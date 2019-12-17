Edo APC Crisis:VON DG Hits Oshiomhole

The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has brushed aside the reported lifting of suspension on him by the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee.

Okechukwu, a chieftain of APC from Enugu State said he was never suspended from the party.

Our correspondent reports that the APC NWC had in a statement said it had lifted suspension on Okechukwu and some other members of the party.

However, in a statement he personally signed, the VON DG urged the party’s chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to face the fire he ignited in Edo, his home State.

His statement read: “May I appreciate and thank immensely all those who thronged my office, those who via phone calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages congratulated me over the purported lifting of suspension from our great party, as announced by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC). May Almighty God bless you all.

My Dear Compatriots, for the avoidance of doubt sincerely one could have kept quiet, as silence is the best answer; but from the numerous congratulations it seems that the general public are unaware that the purported suspension was a big Fake News, as it is only Comrade Oshiohmole who can suspend party members in clear breach of the constitution of APC.

However, may I as Christian forgive the drowning Comrade Oshiohmole over his transgressions for my purported sin was that one came hard on him over his misconduct in the 2019 APC’s primary elections, where he rigged me out in Enugu West Senatorial District. My election, stone timed to killed two birds, one to send Senator Ike Ekweremadu packing and two to garner 25% for President Muhammadu Buhari in Enugu State, an objective Oshiohmole stymied.

Comrade Oshiomhole regrettably violated the Constitution of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which on discipline as enshrined in Article 21 of the constitution states interalia:

The power to discipline party members, which is exercised subject to fair hearing, is granted only to the respective Executives Committees of the Ward, LGA, State and National, by virtue of the first paragraph of Article 21 of the APC constitution.

The National Working Committee (NWC) is not listed as one of the Executive Committees by the constitution and is therefore not bestowed with the power to discipline a party member. There is no denying the fact that suspension is one of the disciplinary measures listed under Article 21 (D) of the constitution.

The National Working Committee is also not listed in Article 21 (B) (vi) (a) – (e) as one of the adjudicatory bodies with regard to compliant or allegation against any member of the party. Also the powers granted to the National Working Committee under Article 13.4 (i) – (xvii) of the APC constitution does not include power to discipline any member of the party.

From the above my brothers and sisters, friends and well wishers, my humble self and indeed His Excellencies Rotimi Akeredolu, Rochas Okorocha and Ibukunle Amosun and Pastor Usani Usani were never suspended by their Ward, LGA, State or National Executive Committee as envisaged by the APC’s Constitution.

Consequently, the drowning Comrade Adams Oshiomhole instead of searching for straw to cling on should not only learn that rule of law governs our great party, but should rush home and quench the inferno he has simulated in Edo State, as charity has to begin at home.”