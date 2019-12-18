FCTA Receives 7,826 Land Applications In 2019

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it received 7,826 applications requesting for various plots of land in 2019.

Director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr Isa Jalo, made the disclosure on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation in 2019.

Jalo explained that 4,901 of the applications were for private residential plot, 2,120 commercial, 431 resettlement, 373 Area Council and one application for diplomatic plot.

According to the director, AGIS has contributed positively to the success Nigeria recorded in its upward movement on the Ease of Doing Business on the 2019 World Bank index.

“In line with the aspirations of the Federal Government on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) has repositioned its Customer Service to make it more responsive and people result oriented.

“In consonance with this narrative, AGIS has re-modernised its website by making it interactive with the deployment of online customer complaint and feedback mechanism.

“This innovation allows the general public to lodge complaints, which can be promptly responded to,” he said.

Jalo said AGIS reactivated its Electronic Queue Management System which led to the improvement of crowd management and sustained orderliness, especially during peak hours of its operations.

He disclosed that the production and conveyance processes of the Certificates of Occupancy had been re-organised to fast track its deliverance with the intention of reducing wastage of man-hour of customers.

Jalo also said that AGIS had worked fervently to quicken the process of payments for services like Legal Search, Deed of Assignment, Power of Attorney, Legal Mortgage and opening of new application files, among others.

He said that “Legal Search’ was now being conducted within 24 hours as well as report to customers”.

Malam Adamu Hussaini, the Director of Land Administration, said 2019 had been a rewarding year for AGIS and land administration because of the level of support received as well as the unprecedented achievements recorded.

Hussaini said that the department created and institutionalised Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce time spent to seek redress in conventional courts on dispute over land matters.

According to him, the department has successfully resolved seven cases, using ADR mechanism while 20 other cases are at advanced stages of determination.

Hussaini said that the FCT Minister had so far signed and conveyed 785 Certificates of Occupancy during the year.

He said that efforts are being made to fast track the process of timely issuance of Certificates of Occupancy in tune with the SERVICOM Charter of the Federal Government and the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing