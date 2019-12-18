Transport
Yuletide: Cleric Advises Against Fare Hike
A cleric, Rev. Fr. Benson Irabor, has advised Nigerians to see Christmas as a time to demonstrate love to others and not a time to hike transport fares.
Irabor, serving in Isele-uku Catholic Diocese, Delta, spoke with The Tide source at the end of the annual Christmas Carols of Nine Lessons held at Saints Joachim and Anne Catholic church in Ijegun, Ikotun on Sunday night.
Our source reports that the carol was themed, “For unto us a Child is born”.
According to the cleric, some people use the period to extort Nigerians without any just cause, in the name of festival season.
He said that the reason for the season was overtaken by worldly pleasures and gains demonstrated by hike in goods and transport fares, especially the inter state transportation.
“Nigerians think Christmas should be a time to make excess money through dubious means like tripling the cost of goods and services.
“ This is completely a wicked action by citizens; whether fuel is increased or not, it has become a tradition.
“This act is completely against the reason for the season. God’s mission for Christmas is to spread the spirit of love to everyone who believes,” he said.
According to the parish priest in Ijegun, Rev. Fr. Andrew Abhulime, Christians should emulate the virtues of sharing good tidings with the needy and physically challenged during the season.
He urged those who can afford it to share food and clothes with the poor as a demonstration of love and care.
“Christ expects us to demonstrate our love for him by giving alms, sharing food and clothes instead of buying excess things for ourselves just to show off.
Also speaking, the music director, Mr Echie Israel, an author and organist, opined that the season should bring forth joy and hope, especially for the downtrodden.
Israel, also a lecturer in St Albert the Great Major Seminary, Abeokuta, said that carols were used to introduce the celebration of Christmas joy to Christians.
“Choristers are instruments of this joy to the world as we organise carols to usher in the Christmas, everyone should be involved in spreading the message of joy and love and not just business boom,” he said.
Our source, reports say that the choirs in attendance included Royal Opus Choral Group, Igando, Regina Caeli Choir, Isheri Osun, Saint Brendan Choir, Ifesowapo, Saints Peter and Paul Choir, Oke Afa, and a host of renowned soloists.
Transport
Senator Oyeyemi Warns Transport Unions Against Overloading
The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has urged transport companies nationwide to guard against overloading and speeding at this Yuletide.
The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, made this call at the end of the year parley with transport Union stakeholders as one of the programmes toward adequate preparation for end of the year activities yesterday in Abuja.
Oyeyemi said that the commission would penalise any defaulter caught while violating the rules and regulations of traffic management.
He stressed that overloading of vehicles could make the drivers to lose control while driving, especially when on a high speed, adding that crashes occurred also at night.
He said that the issues of tankers and trailers using the fast lane for their permanent movement was a great concern to the commission.
“Recently, we had a record of a trailer conveying 103 people that involved in an accident. 91 persons were seriously injured while 12 others died at the spot.
“We need to join hands to tackle this excessive overloading of goods with people. Trailers are not to convey human beings. We must come together to fight this menace of overloading.
“Motorists should avoid speed limit violation, dangerous driving as well as phoning or texting messages on phones while on the wheel, “ he said.
The Corps Marshal said that the support of road transport workers would help address the issue with overloading, adding that FRSC would ensure crashes does not occur this Yuletide.
He, however, urged all transport union to call Toll free number “201” to remove broken vehicles on roads to avoid obstruction during the festive period.
National Chairman, Petroleum Tankers Drivers (PTD), a branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Mr Akanni Oladiti assured FRSC that effort would be put in place to ensure people and goods were not conveyed together during the Yuletide.
Oladiti said that the association had been working tirelessly to ensure there would be no loss of lives during and after the festive season.
He called for support from other transport Union to ensure the safety of people all over the country in the ember months.
“We will make efforts at ensuring that tankers and trailers do not operate at night to have a crash free celebration this year.
