News
Buhari Signs 2020 Budget Into Law
President Muhammadu Buhari has praised the National Assembly for ensuring detailed legislative review and passage of the 2020 Budget within two months.
President Buhari made the commendation when he signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill into law at the State House, Abuja yesterday.
He particularly lauded the lawmakers for the patriotic zeal they adopted in the passage of the bill, saying that it had restored the nation’s budget cycle to a predictable January to December fiscal year.
“I am very pleased that the National Assembly worked uncommonly long hours in the interest of our people and the national economy to ensure detailed legislative review and passage of the Budget within two months.
“This patriotic zeal adopted by the Ninth National Assembly has restored our budget cycle to a predictable January to December fiscal year.
“Furthermore, in the twenty years since the return to civilian democracy, this will be just the fourth time that the Federal Budget was passed before the end of the previous year, and this is the earliest,’’ he said.
The President expressed the hope that the Finance Bill would be passed by the National Assembly very soon for presidential assent.
He maintained that the bill if passed, would support the funding and implementation of the 2020 Budget, our correspondent reports
“The passage of the Finance Bill, which I am told will be done in the coming days, will also be a landmark achievement worthy of recognition, being the first time this has been done in the past twenty years.
“We look forward to receiving this bill shortly for Presidential Assent.
“Once passed into law, the Finance Bill will support the funding and implementation of the 2020 Budget.
“We shall sustain this tradition by ensuring that subsequent budgets are also accompanied by a Finance Bill.
“For these achievements I must, therefore, congratulate and thank the Distinguished Senate President, the Right Honourable Speaker, and indeed, all members of the Federal Legislature for their commitment and support,’’ he added.
Front Pix
Wike Presents N530bn Budget For 2020 …Says Position Of Gov Is Through Hardwork …As Appropriation Bill Passes First Reading
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has presented a budget of over five hundred and thirty billion naira to the Rivers State House of Assembly for the 2020 Fiscal Year.
The Budget is fifty billion higher than that of 2019.
The governor told the Assembly that the focus of the budget was to enhance his infrastructural drive and speed up the state’s growth process.
While giving the budget breakdown and sectoral allocations, the Governor said capital expenditure would take three hundred and seventy four billion naira(374 billion), whereas one hundred and fifty six billion(156 billion) would be for recurrent expenditure.
According to the Governor, the State’s budget for 2020 tagged ‘Budget of Reassurance’ was fifty billion naira higher than the 2019 budget and is expected to generate more growth in the economy of the state.
In response, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, commended the Governor for ensuring that the budget estimate would focus more on the real sectors of the economy and promised him of more cordial relationship of the Assembly with the Executive Arm.
Immediately after the presentation, the state Assembly committed the budget to First Reading and adjourned plenary to the next legislative day.
In another development, the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he has not promised any ethnic nationality the position of Governor, saying that only God has the capacity to make any ethnic nationality Governor of Rivers State.
Making the declaration, Monday, during a solidarity visit by the Ogoni Ethnic Nationality at the Government House Port Harcourt, the Governor said, “Let nobody say that I have met with Ogoni Ethnic Nationality and I promised them Governor. I didn’t promise because I cannot give.
“It is only God that will give the position of Governor. With proper arrangement, things can be done. Don’t say I made a promise; don’t rely on anyone, just work hard. As Nyesom Wike, I can only support, but cannot make anyone Governor “, he said.
He urged Rivers people to take him as an example where a leader declared that over his dead body would he emerge Rivers State Governor.
“Take me as an example. Someone sat here and said over his dead body would I be Governor. Am I not Governor today? I am heading towards eight years.
“Nobody should threaten you that you cannot be Governor. Don’t take the position of man. Don’t allow anyone to take the glory of God”, Governor Wike said.
Speaking further, Governor Wike stated that Senator Magnus Abe would have become the Governor of the state if he listened to his advice and left the then government of Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi with him.
He noted that with the elections over, it is time for governance, and thanked the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality for supporting him to win the election
He urged them to be united and work together in order to achieve set goals, as well as build bridges across various ethnic nationalities to succeed politically .
The Governor advised Ogoni people with the intention to run for governorship election in the state to be fully prepared to struggle for the position, noting that no administration in the state has given Ogoni people the number of appointments his administration has given them.
