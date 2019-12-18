Politics
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
The former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has insisted that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) gave his former party N90 billion to bankroll the 2019 general elections distancing himself from a report that only N40 billion was stolen to prosecute the election.
The outspoken former party spokesperson maintained that his earlier position that about N90 billion was diverted for the 2019 general election for the government has not changed, charging those feeling aggrieved to institute legal action against him.
The political activist demanded an apology from FIRS authorities for saying that he was being used to fabricate lies against the revenue agency, insisting that he is a man of integrity.
He stated that the agency and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.
In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Frank challenged the authority of FIRS to live up to its earlier threat of going to court as soon as possible.
Accusing the FIRS of being the brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appear incredible, Frank lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.
Frank said that if the APC has the interest of the country at heart, few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged taxpayers’ hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.
“I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with who released the report, but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.
“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me, but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.
“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation was forced to retract the report thinking it will end there, but so many courageous media houses and social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry,” Frank said in his statement.
While reacting to the APC statement dismissing the report, Frank said: “It is a shame for the national leadership of the APC to speak on this matter now having kept quiet since the revelation was made. Understandably, the party is the beneficiary, it must do everything possible to divert public attention.”
Politics
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of 17 out of the 18 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The confirmation followed a motion moved by Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, and seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun (PDP-Ijebu North 1).
The majority leader had earlier read the report of the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, on the screening of the nominees.
Sherif said that 17 out of the 18 nominees appeared for screening.
He said that the committee scrutinised the curriculum vitae and other credentials of the nominees and they were found worthy for appointment as commissioners in the state.
“The committee therefore recommended that the request of the governor for confirmation of the commissioner-nominees be given the consent of the house,” he said.
The Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, moved the motion for adoption of the report of the committee of the whole.
The governor had on December 12 forwarded the names of the nominees to the house for screening and confirmation.
Politics
NASS Service Commission: Buhari Approves Chairman, Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ahmed Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.
The approval of the nomination was contained in a letter dated December 13 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during yesterday’s plenary.
The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated November 25 2019.
“I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:
“Mr Ahmed Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).
Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).
In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).
“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON.
“At that time, I indicated that names of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.
“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments.
“Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”
Politics
Senate Probes Closure Of Nigerians’ Shops In Ghana
The Senate yesterday sought for inquiry on the alleged closure of more than 600 shops and businesses belonging to Nigerians by Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on December 2.
The resolution of the Senate to wade into the matter followed a motion sponsored by Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP Anambra) on “The need to investigate alleged ill treatment and injustices suffered by Nigerian Traders and Business owners in Ghana”.
Presenting the motion at plenary, Ubah decried the alleged injustice and ill treatment of Nigerian traders and Nigerian business owners in Ghana .
He said it was a concern because Ghana and Nigeria as members of ECOWAS have reciprocal obligations under the ECOWAS Protocol to their respective citizens to reside and do business within their territories without molestation.
Ubah said as at the end of 2010, Nigerian businesses accounted for 60 per cent of foreign investments in Ghana from African continent.
He said once flourishing economic relations between Nigeria and Ghana had come under repeated threats as a result of recent hostile posture of Ghanaian authorities and indigenous Ghanaian’s Traders Union towards Nigerian traders.
He said Ghanaians had adopted discriminatory legislations aimed at frustrating Nigerian traders such as the passage of the Ghana Investment Promotion Commission Act 865 (GIPC).
He said the act raised the amount of money in registering businesses owned by foreigners (mostly owned by Nigerians) in Ghana to 200, 000 dollars .
He said the act further prohibits foreigners from trading in particular markets.
He said the GIPC Act 865 of 2013 also prohibits ECOWAS citizens from engaging in Small and Medium Scale Enterprises ( SMEs) with a further prohibition on registration of SMEs by foreigners.
Ubah also said Nigeria citizens were facing frustrations in registering businesses given obstacles placed on genuine Nigerian entrepreneurs.
According to him, one of the obstacles was the requirement of proof of importation of I million dollars into Ghana.
This, he said was previously applicable to citizens of non-ECOWAS member states such as China and India, among others.
He said Nigeria and Ghana had previously set up a Joint Task Force from the Trade Ministries of both countries to inspect business facilities of companies registered under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS)in both countries.
He said both nation had also organised an economic summit in Accra in 2010 to address the dangers of threats to the business interests of Nigerians in Ghana.
He, however, said the measures and the protection offered Nigerian traders in the ECOWAS framework had failed to address the incessant threats to Nigerian businesses in Ghana.
He said that unless the senate intervenes, the situation may deteriorate into a serious diplomatic and economic crisis.
He said the complaints of affected Nigerian traders and business owners had yet to receive the deserved attention by appropriate authorities from the Federal Government of Nigeria in spite of repeated written complaints.
Ubah said there was an urgent need to investigate the allegations and indeed draw the attention of Federal Government of Nigeria and its relevant authorities to the unfortunate development.
Contributing, Sen. Binos Yaroe(PDP Adamawa), who seconded the motion, decried the hostility against Nigerian business in Ghana.
He said there was the need to put in place measures that would protect Nigerian business in Ghana.
However, Sen. Isa Jubril (APC Kogi), said every country had a policy on how to protect its indigenous enterprise.
Isa said the action of the Ghanaian authority was designed to protect the interest of its citizens, insisting there was need to investigate the matter.
But Sen. Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba), however, said that he differed from the proposed process of archiving the intended result.
He said some of the contents of the motion were highly speculative, noting that the issue was really an executive matter and the Senate should be careful on its handling of the matter.
However, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia) said the motion seeks to draw the attention to what was happening to Nigerians in Ghana and seek to ensure that Nigerian Citizens were not unduly punished.
Sen. Sandy Onor (PDP Cross River), said that there was the need to investigate and see why Ghanaian authority was embarking on such policy.
The Senate, in its resolution, delegated its Committee on Foreign Affairs, Trade and Investment to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to investigate the status of Nigerian businesses in Ghana.
In his remark, President of Senate Ahmad Lawan said that it was the responsibility of government to seek for the protection its citizens where ever they reside.
He said the time had come for Nigeria to engage Ghanaian authority to find out what the actual situation was and proffer solution.
Trending
-
Politics16 hours ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary15 hours ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Front Pix12 hours ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Foods/Drinks16 hours ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Sports16 hours ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion15 hours ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics16 hours ago
Senate Probes Closure Of Nigerians’ Shops In Ghana
-
Opinion15 hours ago
Poultry And Consumers’ Bugging Question