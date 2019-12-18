Front Pix
Soku Oil Wells: Wike, Okocha, Peterside Hail Judgement
A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Onueze C.J. Okocha has hailed the judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja which granted ownership of Soku oil wells to Rivers State, saying justice has been done.
Similarly, a senior lecturer, Department of Sociology and Acting Director of Prof. Claude Ake School of Governance, University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Sofiri Peterside, described the ruling as a welcome development, saying it is a wake-up call to government agencies involved in such processes.
Speaking to The Tide in separate telephone interviews in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Okocha and Peterside were unanimous in their stand in support of the judgment.
“It is a welcome development. I believe that justice has been done because long ago I participated in the Commission of Inquiry that settled the issue that the boundary between Rivers and Bayelsa States is where it should be.
“And this victory shows that that boundary indicated that Soku, Oluwasiri and those outlying areas are in Rivers State. So, I am happy that justice has been done”, Okocha said.
On what the judgment portends for Rivers State, the former NBA President said, “Clearly we will be earning what our rightful dues and entitlements are from the Federation Account. For so long there has been a distortion.
“Our Governors, from the former governors to the present one (Wike), have consistently said that boundary commission should ensure that the proper thing is done and all those oil wells should be put where they rightfully belong.
“We still have issues with our neighbours in Akwa Ibom, but thank God that the one in Bayelsa, which is really our immediate neighbours, has been finally resolved. So I am happy about it”, he said.
As far as Okocha is concerned, whether the judgment was coming late, having suffered some delay, “Government is a continuum. It is the State Government that has been in Court regardless of who was heading the administration at the time the suit was instituted. Government moves from day to day and you know our wheels of justice, as they say in Nigeria, turns very slowly.
“If things had been properly done, this ought to have been entered a long time ago. Supreme Court had settled and said the boundary commission should do the needful. So, it is better late than never,” he stated.
On his part, Dr. Peterside, while commending the State Government for taking the legal action, noted that the Federal Government was partly to be blamed for the dispute and that the ruling is a wake-up call to government agencies involved in such processes.
According to the university Don, “the core issue in that case, the ownership of those oil wells that was in Rivers State, Soku, specifically, which was ceded to Bayelsa State, from a judgment of the Court, from what I was informed by my friends who are lawyers in that matter, is that part of the problem derive from the Federal Government.
“If you say you have created new local governments and created State and the boundaries of the States have not been clearly demarcated, the implication is that until that is done by the National Boundary Commission, those oil wells belong to Rivers State.
“So you don’t just say because you have created new states, created local governments that this areas belong to…there has to be clearly demarcated boundaries, and that is the responsibility of the National Boundary commission, and so the Court ruled that so long as that has not happened, Rivers State is the true owners of those oil wells.
“I think that it is a wake-up call to government agencies that are involved in some of this process. They need to do what they need to do and they need to it properly. Let me also say that this lack of demarcation of boundary or improper demarcation of boundary also create its own problems such as inter-communal crisis; Community A fighting with Community B, one local government also fighting another local government.
“So, what needed to be done is that once States are created, local governments are created. It is the responsibility of the National Boundary Commission not to waste time to demarcate these boundaries and let things happen and happen properly.
“For instance, if these oil wells that were ceded to Bayelsa State and compensation or whatever revenue is paid to that State, it means that Rivers State has been losing revenue and all that. So these are issues that needed to be taken into consideration and very seriously.
“But for me, kudos to Rivers State Government for taking legal action because that is what democracy is about and that is what representation of the people is also about, for protecting the interest of the people who you govern. I give credit to the Government (State) for taking this legal line of action”, he concluded.
It would be recalled that in a judgment in Suit Number FHC/ABJ/CS/984/19, the Attorney-General of Rivers State, versus National Boundary Commission, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court declared that after examining all the documents from relevant Government agencies and facts before the court, the Soku Oil Wells/fields belong to Rivers State.
The Federal High Court made an order compelling the National Boundary Commission to rectify forthwith in the 12th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria the erroneous interstate boundary between Rivers State and Bayelsa State as contained in the extant 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria.
