in place.
“On the international front, Nigerian Government is collaborating with various jurisdictions to recover and repatriate funds that have been stolen and stashed outside Nigeria.
“The government is not relenting in the pursuit of Nigeria’s stolen wealth. The recovery efforts are ongoing and work is in progress.
”Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari will leave no stone unturned to recover wealth stolen from Nigeria either by individuals or corporate entities. “Our fight against corruption is total, comprehensive and dispassionate devoid of any political or ethnic sentiments or inclination.
“One of the multiple institutions involved in the fight against corruption, the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, was able to, from 2015 to September 2019 convict 1, 636 persons involved in corruption-related offences.
“It might interest you to note that former state Governors and even serving senators are not spared. “Currently, high profile personalities including judicial officers and former governors indicted for corruption have been prosecuted and many sentenced to jail.
“We have three former Governors convicted and serving various jail terms for corruption related crimes while in office. Equally, twenty-two ex-governors are either under probe or on trial.
“The Whistle-blowing Policy is also well implemented and has yielded lots of recoveries of stolen assets in Nigeria.
“I urge journalists to use the institution of the media for advocacy against corruption, encouraging the implementation of crucial measures and providing inspirational motivation against corrupt practices as well as highlighting exemplary models by promoting excellence and creativity in anti-corruption projects as an incentive to greater motivation is significant to the Africa continent.
“This engagement is about soliciting for consensus building in the fight against corruption and working together toward nation-building for the betterment of its citizens.”
Front Pix
Wike Declares Favourable Investment Climate In Rivers …As Task Force Continues Recovery Of Govt Properties
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike says virtually all necessary measures have been taken by his administration to make Rivers State a haven for investors.
This, he said, has fundamentally reduced cases of multiple-taxation, and eliminated instances of harassment of businesses operating in the state in order to encourage private investment in the State.
Speaking during the commissioning of the Port Harcourt Branch of Globus Bank yesterday, the Governor said, “We have stopped harassment of businesses and multiple-taxation in the State.
“As a result, several businessmen are trooping to the state. We have created the right environment for investors to operate.”
Governor Wike stated that the investments of the State Government in the security sector have paid off, as the state has been declared safe for investments by the United States Embassy in Nigeria.
He urged the new bank to offer employment to qualified Rivers people, saying that is the only condition under which the Rivers State Government will support the institution.
“I am only willing to do business with you, if Rivers people are employed and given prominent placements in the bank”, he said
In his remarks, the Managing Director (MD) of Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, said the presence of the bank in Rivers State shows the economic importance of the State.
According to him, as the second largest economy in the country with 21 percent of the nation’s crude oil, the bank resolved to open its second branch in Rivers State.
While noting that the Rivers State Government has improved the investment climate of the State by encouraging private investors, the MD urged “the government and people of Rivers State to support the new Bank because it will help in driving the empowerment of Rivers people”.
He noted that the bank will work towards improving the economy of the State.
In another development, the Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties has directed all illegal occupants of government properties across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state to vacate such properties.
The Task Force stated that it is working diligently to ensure that it takes possession of all government properties illegally occupied by unauthorised persons.
Addressing journalists after operations by the Task Force yesterday, Secretary of the Task Force, Chief Hanny Woko, said the Task Force has shown presence in four estates in Eleme and Etche Local Government Areas.
The Rivers State Task Force on Recovery of Government Properties carried operations at the Eleme Gardens Estate, Mega Trailer Park, Ebubu, Eleme, Sam Ewang Estate, Igbo Etche, and Palm view Estate, Igbo Etche.
He said: “Eleme Gardens is a massive government property acquired during Dr Peter Odili’s tenure. The Estate was built by the Federal Government, but bought and fully paid for by the Rivers State Government. The Estate has over 100 hectares, fifty hectares on either side of the road.
“We have shown presence at the Estate and we have informed the illegal occupants to vacate the Estate. We don’t foresee any resistance because they are only squatting. They have been issued the relevant quit notice”, he said.