“ We would also put into place measures to address overloading, speeding and other offences that could lead to road crashes to ensure the safety of the people, “ he said.
President, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Mr Kassim Bataiya called on law enforcement agencies to join hands with the transport union to address the issue of overloading and speeding.
Bataiya commended the FRSC for addressing issues concerning the road traffic management, adding that more needed to be done.
He said that measures should be put in place to ensure a crash free celebration, saying that stakeholders at all levels should collaborate on the safety of lives and property.
“They should all come together and do something about overloading and speeding. It is a serious issue everyone must be involved in.
“ We need legislative and enforcement agencies to punish drivers who would not adhere to instructions and obey the traffic rules and regulations, “ he said. (NAN)
Transport
Commercial Drivers Task Agency On Performance
Barely three months after the inauguration of the Rivers State Road Maintenance Agency commercial bus drivers in Port Harcourt metropolis are still complaining of potholes in some of the major roads in Port Harcourt and have urged the agency to expedite action.
The Tide reports that while inaugurating the agency, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, promised to allocate N100 million monthly to them.
In line with this, the chairman of the agency, Hon Timothy Nsirim, assured the governor that members of the agency will work assiduously to achieve the expected objectives .
The drivers posited that months later, after all the assurances, much had not been achieved, saying that the chairman of the agency weeks after his inauguration, blamed the rain and other challenges for blocking the chances of fixing the roads
The drivers also said that the agency instead of achievement, continued, calling for more funds to enable them work well, stressing that their sad experience with the potholes on the road are affecting their business hours due to the grid lock, which also raises the maintenance cost of their vehicles.
Speaking to The Tide on Monday in Port Harcourt, a commercial bus driver, Tochukwu Wagbara, said “the impact of the road maintenance agency had not been felt as there are potholes littered here and there on our roads. There are quite a lot of roads within the metropolis that need immediate attention. They should sit up because Ikwerre road and is not the only road.
Also speaking, Sunday Jonah, said, “we need action, we are tired of excuses, we need pragmatic performance, maybe he may not had been funded as expected by the authorities that be, but then he should show some concern with the available little fund. I wonder how the road will be in this festive yuletide period if they did not fix those potholes that are already causing serious grid lock on our roads”.
Efforts to contact the chairman for comment failed as he was away for official engagement, when The Tide visited his office.
Transport
NPA Begins Importation Of Cars In 2020
The management of Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Rivers Port Complex, Port Harcourt says importation of cars would begin in the port by 2020.
The management said the port had all it took to start receiving cars from abroad, as Rivers Port Complex was globally certified as an International Safety Practices Standard (ISPS), Code.
Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Engr. Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, disclosed this to The Tide shortly after the visit by the House of Representatives Committee on Ports and Harbours, led by Hon Datti Garba Muhammad recently.
He said arrangement had been concluded by some terminal operators and importers to commence importation of cars through the port, than going to Apapa and Tin Can ports where port charges were very high
The manager said, bringing cars through Rivers Port was more safer and less expensive than the rigour of accessing Lagos for car and clearance.
Ibrahim Anji disclosed that Rivers port charges were low and affordable and appealed to investors, importers to patronise the port for their importations.
The PM also said the Port had commenced Nigerian Liquidified Natural Gas (NLNG),and DLPG operations.
He said, the level of traffic in the port had improved in 2019 with 1,870,379 compared to 1,723,169 in 2018. even as the port had turn in more revenue to the federal government
Rivers Port Complex, he said, was safer for investors to do business as the management had improved the security of lives and property.
“We have patrol boats manned by the marine police and we have also deployed the services of the Navy to patrol our waterways and channels,” he said
By: Chinedu Wosu
Trending
-
Politics16 hours ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary15 hours ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Politics16 hours ago
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
-
Front Pix12 hours ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Foods/Drinks16 hours ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Sports16 hours ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion16 hours ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics16 hours ago
Senate Probes Closure Of Nigerians’ Shops In Ghana