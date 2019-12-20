Women
2019 Christmas Season: Gains And Regrets
Festive periods are usually a time families consider undertaking trips away from their homes, with feelings of happiness, celebrations, relaxation and an opportunity to spend time with loved ones. Many ladies at such times, would want to beautify themselves in order to look good and be in festive mood.
It is for those feelings that everybody wishes to witness the Christmas season very often, in addition to the seeming boost it gives to the business world.
In a bit to compare the Yuletide season to that of last year, The Tide’s women desk went to town to know how people feel about the Christmas season. Findings revealed that the season has not impacted much on sales as many express reluctance embarking on trips outside their homes due to the economic situation in the country.
A hair dresser, Miss Oluchi, complains bitterly on how sales has reduced drastically. She said, “by this time last year, sales were already booming, ladies bought wigs, braided their hairs, retouched and fixed as well. But now, the economy is so bad that people prefer travelling with their old wigs instead of making fresh hairdos.
Miss Favour, an okirika sèller, also complained that she hardly buys goods because of the closed border in the country. She said” people barely buy clothes this season, unlike last year sales increased drastically, because people were after changing their outlook. Expressing strong disappointment for the system, She wished she could leave Nigeria for a better living.
For Miram, who sells Christmas decoration items, people seem not to be interested in decorating their homes, offices, churches as a result of the little money which they have at hand. However, she is optimistic that”with life, their is hope”.
However, Mercy, a food’ seller does not have any reason to complain as “ people will always eat weather they have money or not.” She said God has been on her side since she started business. “Despite the fact that the prices of food stuff increased, it still didn’t give me a case to worry, because I still make gain from each plate of food I sell to my customers, she affirmed.
Favour Ekeke is an ABSU student on internship with TheTide.
By: Favour Ekeke
Women
Rivers Council Moves To Stop Violence Against Women
Following the realization of the fact that violence against women stops girls from reaching their potentials, Eleme Local Government Council has decided to put an end to gender-based violence.
This was demonstrated in a programme it organised in collaboration with the Rivers State Ministry of Women Affairs, in order to join the international communities that are working hard to transform attitudes towards perpetrating violence against women and girls.
As part of ways to increase more awareness on the rise in gender-based violence in Nigeria and to put an end to it, the local government Chairman, Hon Philip Okparaji, took campaign to his locality so as to put an end to the dreaded scourge.
Speaking during the programme titled: 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence (GBV) with the theme, “OrangeThe World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape”, last Tuesday, at Eleme LGA, the Chairman of the occasion and wife of the Eleme LGA Chairman, Hon Elera Phillip Okparaji, decried the patriarchal culture of the country which she said has become a global issue of discourse among the Eleme people as its negative activities are predominantly carried out on girls and women.
Mrs Okparaji listed some obnoxious practices carried out on girls and women as follows: Female Genital Mutilation, and forcing widows to drink water used in bathing their late husbands, shaving their heads as well as forcing them to get married to their late husbands’ brothers among others.
She appealed to all those still engaged in these obnoxious activities to stop, adding that such practices increase the victims’ chances of being vulnerable to diseases as well as making the young girls more promiscuous.
Mrs Okparaji stated that violence against women robs them of their self esteem. She expressed hope that the marking of the 16 Days of Activism Against violence and rape on women and girls in Eleme would finally put an end to it in the LGA, state, and country at large.
Also speakaing on the topic:” Gender-Based Violence Against Women And Girls, the Role of The Media”, The Treasurer, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Rivers State, Mrs Serekara-Nwikhana Susan, explained that the the media have numerous roles to play beginning with creating awareness on the negative implications of GBV and rape on girls and women so as to put an end to them.
Nwikhana stated that guardians to victims and victims themselves must ensure they break the silence by speaking out, adding that when you speak out the evil will be reduced, but refusing to speak out spreads the evil the more as perpetrators go Scot free.
Also speaking on the negative effect of Rape On women and Girls, Chief Dorathy Casca Ogosu one of the resource persons, stated that rape is condemnable crime, which culprit should be made to face 14 years imprisonment as a result of trauma and stigmatisation caused the victim.
