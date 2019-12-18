Housing/Property
FCTA Receives 7,826 Land Applications In 2019
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it received 7,826 applications requesting for various plots of land in 2019.
Director, Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), Dr Isa Jalo, made the disclosure on Tuesday while briefing newsmen on the activities of the organisation in 2019.
Jalo explained that 4,901 of the applications were for private residential plot, 2,120 commercial, 431 resettlement, 373 Area Council and one application for diplomatic plot.
According to the director, AGIS has contributed positively to the success Nigeria recorded in its upward movement on the Ease of Doing Business on the 2019 World Bank index.
“In line with the aspirations of the Federal Government on the Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria, the Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) has repositioned its Customer Service to make it more responsive and people result oriented.
“In consonance with this narrative, AGIS has re-modernised its website by making it interactive with the deployment of online customer complaint and feedback mechanism.
“This innovation allows the general public to lodge complaints, which can be promptly responded to,” he said.
Jalo said AGIS reactivated its Electronic Queue Management System which led to the improvement of crowd management and sustained orderliness, especially during peak hours of its operations.
He disclosed that the production and conveyance processes of the Certificates of Occupancy had been re-organised to fast track its deliverance with the intention of reducing wastage of man-hour of customers.
Jalo also said that AGIS had worked fervently to quicken the process of payments for services like Legal Search, Deed of Assignment, Power of Attorney, Legal Mortgage and opening of new application files, among others.
He said that “Legal Search’ was now being conducted within 24 hours as well as report to customers”.
Malam Adamu Hussaini, the Director of Land Administration, said 2019 had been a rewarding year for AGIS and land administration because of the level of support received as well as the unprecedented achievements recorded.
Hussaini said that the department created and institutionalised Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) to reduce time spent to seek redress in conventional courts on dispute over land matters.
According to him, the department has successfully resolved seven cases, using ADR mechanism while 20 other cases are at advanced stages of determination.
Hussaini said that the FCT Minister had so far signed and conveyed 785 Certificates of Occupancy during the year.
He said that efforts are being made to fast track the process of timely issuance of Certificates of Occupancy in tune with the SERVICOM Charter of the Federal Government and the Executive Order on the Ease of Doing
Iriebe Estate: RSG To Revoke Unoccupied Flats’ Allocation
The Rivers State Ministry of Housing and Property Development says it will revoke the allocation of Iriebe Housing Estate’s apartment of any original occupant who failed to pack into the Estate.
The General Manager in charge of Housing and Property Development of the ministry, Mr Kenobi Odum made this known in a chat with newsmen in port Harcourt, last Monday
Odum who blamed the taken over of the Estate by illegal occupants and hoodlums on the long delay of the original occupants of the government’s Estate to take over their possession of the apartments, said the ministry would no longer allow hoodlums to use the Estate as a hideout.
He said the ministry has already taken into account all the apartments allocated long ago which the allottees refused to pack into the houses.
However, the General Manager said the ministry had been engaged in a fruitful arrangement with police to rid the Estate of criminals.
“We are in touch with police to carry out a more robust response to ensure that the hoodlums and illegal occupants have no way of going back to the place,” he said.
On flooding in the Estate, Odum further blamed the ongoing construction works on Port Harcourt-Aba express way.
He said the ministry has reached the company for immediate solution of the sudden flood in the area.
“We have already engaged the construction company to ensure that the flood was a thing of the past.
“We never had cases of flooding there. This very one was caused by the ongoing construction work on Port Harcourt-Aba Express way, he said.
By: Enoch Epelle
Expert Harps On Quality Building Materials
A real estate consultant in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Dr Derefa Fiberesima, has charged builders in Nigeria to come’ up with buildings that would stand the test of time, using quality building materials.
Fiberesima gave the charge in a chat with The Tide, yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the use of quality building materials would not only ensure the integrity of the building, but that materials suitable for the tropical weather conditions in the country would also be chosen.
Fiberesima observed that the buildings put up by the colonialists were still standing strong, saying: even stronger than new buildings erected in present day Nigeria’’.
He lamented that the quality of building materials used in the present day Nigeria was not suitable for the Nigerian weather condition.
He explained that the consequences of using substandard building material were dire and charged the Lawmakers need to accelerate the passage of the enabling Act for the enforcement of the National Building Code to adequately address building collapse crises in the built industry in the nation.
Fiberesima cited the example of corrugated iron roofing sheets widely used in roofing in Nigeria as one that gets easily rusted due to a acid rain and heavy sunshine especially in Rivers State adding that the heavy noise due to rain dropping on it could also be very disturbing to occupants of the building.
He also pointed out that there were health implications when asbestos building materials are used, which he lamented was not widely known to Nigerians.
He enjoined the government to take a look at the housing policies of other climes and articulate in Nigeria’s housing policies.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
FMDQ Committed To Tackling Housing Deficit –Onadele
The FMDQ Securities Exchange (FMDQ) Plc has said it remains committed to tackling the housing infrastructural deficit facing Nigeria through mobilisation of funds from the capital market.
Its Chief Executive Officer, Bola Onadele, disclosed this during the Capital Market Correspondents Assoctaion of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2019 annual workshop in Lagos at the weekend.
Speaking on the theme: “Bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria: The Capital Market Option”, Onadele stated that infrastructure is central to the development of the economy and pointed out that FMDQ is poised to providing workable means of housing provision in the country,amongst other programmes to address infrastructural gap in Nigeria.
Onadele who was represented by Associate Executive Director, Corporate Development, FMDQ, Kaodi Ugoji, noted that the Exchange had set up a housing development project team to work directly with the office of the Vice president.
Onadele further added that the Exchange has been working with stakeholders and government to develop products that will drive the capital market and the Nigerian economy in the last four years.
“Sukuk bond has been a success no doubt but there is a need to expand sukuk bond which the Federal Government introduced. Infrastructure is one thing we need to shore up to achieve our goal as a country.
He gave assurance that the Exchange’s holding company would bring efficiency to help in the development of infrastructures.
“We will continue to innovate ways as well as blueprint to drive development in the capital market and the economy at large”, he said.
