Two Internet Fraudsters Jailed In IIorin

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.

The Budget is fifty billion higher than that of 2019.

The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.

While giving the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, the Governor said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira(374 billion), whereas one hundred and fifty six billion(156 billion) would be for recurrent expenditure.

According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and is expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.

In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, commended the Governor for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him of more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive Arm.

Immediately after the presentation, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.

In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has not promised any ethnic nationality the position of Governor, saying that only God has the capacity to make any ethnic nationality Governor of Rivers State.

Making the declaration, Monday, during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House Port Harcourt, the Governor said, “Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them Governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.

“It is only God that will give the position of Governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise; don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone Governor “, he said.

He urged Rivers people to take him as an example where a leader declared that over his dead body would he emerge Rivers State Governor.

“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not Governor today? I am heading towards eight years.

“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be Governor. Don’t take the position of man. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Governor Wike said.

Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that Senator Magnus Abe would have become the Governor of the state if he listened to his advice and left the then government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with him.

He noted that with the elections over, it is time for governance, and thanked the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality for supporting him to win the election

He urged them to be united and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically .

The Governor advised Ogoni people with the intention to run for governorship election in the state to be fully prepared to struggle for the position, noting that no administration in the state has given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given them.

“No administration in this state has given Ogoni people more appointments than me”, he said

He used the forum to intimate the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality on the State Government’s decision to acquire Shell’s share in OML 11, and also expressed regret over the negative propaganda by some people in the area, advising them not to allow criminals to speak on their behalf.