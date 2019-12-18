Law/Judiciary
Bail In Nigeria
According to Black’s Law Dictionary ninth edition, bail is a security such as cash or a bond, especially security required by a court for the release of a prisoner who must appear at a future time.
It can also be defined as the process whereby a person accused or being charged for the commission of an offence is released by the constituted authority who is detaining him, on the condition that he will appear or report to police station or court or other identified location in future whenever his presence is required or so ordered. In Nigeria, we have two major kinds of bail, they are, police bail and court bail.
By section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, when a person who is suspected to have committed an offence or is accused of an offence is arrested or detained, or appears or is brought before a court, he shall, subject to the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, be entitled to bail. Bail may be granted:
i. Pending the conclusion of investigation; or
ii. Pending the determination of the case or trial; or
iii. Pending the determination of an appeal against conviction
Bail is a conditional constitutional right. This is because it is a direct offshoot of the constitutional right to personal liberty in section 35(1) of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended). Under the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) section 341 (2) thereof, all that the application for bail needs to show in order for the accused person to be granted bail by the magistrate seized of the matter is to satisfy the requirements of the said subsection (2) as follows
1. That by reason of the granting of bail, the proper investigation of the case would not be prejudiced, and
2. That no serious risk of the accused escaping from justice would be occasioned; and
3. That no grounds exist for believing that the accused if released would commit an offence.
Once a judge has decided to grant bail he or she will determine the conditions of bail, which must be fulfilled. They typically are, production of a surety, if the offence is minor in nature and the accused is a reliable citizen, holding residence within the jurisdiction of the court, the court may grant such a person bail without a surety. That is bail based on self recognition, in addition to the surety or self recognition, the judge will order to secure bail through a bail bond, that is a sum of money which becomes payable if the accused jumps bail.
Bail in Nigeria now, is not about fulfilling the statutory provisions about bail or meeting the conditions given by magistrates and judges. In recent time, inspite of meeting the various conditions of bail as the court finally granting the said bail. The bail remains a mirage, in some cases when the people are finally allowed to go, they are rearrested the next day without violating the bail conditions. In our police stations, monies are paid for the bail of a suspect and not deposited as security for the release of the suspect. Yet they say bail is free.
What then are the conditions for bail, since the court orders are not enough for the grant of bail?
By: Nkechi Bright-Ewere
Law/Judiciary
Expert Cautions OSPAC On Responsible Operations
A Port Harcourt-based legal practitioner, Mr Osborn Gbarage, has admonished the Onelga Security and Peace Advisory Committee (OSPAC) to be informed properly rather than to be deformed.
Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt on Monday, Mr Gbarage warned OSPAC not to take laws into their hands as they were not established by law.
He also said that the OSPAC was created by the local government without legal backing.
According to him, the OSPAC is just like the vigilantes who secure residents and property at night.
Gbarage further said, they should not take laws into their hands by involving themselves in killing, cultic practices, just not to increase the rate of criminal activities during their working hours.
He however, stated that, there was no way the OSPAC could replace the federal officers due to the fact that they are empowered by law to protect citizens in the country whereas the law does not give OSPAC such power.
Gbarage also stressed that the federal officers needed to be fully equiped with armed weapon in tackling cultism, armed robbery and kidnapping.
“The reason why police could not tackle the problem of kidnapping and armed robbery was due to the fact that most terrorists were better equiped with suffisicated armed weapons to execute thier plan on their targetted victims,” he said.
He further advised that federal officers be trained regulaarly to be able to tackle security problems in the country.
Gbarage added that bringing OSPAC was not a retrogression rather an improvement in the security sector.
Law/Judiciary
N800m Fraud: Rivers Police Arraign Suspected Estate Manager
The Rivers State Police Command has arraigned a suspected estate manager, the Managing Director of Livelihood Homes, popularly called, The Villa, Mr Kelly Nwogu, before a Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt over his involvement in advance fee fraud Of over N800 million naira.
Mr Nwogu is standing trial on 494 count charges involving one Nwankwo Orieagu and 493 others on charge Sheet No FHC/PH/399c/2019
However, the matter could not proceed at the Federal High Court on Monday due to absence of the trial judge and the accused was taken back to police custody
The State Commissioner of Police (CP), Rivers State, Mustapha Dandaura, who spoke through the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Administration, Chuks Enwonwu in Port Harcourt during an earlier press briefing to journalists in Port Harcourt before his arraignment in court on Monday alleged that Nwogu was re-arrested after he jumped bail on the fraud matter.
According to the CP, Nwogu’s re-arrest was due to his inability to advance back any reasonable refund to his clients or unsuspected land buyers a whopping sum of N800 million.
“Recall that the suspect, Kelly Nwogu, was arrested in October this year where he was admitted to police bail but jumped bail, leading to the revocation of his bail. He was consequently re-arrested for further investigation. At the end of which he could not advance any reasonable probability to refund his client, whom he had defrauded to the tune of eight hundred million Naira (N800m),” the CP said.
“The suspect has been slated to appear in court on 494-count charges, as contained in charge number FHC/PH/399c/2019. This is sequel to completion of investigation by the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), according to Dandaura.
“His arraignment is in compliance with statutory requirement and the need to set his trial in motion, having established a prima facie case against him,” he stated
Meanwhile the suspect has denied any wrong doing in the entire transaction. Fielding questions from journalists at the Police Headquarters, Port Harcourt, Nwogu said he has no money to refund to anybody. According to him, all his clients that have paid up their bills have been allocated lands.
The suspect further said that he was only indebted to some customers to the extent that they would complete their instalmental payments before land is allocated to them and accused the police of incessant harassment and extortion of his staff.
By: Akujobi Amadi & Ngozi Dennar
Law/Judiciary
Police Nab Slain Female Law Student’s Ex-Boyfriend
The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested the ex boyfriend of the late female law student of the Rivers State University (RSU), Nkpolu, Oroworukwu ,Miss Itonyo Matilda Mark, who was allegedly murdered in cold blood in her apartment by unknown assailants last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.
The police spokesperson in the state, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, stated this while speaking to our correspondent on the effort made by the command to unravel the killers of the final year female law student.
Although DSP Omoni did not give the name of the arrested ex-lover of the deceased, he however said, the suspect was arrested for investigation, adding that if at the end of the investigation he is found not culpable, he would be discharged but on the contrary, he will face the law.
“I can authoritatively inform you that he has been arrested and is in our custody now and the commissioner of police has directed that there should be no compromise on the matter,” he stated
It would be recalled that Late Miss Itonyo Matilda Mark, a final year law student at the State University was stabbed to death in her apartment opposite the Main gate of the institution on Tuesday night by unknown persons.
The Tide gathered that the victim was reportedly raped by her killers before she was allegedly stabbed to death.