“No administration in this state has given Ogoni people more appointments than me”, he said
He used the forum to intimate the people of Ogoni Ethnic Nationality on the State Government’s decision to acquire Shell’s share in OML 11, and also expressed regret over the negative propaganda by some people in the area, advising them not to allow criminals to speak on their behalf.
News
Senate Refers Buhari’s $29.9bn Loan To C’ttee
The Senate has begun the consideration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request of 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing to the tune of $29.96 billion to be spent by the Federal Government to execute key infrastructural projects.
After the Executive Communication read at Plenary by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Kebbi North that the Senate do consider the request of the President C-in- C on the 2016- 2018 External Borrowing Plan in accordance with Sections 21 and 27 of the Debt Management Office (Est, etc) Act, the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan then referred it to Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.
The Committee is Chaired by Senator Clifford Ordia, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Edo Central.
The Committee was given two weeks to report back at Plenary.
Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on November 28, written to the Senate, again requesting for the approval of 2016- 2018 External Borrowing to the tune of $30 billion to be spent by the Federal Government to execute key infrastructural projects across the country.
The letter, which was dated November 26, 2019, was read on the floor of the Red Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, during plenary.
In the letter, President Buhari explained that it became imperative to represent the request because the Eighth National Assembly approved only a part of the External Borrowing request forwarded to it in September 2016.
The letter reads: “Pursuant to Section 21 and 27 of the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, I hereby request for Resolutions of the Senate to approve the Federal Government’s 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing plan, as well as relevant projects under this plan.
“Specifically, the Senate is invited to note that: While I had transmitted the 2016-2018 External Borrowing Plan to the Eighth National Assembly in September 2016, this plan was not approved in its entirety by the Legislature, only the Federal Government’s Emergency projects for the North East, (Four (4) States’ projects and one (1) China Exam Bank Assisted Railway Modernisation Projects for Lagos – Ibadan Segment) we’re approved, out of a total of thirty-nine (39) projects.
“The Outstanding projects in the plan that were not approved by the Legislature are, nevertheless, critical to the delivery of the Government’s policies and programmes relating to power, mining, roads, agriculture, health, water and educational sectors.
“These outstanding projects are well advanced in terms of their preparation, consistent with the 2016 Debt Sustainability Analysis undertaken by the Debt Management Office and were approved by the Federal Executive Council in August 2016 under the 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing Plan.
“Accordingly, I have attached, for your kind consideration, relevant information from the Honourable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning the specific outstanding projects under the 2016 – 2018 External Borrowing plan for which legislative approval is currently sought.
“I have also directed the Minister to make herself available to provide any additional information or clarification which you may require to facilitate prompt approval of the outstanding projects under this plan.
Front Pix
N37bn NASS Renovation Exposes Buhari Govt’s Corruption -PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the N37 billion meant for the renovation of the National Assembly complex as an unpardonable rip-off plot and the last straw of the brazen corruption that pervades the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC
administration.
PDP said it was indefensible for the Buhari Presidency to propose a whopping N37 billion for renovation work on the National Assembly complex, which was built at the cost of N7 billion naira.
The former ruling party stated this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday.
PDP insisted that the over 500 percent padding of the original construction cost is completely insupportable even with the prevailing costs and exchange rate regime, a “development that has already spurred public outcry and apprehensions of plots to divert the fund for political interests of certain APC leaders.”
The statement reads: “The over bloated renovation figure is therefore not only sacrilegious but also further confirms that the APC-led administration is overtly
corrupt and only out to steal, drain and divert our national resources for selfish purposes of certain individuals in the present administration.”
The party insisted that such corruption was unacceptable in a nation confronted by alarming economic downturn, extreme poverty, hunger, decayed infrastructure and security challenges.
The PDP, however, noted that the “N37 billion is embedded in the budget of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) as approved by President Buhari, which leaves the burden of explanation on Mr. President’s doorsteps.
“We, therefore, charge President Buhari to demonstrate the integrity of his approval by immediately publishing a detailed breakdown of the renovation project in line with his recent directives to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).
“President Buhari is challenged to immediately publish the details of the individual renovation lines, amount and reason for each payment as well as the contractors, beneficiaries and payment patterns for Nigerians to
see, if indeed the money has not been detailed for diversion.
“The party charge the National Assembly to stand on the side of the people by using its statutory legislative instruments to thoroughly scrutinize the FCDA budget and eliminate all embedded padding designed to fleece our nation.”
Trending
