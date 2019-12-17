2023: Buhari Warns Against Name Dropping

The former Deputy Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank has insisted that the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) gave his former party N90 billion to bankroll the 2019 general elections distancing himself from a report that only N40 billion was stolen to prosecute the election.

The outspoken former party spokesperson maintained that his earlier position that about N90 billion was diverted for the 2019 general election for the government has not changed, charging those feeling aggrieved to institute legal action against him.

The political activist demanded an apology from FIRS authorities for saying that he was being used to fabricate lies against the revenue agency, insisting that he is a man of integrity.

He stated that the agency and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have explanations to make to the world regarding the missing money.

In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja yesterday, Frank challenged the authority of FIRS to live up to its earlier threat of going to court as soon as possible.

Accusing the FIRS of being the brain behind the N40 billion claim in the media to divert attention from the original N90 billion claim to make his revelation appear incredible, Frank lambasted the ruling party for describing the stolen money report as hogwash.

Frank said that if the APC has the interest of the country at heart, few elements who were not in the know of how its leadership mismanaged taxpayers’ hard earned money ought to have been worried by the revelations.

“I don’t know where the report of N40 billion is coming from and I don’t actually have connection with who released the report, but it is incumbent on me to state categorically that my position on the stolen N90 billion has not changed.

“I have waited patiently for either of the parties involved in the swindling of Nigeria taxpayers’ money to sue me, but up till now the shameless elements are still hiding under one finger.

“They threatened but could not live up to their own expectations. A media organisation was forced to retract the report thinking it will end there, but so many courageous media houses and social media ensured that the truth could not be hidden. I salute the courageous ones, even as history will never forget them in a hurry,” Frank said in his statement.

While reacting to the APC statement dismissing the report, Frank said: “It is a shame for the national leadership of the APC to speak on this matter now having kept quiet since the revelation was made. Understandably, the party is the beneficiary, it must do everything possible to divert public attention.”