Rivers NCSU Puts On Hold Delegates Confab …Tasks Members On Peace

Over nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand Niger Delta youths are to be mobilised by a non-governmental organisation under the auspices of Youth and Environmental Advocacy Centre (YEAC) that would stand up for human rights as well as fight against environmental pollution in the region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Tide during the flag-off of the mobilisation and sensitisation of One million youths volunteers in the Niger Delta, last Tuesday in Port Harcourt, the Executive Director, YEAC, Fyneface Dumnamene stated that rights to life and live hoods had been trampled upon in this part of the world by security operatives, hence the essence of the programme.

“The region is that part of Nigeria where oil mining has been going on for decades as a result there are some associated human rights abuses including environmental issues.

"The region is neutralized as there are a lot of people having their rights to life, livelihoods and environment violated as well as the incessant arrests of innocent people without trial while some are being killed extra-judiciously and some others molested and tortured by the security operatives as a result of the over military and security presence in this part of the country," Dumnamene added.

He outlined some of the activities to be engaged in as follows: floating a code where interested people will text in indicating their interest to be enrolled; the use of the media for secondary, tertiary schools campaigns; to create alternative development mechanism as part of efforts to complement what governments in the region were doing.

Others were traveling around the nine states in the Niger Delta talking to students; establishing a Niger Delta Cultural Park, among others.

He called on youths interested in fighting Human Rights abuses in the region as well as those contributing to environmental pollution fight and campaigning to come and be part of the movement, adding that volunteerism is the key to development.

Dumnamene appealed to the security operatives in the region to carefully handle human issues with respect and humour, adding that they should discharge their duties within the ambit of the law as the One million Niger Delta youths will be watching the way they discharge their duties.

“We have notified the DSS, so that they will cone and be part of the process so that if we work together, we will be able to correct the Nigeria record that its human rights are shrinking,” noting that the promotion of human rights starts in the community levels.

Dumnamene appealed to the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as the Chief Human Rights Defender of the Rivers people to collaborate and partner with YEAC in order to actualize its set objectives as well as making the civic space in Rivers State conducive for youths to operate freely without fear of being arrested without any reason by security operatives.