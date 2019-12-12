Diobu Football Competition Is To Foster Peace – Nsiegbe

The Chairman, Jigawa Golden Stars Football Club’s Steering Committee, Abubakar Saddieq, on Wednesday in Dutse said the committee would restructure the club within six months.

Saddieq, a retired Air Force official, disclosed this to newsmen after the inauguration of the Steering Committee in Dutse.

He said in order to achieve this, the committee has strategised by putting in place road maps for short, medium and long terms.

Saddieq stated that in the long term, the committee would at the end of the next six months from inauguration commence preparations for the club’s financial autonomy and corporate sponsorship drive.

“In the short term, within 48 hours, the committee will appoint Mannir Adamu as its Secretary, Hamisu Mailafiya as acting Team Manager and begin a downsizing of the club’s support staff.

“In the medium term, the committee will register the club with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), open a cash flow account in commercial banks and obtain accountant numbers of all players and staff of the club.

“And, in the long term, the committee will commence the preparations for the financial autonomy of the club and corporate sponsorship drive,” he said.

The committee chairman said the planned restructuring was expected to be effected within 40 hours to six months of the steering committee’s inauguration.

Earlier, Muhammad Alhassan, the state’s Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture, who inaugurated the committee, had said the club would do its best to win the national football championship or maintain its status in the Premier League.

“Today we are witnessing yet another history in Jigawa Golden Stars with the inaugurating of new management committee members who will contribute to the development of the team by winning the national Aiteo Cup or at least maintain the club’s place in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The club after seven years of playing in the Nigeria National League (NNL) is fortunate enough to return to the Premier League stage.

“Now, since the 2019/2020 season started in November, the club has played six matches, three home and away each, with one outstanding away match against Rangers International FC of Enugu,” the commissioner said.

In his remarks, Gambo Labbo, the Director of Sports, Jigawa Sports Council, commended the commissioner for the plan to restructure the club.

He also commended the ongoing renovation at both the Hadeija and Dutse township stadiums.