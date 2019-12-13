Niger Delta
RSG, W’Bank Commission Projects In Rivers Communities
The Rivers State Government in conjunction with the World Bank / European Union (EU) has handed over civic centres and water boreholes to two Rivers communities.
The communities are Nkoro in Opobo/Nkoro and Eeken in Khana Local Government Areas respectively.
The two micro projects were executed under the State Employment and Expenditure for Results (SEEFOR) Project.
The Director, Community Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDS-PIU) of the Ministry of Chieftaincy / Community Affairs,. Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said SEEFOR project was conceived to put smiles on the faces of the inhabitants of the remotest and poorest of the poor communities in the state.
Amaewhule, who represented the Commissioner for Finance, Barrister Isaac Kamalu at the event said the projects would improve both the social life and economy of both Nkoro and Eeken communities.
According to him, “the civic centres or Town halls will provide a place for social interaction and identification, thereby facilitating community activities.
“Town hall provides a place for the community to organise and sponsor community events and promote community spirit and inclusiveness.
“It is used to boost the economy of the community by means of hiring for social gatherings like wedding ceremonies and entertainment centre”.
In the same vein, he said the boreholes would check all incidences of water borne diseases in the communities “Commissioning these boreholes, today will definitely reduce the menace of water borne disease” he said.
At Nkoro, the Chairman, Community Project Management Committee (CPMC), Chief Philip Bara said the projects would help to alleviate the suffering of the people.
Also speaking, the representative of Amanyanbo of Nkoro Kingdom, Chief Rogers Ibibo Oroni 111 said the community would protect the projects from vandalisation.
By: John Bibor, Chioma Peters & Odinakachi Oko
Niger Delta
Rivers NCSU Puts On Hold Delegates Confab …Tasks Members On Peace
The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Rivers State Council, has put on hold its delegates conference scheduled for today, where officers to pilot the affairs of the union in the state would have been elected.
The state Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the union, Comrade Chuks Osumah, who dropped the hint while briefing newsmen at the union’s secretariat in Port Harcourt yesterday said the decision to put on hold the conference followed litigations instituted by some aggrieved members which he said were still pending in the National Industrial Court.
Osumah explained that the caretaker committee chose to toe the path of honour because the union, being the oldest in the country, is law-abiding and obeys and upholds the cherished time-tested principles of the rule of law. While urging members of the union in the state to remain peaceful and bear with the committee for the decision, he said the committee was committed to discharging its mandate to the letter and also hand over to elected officers of the union in the state at the end of the day, by ensuring that all contending issues are resolved amicably.
Osumah regretted the inconveniences the postponement of the delegates’ conference must have caused members of the union, assuring that a new date for the event would be communicated to them, particularly when all issues must have been resolved.
While appealing to the union members to continue to work towards making the union an enviable and formidable industrial organization in the state, the caretaker committee chairman thanked the national secretariat for accepting to put on hold the delegates’ conference.
He noted that since the committee came on stream, the union had enjoyed relative peace in the state, pointing out, however, that the task of bringing peace to the union was enormous.
Osumah said all members ends of founders of the union, stressing that the committee has so far recorded some notable landmarks of the caretaker committee had worked hard collectively to reposition the union in the state, as they were determined to ensure that the union does not die in their hands, as it did not die in the hands of founders of the union, stressing that the committee has so far recorded some notable landmarks.
Niger Delta
Andoni Youths Protest Oil Company’s Operations
Scores of youths from Ngo town and other communities in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State have given the management of Amini Petroleum Development Company till the 25th of December, 2019 to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with its host communities or quit the area.
The youths who protested to the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Port Harcourt office of the company said the company had violated the directive of the Rivers State House of Assembly Committee to enter agreement with its host communities.
Some of the placards carried by the protesting youths read: “Amini Int’l Sign MoU or Leave Our Land, OML 25; RSHA Save Ngo Mainland from Crises; Amini Should Sign MoU with Host Communities before 25th December, 2019″
Amini currently operates both IMA and TUBU oil fields in OML 25 all in Andoni Local Government Area.
The leader of the Ngo youth, Dick Nkakeek Nkakeek said the communities would welcome any company that has the interest of the communities, to operate the two oil fields.
According to him, over 20 years of Amini operations in Andoni is worthless as the host communities have nothing to show.
He alleged that the company’s operations had caused untold hardship to the Andoni people as people have lost their sources of livelihood as a result of pollution, adding that the communities are tired of Amini’s presence in the area.
Also speaking, Mr Joshua Ngo of Muma community said the company had brought misery to the people.
He urged the Rivers State Government to prevail on Amini Petroleum Development Company to respect the rights of the host communities.
At the premises of the company in Port Harcourt, the Community Liaison Officer (CLO), Barrister Emmanuel Arong, said the company had not neglected the House of Assembly” directive, but only attending to some petitions in respect of the issue.
Arong assured that the company would meet the 25th December 2019 deadline.
By: Odinakachi Oko & Chioma Peters
Niger Delta
PDP Releases Timetable For Edo Municipal, State Congresses
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, says the national secretariat of the party has released a timetable for congress that will unveil new executives from wards to state levels.
Orbih made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.
According to him, the timetable indicates that sale of nomination forms will commence on January13 and end on January 20, while submission of forms will be on January 22.
He said that ward congress to elect new executives would take place on January 25, pointing out that appeals on conduct of the ward congress would be taken on January 30.
Orbih disclosed that the timetable had slated municipal congresses to elect new executives for February 8, while appeals on the congresses would be heard on February 13.
“The timetable has scheduled state congresses to elect new state excos for February 22, while appeals for the state congresses have been slated for February 25.”
The party chieftain reiterated that the PDP had resolved to work together in the greater interest of the party and its teeming supporters.
Edo is billed to head for the polls in August next year in an election expected to be characterised by rancour, betrayals and violence.
Trending
-
Sports3 days ago
CAF Confed Cup: ‘I knew I Was Going To Score’
-
Front Pix2 days ago
Wike Carpets Oshiomhole, Peterside At Book Launch …Urges EFCC To Fight Corruption Within The Law …As Rivers Set To Launch Security Trust Fund
-
News2 days ago
Oil Theft: NEITI Calls For Review Of Legislation
-
News2 days ago
Rivers Council Chairman Impeached
-
Transport3 days ago
Lagos Public Transport To Run On Gas In 2020 – Commissioner
-
News3 days ago
Final Year Law Student Raped, Stabbed To Death
-
Housing/Property3 days ago
Staff Housing Loan Boss Cautions Public Servants Against Corruption
-
Business3 days ago
RSG Extols Firm Over Community Dev Projects