The Court declared that the continued failure and refusal of the National Boundary Commission to rectify the admitted mistake in the 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria since 2002, which erroneously showed St Batholomew River instead of River Santa Barbara as the interstate Boundary between Rivers State and Bayelsa State, is a breach of its statutory duty and a flagrant disobedience of the order of the Supreme Court contained in its judgment delivered on 10/7/2012 in Suit Number SC. 106 /2009.
Justice Ekwo declared that the continued reliance on the said defective 11th Edition of the Administrative Map of Nigeria by the other Government Agencies/Statutory Bodies, especially the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, and the Accountant General of the Federation in the computation of revenue accruable to Rivers State from the Federation Account, has resulted in the continued unjust denial of derivation funds accruing from the Soku Oil Wells/fields situate within Rivers State to the Detriment of the State Government.
By: Dennis Naku
Front Pix
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The Budget is fifty billion higher than that of 2019.
The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
While giving the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, the Governor said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira(374 billion), whereas one hundred and fifty six billion(156 billion) would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and is expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, commended the Governor for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him of more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive Arm.
Immediately after the presentation, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has not promised any ethnic nationality the position of Governor, saying that only God has the capacity to make any ethnic nationality Governor of Rivers State.
Making the declaration, Monday, during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House Port Harcourt, the Governor said, “Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them Governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.
“It is only God that will give the position of Governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise; don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone Governor “, he said.
He urged Rivers people to take him as an example where a leader declared that over his dead body would he emerge Rivers State Governor.
“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not Governor today? I am heading towards eight years.
“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be Governor. Don’t take the position of man. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Governor Wike said.
Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that Senator Magnus Abe would have become the Governor of the state if he listened to his advice and left the then government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with him.
He noted that with the elections over, it is time for governance, and thanked the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality for supporting him to win the election
He urged them to be united and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically .
The Governor advised Ogoni people with the intention to run for governorship election in the state to be fully prepared to struggle for the position, noting that no administration in the state has given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given them.
“No administration in this state has given Ogoni people more appointments than me”, he said
He used the forum to intimate the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality on the State Government’s decision to acquire Shell’s share in OML 11, and also expressed regret over the negative propaganda by some people in the area, advising them not to allow criminals to speak on their behalf.
Front Pix
N37bn NASS Renovation Exposes Buhari Govt’s Corruption -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the N37 billion meant for the renovation of the National Assembly complex as an unpardonable rip-off plot and the last straw of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC
administration.
PDP said it was indefensible for the Buhari Presidency to propose a whopping N37 billion for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at the cost of N7 billion naira.
The former ruling party stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.
PDP insisted that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a “development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders.”
The statement reads: “The over bloated renovation figure is therefore not only sacrilegious but also further confirms that the APC-led administration is overtly
corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”
The party insisted that such corruption was unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.
The PDP, however, noted that the “N37 billion is embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as approved by President Buhari, which leaves the burden of explanation on Mr. President’s doorsteps.
“We, therefore, charge President Buhari to demonstrate the integrity of his approval by immediately publishing a detailed breakdown of the renovation project in line with his recent directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
“President Buhari is challenged to immediately publish the details of the individual renovation lines, amount and reason for each payment as well as the contractors, beneficiaries and payment patterns for Nigerians to
see, if indeed the money has not been detailed for diversion.
“The party charge the National Assembly to stand on the side of the people by using its statutory legislative instruments to thoroughly scrutinize the FCDA budget and eliminate all embedded padding designed to fleece our nation.”
Front Pix
Rivers People Celebrate Wike On Birthday
As Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike marks his birthday today, both Rivers indigenes and people resident in the State have expressed myriad of opinions in celebrating the special day with the Governor.
There is no doubt that, so far, the greatest encomiums showered on the Governor have derived from his obsessive knack for massive infrastructural development across the state.
What baffles many observers is that the execution of such projects comes with the speed of a sprinter, regardless of the season. Their commissioning is always a marathon performed by notable politicians from across party lines. And, above all, these projects have proved to be of top-class quality.
