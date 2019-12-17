Politics
Edo APC Crisis:VON DG Hits Oshiomhole
The Director-General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu has brushed aside the reported lifting of suspension on him by the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Working Committee.
Okechukwu, a chieftain of APC from Enugu State said he was never suspended from the party.
Our correspondent reports that the APC NWC had in a statement said it had lifted suspension on Okechukwu and some other members of the party.
However, in a statement he personally signed, the VON DG urged the party’s chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to face the fire he ignited in Edo, his home State.
His statement read: “May I appreciate and thank immensely all those who thronged my office, those who via phone calls, SMS and WhatsApp messages congratulated me over the purported lifting of suspension from our great party, as announced by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC). May Almighty God bless you all.
My Dear Compatriots, for the avoidance of doubt sincerely one could have kept quiet, as silence is the best answer; but from the numerous congratulations it seems that the general public are unaware that the purported suspension was a big Fake News, as it is only Comrade Oshiohmole who can suspend party members in clear breach of the constitution of APC.
However, may I as Christian forgive the drowning Comrade Oshiohmole over his transgressions for my purported sin was that one came hard on him over his misconduct in the 2019 APC’s primary elections, where he rigged me out in Enugu West Senatorial District. My election, stone timed to killed two birds, one to send Senator Ike Ekweremadu packing and two to garner 25% for President Muhammadu Buhari in Enugu State, an objective Oshiohmole stymied.
Comrade Oshiomhole regrettably violated the Constitution of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) which on discipline as enshrined in Article 21 of the constitution states interalia:
The power to discipline party members, which is exercised subject to fair hearing, is granted only to the respective Executives Committees of the Ward, LGA, State and National, by virtue of the first paragraph of Article 21 of the APC constitution.
The National Working Committee (NWC) is not listed as one of the Executive Committees by the constitution and is therefore not bestowed with the power to discipline a party member. There is no denying the fact that suspension is one of the disciplinary measures listed under Article 21 (D) of the constitution.
The National Working Committee is also not listed in Article 21 (B) (vi) (a) – (e) as one of the adjudicatory bodies with regard to compliant or allegation against any member of the party. Also the powers granted to the National Working Committee under Article 13.4 (i) – (xvii) of the APC constitution does not include power to discipline any member of the party.
From the above my brothers and sisters, friends and well wishers, my humble self and indeed His Excellencies Rotimi Akeredolu, Rochas Okorocha and Ibukunle Amosun and Pastor Usani Usani were never suspended by their Ward, LGA, State or National Executive Committee as envisaged by the APC’s Constitution.
Consequently, the drowning Comrade Adams Oshiomhole instead of searching for straw to cling on should not only learn that rule of law governs our great party, but should rush home and quench the inferno he has simulated in Edo State, as charity has to begin at home.”
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of 17 out of the 18 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The confirmation followed a motion moved by Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, and seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun (PDP-Ijebu North 1).
The majority leader had earlier read the report of the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, on the screening of the nominees.
Sherif said that 17 out of the 18 nominees appeared for screening.
He said that the committee scrutinised the curriculum vitae and other credentials of the nominees and they were found worthy for appointment as commissioners in the state.
“The committee therefore recommended that the request of the governor for confirmation of the commissioner-nominees be given the consent of the house,” he said.
The Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, moved the motion for adoption of the report of the committee of the whole.
The governor had on December 12 forwarded the names of the nominees to the house for screening and confirmation.
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
The former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has insisted that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) gave his former party N90 billion to bankroll the 2019 general elections distancing himself from a report that only N40 billion was stolen to prosecute the election.
The outspoken former party spokesperson maintained that his earlier position that about N90 billion was diverted for the 2019 general election for the government has not changed, charging those feeling aggrieved to institute legal action against him.
The political activist demanded an apology from FIRS authorities for saying that he was being used to fabricate lies against the revenue agency, insisting that he is a man of integrity.
He stated that the agency and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.
In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Frank challenged the authority of FIRS to live up to its earlier threat of going to court as soon as possible.
Accusing the FIRS of being the brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appear incredible, Frank lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.
Frank said that if the APC has the interest of the country at heart, few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged taxpayers’ hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.
“I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with who released the report, but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.
“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me, but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.
“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation was forced to retract the report thinking it will end there, but so many courageous media houses and social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry,” Frank said in his statement.
While reacting to the APC statement dismissing the report, Frank said: “It is a shame for the national leadership of the APC to speak on this matter now having kept quiet since the revelation was made. Understandably, the party is the beneficiary, it must do everything possible to divert public attention.”
NASS Service Commission: Buhari Approves Chairman, Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ahmed Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.
The approval of the nomination was contained in a letter dated December 13 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during yesterday’s plenary.
The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated November 25 2019.
“I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:
“Mr Ahmed Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).
Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).
In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).
“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON.
“At that time, I indicated that names of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.
“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments.
“Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”