Ogosu listed the negative effects of rape as Physical, mental and psychological, adding that the remedy to rape cases is early report to the police for immediate action.
Another resource person from National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Charity Godchild, singled out homes as one major place where girls and young women often experience Gender-Based Violence which ranges from physical punishment to sexual, emotional and psychological harm.
She noted that acceptance of violence as a private affair often prevents others from intervening and prohibits girls and young women from reporting, she reiterated the need to break the silence and speak out against this dreaded scourge.
Charity also mentioned the school as a place where girls experience violence from sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation, adding that this violation of Girls’ Rights, especially when committed by those in position of care or authority, can impact on girls’ ability to continue and complete their education.
The NOA representative added that GBV occurs in all parts of the world, but the risk is higher where violence is normalized and where rigid concepts agenda exist, remarking that in many cultures, violence towards girls and young women is accepted as a social norm, but when it happens to the men it becomes political.
She maintained that this must be challenged as a matter of urgency especially in this part of the world where it is seen as a patriarchal issue, adding that the blame game, shame and stigma faced by victims must be eliminated as soon as possible.
Another speaker on Rape from the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), Rivers State, Barr Dada Dibiah stressed that girls must never be held responsible for the violence against them as it a sole responsibility of the perpetuator, who must be held accountable according to National or International Legislation.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Women
Of Wives And Jobless Husbands
Men are naturally created to be superior and authoritative over women. This nature permeates virtually every aspect of life with marriage inclusive.
As the ‘higher being’, the man and ofcourse, the husband, shoulders the responsibilities of his home leaving the woman (wife) with that of conjugal, child- rearing and home chores.
However, as the time progresses, society gets tougher denying the man of his natural image or duties. It takes empowerment or employment to man the affairs of the family and where this is absent even for the married man, life must continue amidst its rigors and challenges.
Around the 80’s, this situation was not 50 popular until recently when it assumed an unprecedented dimension leaving in its trail, the tales of bitterness, sorrow, malice, rancour and chaos in most homes.
As natural and common as it is that the man is ‘incharge’ of his home, a closer view reveals that most married men especially of the below average class are either idle, near jobless or even both.
This situation naturally increases the job description of the wife in a geometric progression. This is one of the reasons for which wives with babies of less than two months old are sometimes seen under the hot scorching sun or in the thundering rain struggling to sell off their tray-pepper, salt, kerosene or even plantain just to ensure that the family feed for the day.
Ordinarily, love conquers it all but when the reverse is the case, there is no limit to the level of havoc or misfortune this can cause the home. It is worse when pride is present in the life of the couple and where this abound in marriage, heaven alone can settle the scores.
For the man who clings unto his natural self, the impact is more destructive to the marriage.
As much as he feels that whatever he does for the up-keep of the home (things that would be done even when he has the job) is as a result of his incapacitated situation, some with little or no conscience become bullies, even cheats. Putting on a unique carriage that betrays their appearances outside their homes, they go as far as settling with sugar mummies (popularly known as Sisi Eko), spending on other ladies yet leaving their wives and children vulnerable to hard life. Others, however, who are humane and humble contribute their best efforts to seeing that the family scales through the period – a plus to the love and development of the family.
The women too have their own package. The woman does not naturally seem fulfilled when she is spending her own money. She rather prefers that whether she has or not, the man spends on her and when the expectation is less, she resorts to ill-exhibitions.
Imagine this scenario: a wife fends for the family always leaving her husband and kids at home. Rather than having someone (even a maid) help out in some of the house chores, she expects her husband to perform the duties to keep himself busy. Each day she returns home and finds fault in her husband’s performed duties, scolds and calls him all sorts of ill-names.
One evening, one of the children, a boy of about four years old was pressed and calling on the father’s attention to help him out, he said, “mumu daddy, I wan shit”. The father still dared not touch the child because doing so would let heaven loose on the home that night.
As disgusting and annoying as this is, that was the result of the running-mouth, self-acclaimed super woman on her husband and children. All these acts ofcourse, certainly will neither help the couple nor the children who are the future homes and couples.
