Politics
2023: Buhari Warns Against Name Dropping
President Muhammadu Buhari has warned that he will not condone any political office holders using the name of his office to canvass for votes in future elections in the country.
The president stated this when some presidential aides, staff of the State House and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, presented to him a birthday card to commemorate his 77th birthday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He, therefore, advised those interested in elective positions in 2023 to work hard as he would not allow anyone to use his name to canvass for support.
President Buhari also assured Nigerians that he would ensure a free, fair and credible elections in 2023.
“Well, what I want to promise Nigerians is that I will work very hard on ensuring free and fair elections.
‘‘All those that are going to succeed the National Assembly and the presidency, they better work very hard because I will make sure I use the law enforcement agents to ensure that elections are free and fair (and that) nobody uses his office or his resources to force himself on his constituency,’’ he said.
The president, who said he had accepted the realities of leadership in Nigeria, pledged to continue to do his best in transforming the country.
“I think I come to accept the realities of leadership in Nigeria. You can only try, is a terrific country, no matter what you do, there are people on daily basis that look for your faults and go to the press.
“So, You have to learn to live by that,’’ he added.
President Buhari enjoined Nigerians to continue to exhibit the virtues of patience and patriotism to ensure speedy transformation of the country
Politics
Ogun Assembly Confirms Commissioner-Nominees
The Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday confirmed the appointment of 17 out of the 18 commissioner-nominees sent to it by Governor Dapo Abiodun.
The confirmation followed a motion moved by Yusuf Sherif, the Majority Leader, and seconded by Mr Sylvester Abiodun (PDP-Ijebu North 1).
The majority leader had earlier read the report of the Committee of the Whole chaired by the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, on the screening of the nominees.
Sherif said that 17 out of the 18 nominees appeared for screening.
He said that the committee scrutinised the curriculum vitae and other credentials of the nominees and they were found worthy for appointment as commissioners in the state.
“The committee therefore recommended that the request of the governor for confirmation of the commissioner-nominees be given the consent of the house,” he said.
The Minority Leader, Ganiyu Oyedeji, moved the motion for adoption of the report of the committee of the whole.
The governor had on December 12 forwarded the names of the nominees to the house for screening and confirmation.
Politics
FIRS Gave APC N90bn To Bankroll 2019 Polls – Timi Frank
The former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has insisted that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) gave his former party N90 billion to bankroll the 2019 general elections distancing himself from a report that only N40 billion was stolen to prosecute the election.
The outspoken former party spokesperson maintained that his earlier position that about N90 billion was diverted for the 2019 general election for the government has not changed, charging those feeling aggrieved to institute legal action against him.
The political activist demanded an apology from FIRS authorities for saying that he was being used to fabricate lies against the revenue agency, insisting that he is a man of integrity.
He stated that the agency and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.
In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Frank challenged the authority of FIRS to live up to its earlier threat of going to court as soon as possible.
Accusing the FIRS of being the brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appear incredible, Frank lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.
Frank said that if the APC has the interest of the country at heart, few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged taxpayers’ hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.
“I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with who released the report, but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.
“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me, but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.
“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation was forced to retract the report thinking it will end there, but so many courageous media houses and social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry,” Frank said in his statement.
While reacting to the APC statement dismissing the report, Frank said: “It is a shame for the national leadership of the APC to speak on this matter now having kept quiet since the revelation was made. Understandably, the party is the beneficiary, it must do everything possible to divert public attention.”
Politics
NASS Service Commission: Buhari Approves Chairman, Commissioners
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the nomination of Ahmed Amshi as Chairman, National Assembly Service Commission.
The approval of the nomination was contained in a letter dated December 13 and read by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan during yesterday’s plenary.
The letter reads: “Further to your letters (NASS/9th/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/06/11/19 dated November 6, 2019 and NASS/9tg/S/SP/PRE/1/NASC/25/11/19 dated November 25 2019.
“I write to convey my approval of your nominations for the appointments of Chairman and Commissioners of the National Assembly Service Commission as follows:
“Mr Ahmed Amshi, Chairman (Yobe, North East); Babagana Modu, Member (Borno, North East); Abubakar Tutare (Taraba, North East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos, South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo, South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta, South South).
Others are: Bassey Etuk (Akwa-Ibom); Bailyaminu Shinkafi (Zamfara, North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa, North West); Julius Ucha (Ebonyi, South East); Nnamdi Anyaechie (Imo, South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi, North Central); and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa, North Central).
In a related development, President Buhari also requested the Senate to confirm the appointments of two additional nominees as members of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).
The letter reads: “Pursuant to section 3(1)(d) (II) and (III) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) Act, 2006, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate two (2) additional nominees, Bala Muhammad and Yusuf Nwoha, as members of the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).
“The Distinguished Senate may wish to recall that I recently sent sixteen (16) nominees to be considered by the Senate, for appointment as members of NAHCON.
“At that time, I indicated that names of the remaining nominees would be conveyed to the Senate, once ongoing consultations were concluded.
“Having now concluded those consultations, I hereby request for the confirmation, by the Senate of the appointments.
“Bala Muhammad as the representative of Jama’atul Nasril Islam; and Yusuf Nwoha as representative of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.”
