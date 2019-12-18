Health
Don’t Keep Poisonous Substances Within Children’s Reach – Expert
A paediatric consultant at the Isolo General Hospital, Lagos, Dr Festus Bamidele, has advised parents against keeping poisonous substances and sharp objects within the reach of their children.
Bamidele gave this advice in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Lagos.
He said that most cases of poisoning happened at home, but they could also happen while visiting friends and family or during holidays.
The paediatrician said that poisoning was common, especially among toddlers, children aged between one and four years.
According to him, substances which are similar to water in nature should be kept in tight containers and out of reach of the children, who are unsuspecting.
“Cases of food poisoning in children are being heard of everyday in the hospitals and health centres.
“Young children do not know the difference between what is safe and what is dangerous. It is your responsibility as a parent or carer to make your home safe for children.
“Do not assume that your child can understand safety messages. Mere telling a child a product is dangerous is not enough to protect them from poisoning.
“These children see substances like kerosene as water, especially when it is stored in used table water bottles and kept on the floor.
“Cases of children drinking kerosene are the commonest occurrence of poisoning.
“We can blame this on parents’ carelessness, especially when you have a child, who is less than six years old in the house.
“Children, who are just beginning to crawl are usually the most curious, because they learn by sight, the only thing they know is to pick anything up and put it in their mouths,” Bamidele said.
He said children might also be poisoned if they were given the wrong medicine or a wrong dose, stressing that carers/parents should always double check the age and dosage instructions before giving them medicine.
The doctor said that these children might pick up a pack of carelessly placed drugs or insecticides or even detergents and other poisonous cleaning agents.
The paediatrician said, “we have not even spoken about electrical appliances kept carelessly on the floor in most homes, which can be very dangerous to toddlers too.
“Children generally should be prevented from going near things like that, these cases are pathetic when we see them, parents should take caution”.
He also advised parents against keeping alcoholic drinks within the reach of children, especially in unlocked refrigerators.
Bamidele said if a child had ingested a poison, any symptoms that developed depended on certain factors, such as which medicine or chemical was involved and how much the child had been exposed to.
He, however, listed symptoms of poisoning to include; nausea, vomiting, drowsiness, falling over, abdominal pain and fitting.
“If you suspect a child has been exposed to a poison, or given the wrong medicine or the wrong dose, do not wait for symptoms to occur, go to hospital or contact a doctor immediately for advice,” he said.
Health
Rivers Health Ministry Commissions Public Health Emergency Operations Laboratory
Rivers State Ministry of Health in collaboration with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has officially commissioned the State’s Public Health Emergency Operations Laboratory in order to handle epidemic and natural disasters outbreak.
Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr Ohikwe Ihekweazu, while commissioning the Public Health Emergency Operations Centres said, to be effective, it must be situated within the health facilities where there are health personnels.
According to him, the State Public Health Emergency Centre will serve as the hub for detector, prevention, response operation, research, review, efficient resource mobilisation and timely reporting.
“The Public Health Emergency Operations Centre is a physical infrastructure within the Department of Public Health where daily epidemic intelligence gathering and risk analysis of public health events for identification of potential threats aimed at informing stakeholders, and timely response actions to ensure the protection of citizens will be carried out.
“I know Rivers State is a little bit more resourceful than some states in the country, but still we will support you in any way we are supporting other states.
“Before the end of the first quarter, we will procure one Hilux Vehicle for every Public Health facility in Nigeria. Definitely, Rivers State will get its own. We will work with the State; our job is to support you to develop your capacity.
On her part, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr Harry Agriye, said the emergency operation centre is the command centre for epidemics or natural disasters.
“The Emergency Operations Laboratory is a centre of excellence where the response to incidents are effectively and timely determined and coordinated.
“It has the goal of informing a rapid, efficient and evidence-based decision making on the arrangement of emerging public health threats,” the Permanent Secretary said.
By: Sogbebe Dokubo
Health
Nigeria Committed To Financing Immunization Obligations – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has given an assurance that Nigeria remains committed and focused on finding sustainable ways of financing her immunisation and vaccination obligations.
The president gave the assurance when he received in audience members of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) led by Dr Seth Berkley at the State House, Abuja, yesterday.
The Nigerian leader thanked GAVI for its over one billion dollars support to Nigeria since 2001, especially through the provision of vaccines to millions of people across the country.
He said: “We have experienced various fiscal and security challenges that have hindered our ability to fully finance the vaccines by 2021 as originally planned.
“I am, therefore, pleased that GAVI has extended its co-financing support period from 2021 to 2028, and has also committed over three billion dollars in new funding for vaccines, cold chain infrastructure and health system strengthening across the country.”
Buhari pledged that the Federal Government would continue to provide counterpart funds as well as strategies to gradually improve fiscal sustainability by 2028.
Earlier in his remarks, Berkley commended what he called “increase in national immunisation coverage between 2016 and now,” saying there was excellent inter-ministerial collaboration to achieve the milestone.
He urged state governments to invest in vaccination and immunisation, adding that poverty reduction must equally be a goal in the country.
Health
RSUTH: Wike Preparing Rivers For Medical Tourism – Akawor
The Sole Administrator of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, and the Director General of Governor Wike Campaign Organisation, Amb. Desmond Akawor, has said that the efforts made by Governor Nyesom Wike in establishing Rivers State University Teaching Hospital is to prepare the state for medical tourism.
He described the medical school and the Mother and Child Hospital Rumuomasi as Governor Wike’s flagship, and considered as his babies like other projects he embarked upon.
Akawor who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents on his return from Abuja on Monday, noted that only the University of Port Harcourt before now had medical school, for which about four Rivers indigenes had opportunity to qualify as doctors every year
According to him, the four and few others that might qualify from outside was not enough for the state with 23 local government areas, which he said was unacceptable to the governor.
“Having our own medical school is keeping Rivers State ready for the medical tourism which the governor wants. In the next five to six years, you will see that every local government medical centres will have doctors.
“ That will draw health care services closer to the people and that is clearly the service and the essence of governance and the medical school is on board.
“Since the creation of Rivers State since 1967, and hearing that Rivers State as vibrant as it is with its riches, does not have a medical school is not acceptable, and hearing such a thing is like a sacrilege, and the governor has said he can not accept it.
“ Go to the old Braithwaite Memorial Hospital which is the teaching hospital and see radiographic section and see modern sophisticated equipment. I do not know where you can see that in this country”, Akawor said.
The Greater Port Harcourt boss also commended the governor for three flyovers now under construction with 70% cost paid already, describing it as three gigantic projects at the same time, which he has not heard any where in Nigeria.
According to him, the governor is using his second tenure in office as if he had no first tenure for the purpose of project delivery, and expressed confidence that he will complete all the projects he embarked upon.
By: Corlins Walter
Trending
-
Politics16 hours ago
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
-
Law/Judiciary15 hours ago
Bail In Nigeria
-
Politics16 hours ago
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
-
Front Pix12 hours ago
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
-
Foods/Drinks16 hours ago
Eat These 10 Foods For A Healthy Immune System
-
Sports15 hours ago
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
-
Opinion15 hours ago
Curbing Menace Of Campus Prostitution
-
Politics16 hours ago
Senate Probes Closure Of Nigerians’ Shops In Ghana