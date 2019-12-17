Sports
Didi Solicits Support For PFN
The President of Para-Soccer Federation of Nigeria (PFN), Misbahu Didi, yesterday, in Abuja urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the federation in its various activities.
The president told Newsmen that lack of funds has been the major problem facing the federation.
“This has been one of the obstacles slowing down the federation’s activities, and that is why we need the support of NGOs across the country.’’
He said the federation has had to postpone its 2019 league due to lack of funds and support from corporate bodies.
Didi said this was worrisome, especially as almost all the federation’s state affiliates have shown interest in participating in the league.
“Lack of adequate support made us to shift the league till next year,’’ he disclosed in reference to the league which was earlier tagged “Kano 2019’’ and scheduled for December. 4 to December. 7 in Kano.
Didi who insisted the federation really needed support from NGOs, philanthropists and the sport’s lovers said there was need for more competitions.
“We need to organise more competitions to engage players, because most of them are bread winners of their families, even with their disabilities status,” he said.
The federation president however expressed the hope that 2020 would be better.
He said the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has already promised to support the federation’s activities.
“We need financial support to execute all the programmes we have lined up to further propagate the sport in the country,’’ he said.
Sports
NSF: Edo Employs More Than 600 Athletes
The Chairman of Team Edo to the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), Brown Ebewele, says the state government has employed more than 600 athletes for the festival tagged “Edo 2020’’.
Ebewele told newsmen yesterday in Benin that the state government was hopeful of making good use of the athletes’ services.
“My job is to put in place a structure for us to win the festival, and as far as I am concerned I have put that winning structure in place, especially with the employment of the needed athletes.
“The athletes are for the purpose of winning the festival and, by the grace of God, everything we put on paper as programme have been going as planned.
“We are familiar with the terrain, and we have done it before and I think we can still go for it again,’’ he said.
The former Edo Sports Commissioner however said he was ready to defend his actions if Team Edo in the long run failed to win the festival.
“If we don’t win, I will give the reasons why we didn’t win.’’
He assured that in terms of facilities, he was confident the state government would be able to put them in place ahead of time.
“I think they will be ready between now and middle of February and very soon we will be talking about test-running the facilities”, he said.
Sports
Rangers FC Vows To Defeat Plateau United In Enugu
Rangers Media Officer, Norbert Okolie says the club would do everything possible to win Plateau United Football Club in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day nine in Enugu.
Okolie made this known to newsmen in Enugu yesterday, saying that the players were gaining their confidence back on track.
Rangers will today in a midweek match day nine tackle the current NPFL leader, Plateau United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.
Okolie said that the players were down all this while owing to the club’s series of losses in the league and continental league.
“ Now that we got a draw from Wikki Tourist of Bauchi in match day eight at Gombe, we have confidence that the players will get the job done Wednesday.
“ Though, our position in the domestic league is not encouraging but we are not panicking at all.
“ A win on Wednesday over Plateau United will help our course in the league and we cannot toil with it,” he said.
According to him, the technical crew and the players know what is at stake in the match, adding that they have been training since Monday.
“ Even before the arrival of the players that played against Wikki Tourist last Sunday, those players at home have never skipped training,” he said.
Okolie said that there were no major injury worry for the team except minor knocks which could not stop the players from playing.
“ We are working in line with the doctor’s advice but for now, none of those players with knocks has been ruled out. “
On the tight schedule of the league matches, the spokesperson said that Rangers had enough players to prosecute the matches.
“ This is why we registered many players so that we can rotate in the course of the league and continental”, he said.
He assured the fans of a brand new game on Wednesday, adding that the club would get back to “winning ways.”
Rangers has garnered five points from six matches in the eight week old league while Plateau leads the log with 17 points after eight matches.
Sports
Bayelsa Supports Chess Prodigy With N1m
The Bayelsa State government last Monday, presented N1m cash to national chess whizz-kid, Deborah Quickpen, to participate in the Africa Youth Chess Championship currently taking place in Windhoek, Namibia.
The Commissioner for Sports Development, Daniel Igali, who presented the financial support in Yenagoa, said the state governor, Seriake Dickson, approved the money to the eight-year-old to represent Nigeria at the cadet continental chess fiesta.
Igali thanked Dickson for always ensuring that deserving Bayelsa athletes were supported at continental and world events.
He recalled how the governor had often supported Nigerian wrestlers to continental and international tournaments, stressing that Dickson had demonstrated passion for sports and for his people.
In a remark, the Director-General, Deborah Quickpen Support Group, Ada Gwegwe thanked the state government and the sports development commissioner for ensuring the release of funds to enable her to take part in the competition.
Among those present at the presentation ceremony were top officials of the Ministry of Sports Development, including the Permanent Secretary, PatimidiTukuru; director of sports in the state sports council, Souye Lokoja and the father of Miss Deborah, Ben Quickpen.