The Task Force Secretary continued that, “We appreciate the fact that no portion of the land has been carved out for illegal sales. They are all intact. Just the bungalows are vandalised.
“We use this medium to warn anyone illegally staying in government properties wherever they are located across the 23 Local Government Areas to vacate and deliver the properties to the State Government”, he charged, noting that the Task Force will not allow any without approved allocation, illegally take over Government Properties.
“Igbo Etche, Iriebe and all Government lands in the 23 Local Government Areas, if you are there, please leave. There will be no room to tolerate illegal occupants.
“This place can accommodate high class civil servants in the state. The Governor knows how best this place will be used for the benefit of the State”, he said.
At the Palm View Estate, Igbo Etche, Woko expressed regret that private individuals have invaded the place and have illegally carved out plots of land for themselves and started building.
“We are calling on intending buyers and those who illegally bought land to vacate the Estate. If you have money to waste, then continue building. This is because any illegal structure here would be demolished
“We are going to recover this estate 100 percent and hand it over to the state Government. To members of the public, before you buy land anywhere, carry out due diligence”, he warned.
Front Pix
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The Budget is fifty billion higher than that of 2019.
The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
While giving the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, the Governor said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira(374 billion), whereas one hundred and fifty six billion(156 billion) would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and is expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, commended the Governor for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him of more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive Arm.
Immediately after the presentation, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has not promised any ethnic nationality the position of Governor, saying that only God has the capacity to make any ethnic nationality Governor of Rivers State.
Making the declaration, Monday, during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House Port Harcourt, the Governor said, “Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them Governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.
“It is only God that will give the position of Governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise; don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone Governor “, he said.
He urged Rivers people to take him as an example where a leader declared that over his dead body would he emerge Rivers State Governor.
“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not Governor today? I am heading towards eight years.
“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be Governor. Don’t take the position of man. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Governor Wike said.
Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that Senator Magnus Abe would have become the Governor of the state if he listened to his advice and left the then government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with him.
He noted that with the elections over, it is time for governance, and thanked the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality for supporting him to win the election
He urged them to be united and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically .
The Governor advised Ogoni people with the intention to run for governorship election in the state to be fully prepared to struggle for the position, noting that no administration in the state has given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given them.
“No administration in this state has given Ogoni people more appointments than me”, he said
He used the forum to intimate the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality on the State Government’s decision to acquire Shell’s share in OML 11, and also expressed regret over the negative propaganda by some people in the area, advising them not to allow criminals to speak on their behalf.
Front Pix
N37bn NASS Renovation Exposes Buhari Govt’s Corruption -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the N37 billion meant for the renovation of the National Assembly complex as an unpardonable rip-off plot and the last straw of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC
administration.
PDP said it was indefensible for the Buhari Presidency to propose a whopping N37 billion for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at the cost of N7 billion naira.
The former ruling party stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.
PDP insisted that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a “development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders.”
The statement reads: “The over bloated renovation figure is therefore not only sacrilegious but also further confirms that the APC-led administration is overtly
corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”
The party insisted that such corruption was unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.
The PDP, however, noted that the “N37 billion is embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as approved by President Buhari, which leaves the burden of explanation on Mr. President’s doorsteps.
“We, therefore, charge President Buhari to demonstrate the integrity of his approval by immediately publishing a detailed breakdown of the renovation project in line with his recent directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
“President Buhari is challenged to immediately publish the details of the individual renovation lines, amount and reason for each payment as well as the contractors, beneficiaries and payment patterns for Nigerians to
see, if indeed the money has not been detailed for diversion.
“The party charge the National Assembly to stand on the side of the people by using its statutory legislative instruments to thoroughly scrutinize the FCDA budget and eliminate all embedded padding designed to fleece our nation.”
Trending
-
Foods/Drinks3 days ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Front Pix3 days ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Politics3 days ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary3 days ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Opinion3 days ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics3 days ago
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
-
Sports3 days ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion3 days ago
Poultry And Consumers’ Bugging Question