In fact, it was during the commissioning of one of such people-oriented edifices that Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, of a rival political party and an unlikely source for such tangible praise, gave him the most fitting appellation of ‘Mr. Projects’.
Obviously borrowing from this, one of our respondents, Mr. Edward Amatigha, said “Governor Wike is a good man. Look at the three flyovers he is constructing at a go; whereas his counterparts elsewhere are busy emptying their state treasuries into their personal bank accounts. The man is Mr. Projects, no doubt.
“As for his birthday on Friday, I join other well-meaning Rivers men and Nigerians in wishing him a happy celebration and God’s continued guidance”.
Amatigha, a bank clerk, wished the same level of infrastructural transformation could be achieved in his native Bayelsa State.
Chikwendu Nwokorogwu, a civil servant in Port Harcourt, sees Governor Wike as a blessing to the people of Rivers State and one of the best governors the state has had since its creation.
Nwokorogwu was particularly grateful to the Governor for his contributions to the health sector. She called on all Rivers people to celebrate their son who has done them well in all aspects of governance.
A trader, Mrs Ifeoma Chukwuemeka, referred to the Governor as a man of “timber and caliber”; a man of good taste and immense strength. She praised Wike for ensuring that traders enjoyed comfort while doing their business by building ultra-modern markets for them.
The food vendor wished him well on his new age while urging him to maintain his service delivery stance with the Rivers electorate as more goodies were being expected from the government.
Also speaking, Gabriel Ejiofor noted that “Governor Wike, beyond all reasonable doubt, is doing well, but I just pray that he becomes friendlier with the youths, because we have a lot to explore in our own state. God bless Wike! God bless Muhammadu Buhari! And God bless Nigeria!”
Muhammad Kadiri, who is of the Muslim community in Rivers State could not express his excitement and gratitude enough to Governor Wike. He saw the governor as a man of the people whose peaceful mien is very palpable across the state.
Kadiri said that Muslims in the state, who are mostly non-indigenes, still partake of the governor’s generosity, even as non- Rivers people. According to him, they can access the health and educational facilities in the state and also do business without any fear of intimidation or molestation; all because the governor is very accommodating.
Mallam Muhammad appreciated Allah for Governor Wike’s life and wished him well on the occasion of his birthday today.
On his part, a motorist, Anthony Chibor, paid special tribute to Governor Wike for inaugurating the task force on illegal parks and street trading in Port Harcourt. According to him, there is better traffic flow and an improved ease of doing business in the city.
He wished the Governor many years of success and advised him to remain focused while avoiding any temptation to be distracted by unnecessary political rantings and hate speeches from enemies of the state.
Also responding, Miss Goodness Idong, a student of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt, opined that it is actually a double celebration for the state’s chief excutive as his birthday anniversary falls in the same month as Jesus Christ’s.
She assured that the governor’s vision and support towards improving the standard of education in the state would not be in vain as it will surely serve to produce students who would become very sound future leaders.
Another trader, Mr. Cletus Nwankwo, said that Wike’s good legacy at ensuring a better Rivers State is unrivaled. He described the state’s helmsman as the “Governor of all governors”, saying that his birthday would bring him good fortunes as the Heavens would surely shower him with multiple blessings.
For Elder John Chimezie, it was a very simple and apparently honest confession: “I like the governor’s work. The truth is that I have never seen a governor like him. I wish him goodluck, long life, prosperity and a graceful birthday”.
A civil servant who craved to be known simply as Mrs. D said she was always proud of Governor Wike’s accomplishments as a politician.
“Politicians hardly keep their election promises. But in Governor Wike, Rivers people and, indeed, Nigerians have found a politician whose word has always been his bond; a man who has consistently matched words with prompt action. In fact, an Ekwueme (talk-and-do) governor,” she eulogized.
By: Ibelema Jumbo, Ngozi Dennar, Chioma Peters & Odinakachi Oko
Trending
-
Politics16 hours ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary15 hours ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Politics16 hours ago
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
-
Front Pix12 hours ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Foods/Drinks16 hours ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Sports16 hours ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion15 hours ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics16 hours ago
Senate Probes Closure Of Nigerians’ Shops In Ghana