But, some other women are different and remain what they should be to their husbands. Though difficult to cope with such situation in today’s setting where there is a high level of social and marital competition among women/wives, they have strived to letting no love lost between them and their spouses. They depend more on directives of their husbands in disbursing their earnings/salaries without grumbling.
Success is never achieved through strife. To move the family which is the extension of the society, it must be devoid of such egoistic feelings and in this case, of a Superwoman.
Gifts are different, the same with level of patience and tolerance in homes and marriages.
Faced with such situation is hard but it behoves on the woman to handle it with care and caution for the future of herself and her family.
A ‘real’ woman would not capitalize on the jobless condition of her husband and neglect her duties as a wife. Even in the faces of that, treat your husband as the man that he is. This will certainly attract love, respect, affection and dignity from the real husband.
Forget about complex. Rather than feeling inferior, own up to your situation and strive to go higher.
What’s the point gossiping your husband with your friends. Certainly not for empathy or even sympathy because they would have nothing to offer except feeling like ‘Lord’ over you and leaving you to relax in the arms of your shame and complex.
Do not let the children understand the situation. As a matter of fact, for their own good in the future, make them believe that everything is coming from daddy in order to avoid their feelings of having a worthless and irresponsible daddy.
Scamp for job opportunities for him. This should however, not lead you into promiscuity as some men would like to take advantage of your situation.
Change is permanent. Depending on your views and actions, the situation may not last long.
Remember that nature cannot be cheated. That you are fending for the family does not change the natural thus, trade settle and win the race.
In marriage, it has been proven that humility and submissiveness on the part of the wife conquers it all.
By: Lady Levi Usende
Women
Girl Guides Move To Eliminate Violence Against Women Take Campaign To Rivers Community
As the United Nations marks its 16 days of activism to eliminate gender-based violence, members of the Nigeria Girl Guides, Rivers State, last week undertook an advocacy visit to Rumuewhor Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.
In interactive fora with pupils of the State School 1 and 2, and students of Odegu Senior Secondary School Rumuewhor respectively, the State Commissioner of Nigeria Girl Guides Rivers State, Barrister Daba Harry, told the audience that they were in the community to sensitize people on the need to key into the United Nations Initiative at the moment.
Explaining that the UN uses the period between November 25, through December 20, to reawken the world’s consciousness towards the elimination of violence in the society, especially the ones perpetrated against women, Barrister Harry said, the mission of her organisation at the moment was basically to stop violence, increase peace, break the silence and speak out for the girls’ rights.
She harped on the reality of violence in our society, understanding the nature of violence and the need to avoid it.
In her own speech, the sponsor of the visit, who doubles as the matron of Nigeria Girl Guides Rumuewhor, and member of Trefoil Guild, Barrister (Hon) Uchenda Bibian Okogbule, called on the pupils and students respectively, not to only avoid violent tendencies, but also speak out against any attempt at violating their right, especially their sexual right.
She advised that they seek the intervention of the federation of women lawyers in the state, (FIDA) should they be violated by any person any time.
Barrister Okogbule, while emphasising the importance of the visit, which she also considers her own way of giving back to the society and her community in particular, said although this may not have been the organisation’s maiden visit to the community, it was their first school to school visit.
Meanwhile, the principal of Odegu Community Senior Secondary School, Mr James Anwanya, on behalf of his members of staff, had expressed satisfaction at the choice of Rumuewhor Community for the advocacy visit. He said it is an indication that Rumuewhor Community is still hopeful of better things ahead.
Mr Anwanya poured encomiums on the convener of the program, Barrister Okogbule, for carrying the community along, recapping her previous efforts at ensuring that the community is represented in the scheme of things.
Highlights of the visit included lecture on menstrual hygeine management and a lively interactive session with the students as well as offer of automatic registration of interested persons into the Nigeria Girl Guides.
It will be recalled that Girl Guides is a movement found worldwide, which was originally and still largely designed for girls and women only. This organisation was introduced in 1909.
By: Sylvia ThankGod-Amadi
