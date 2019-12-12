Sports
Diobu Football Competition Is To Foster Peace – Nsiegbe
The Chairman of the organising committee of the ongoing Diobu Peace/Unity Football Competition (DPUFC), Okechukwu Nsiegbe, has said that the competition is to bring peace, love and unity among youths in the area.
He explained that the competition is intended to discover talents that will excel in the football industry.
Nsiegbe stated this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports on Wednesday at the Roumuowaji play ground after Ikwerre Street FC defeated D/Line FC 9-10 in a penalty shout out after regulation time.
“The essence of the competition this period is to bring peace, l ove and unity among youths, because Christmas season is time to make peace “Nsiegbe said.
According to him, scout will be around to discover players during the tournament.
He further revealed that 16 teams registered for the tournament.
“The competition is a knock out basis, by this weekend the competition will reach quarter final stage” he stated.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Rivers Boxing Championship Discovers New Talents
The President of Nigeria Boxing Federation (PNBF), Kenneth Minimah, says the second edition of the Rivers State Open Boxing Championship (RSOBC) has discovered new talents and exposed them to limelight.
He stated that the competition is an important avenue to discover hidden talents.
Minimah, said this on Wednesday, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports in day two of the Championship, at the Port Harcourt boxing gym, Basketball court complex, Old Port Harcourt township.
The boxing President noted that the state has been the home of professional boxers in the 80s.
According to him, talents discovered during the championship will be given the right direction for the sport.
“Rivers State Open Boxing Championship is trying to rejuvenate the sport in the state” Minimah said.
The retired general used the medium to call on those who have passion for boxing and cooperate bodies in the state to support sponsorship of boxing competitions in the state.
“Boxing should also be taken to the grassroots,” he stated.
In the same vein, he commended Anthony Joshua, as he reclaimed his titles after had beaten Andy Ruiz Jr.
According to him, Joshua has his career back on track, adding that he had also put his mother nation back in the boxing board.
He also urged the upcoming boxers in the state to see Joshua as a role model.
By: Kiadum Edookor
2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Eagles Know Foes, January
Nigeria’s senior national team, the Super Eagles will know their group stage foes for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying series next month.
The Super Eagles had featured in each of the last three World Cup tournaments and will be bidding to make it four in a row for the first time ever and seventh overall in Qatar in 2022.
Tidesports gathered that Nigeria will be joining thirty-nine (39) other African countries in the second round (group stage) draws, which has been scheduled for the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
The second round of the qualifiers will kick off in March 2020 and will conclude in October 2021. Group winners will advance to the third round, which is scheduled for November 2021.
The ten group winners from Round 2 will be paired up for knockout matches, with the five winners securing a berth at Qatar 2022, a format reminiscent of the 2014 World Cup qualifying race which saw Nigeria defeating Ethiopia en route to qualification.
The FIFA World Cup 2022 will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December 2022.
Committee To Reposition Jigawa Golden Stars FC
The Chairman, Jigawa Golden Stars Football Club’s Steering Committee, Abubakar Saddieq, on Wednesday in Dutse said the committee would restructure the club within six months.
Saddieq, a retired Air Force official, disclosed this to newsmen after the inauguration of the Steering Committee in Dutse.
He said in order to achieve this, the committee has strategised by putting in place road maps for short, medium and long terms.
Saddieq stated that in the long term, the committee would at the end of the next six months from inauguration commence preparations for the club’s financial autonomy and corporate sponsorship drive.
“In the short term, within 48 hours, the committee will appoint Mannir Adamu as its Secretary, Hamisu Mailafiya as acting Team Manager and begin a downsizing of the club’s support staff.
“In the medium term, the committee will register the club with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), open a cash flow account in commercial banks and obtain accountant numbers of all players and staff of the club.
“And, in the long term, the committee will commence the preparations for the financial autonomy of the club and corporate sponsorship drive,” he said.
The committee chairman said the planned restructuring was expected to be effected within 40 hours to six months of the steering committee’s inauguration.
Earlier, Muhammad Alhassan, the state’s Commissioner for Youths, Sports and Culture, who inaugurated the committee, had said the club would do its best to win the national football championship or maintain its status in the Premier League.
“Today we are witnessing yet another history in Jigawa Golden Stars with the inaugurating of new management committee members who will contribute to the development of the team by winning the national Aiteo Cup or at least maintain the club’s place in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).
“The club after seven years of playing in the Nigeria National League (NNL) is fortunate enough to return to the Premier League stage.
“Now, since the 2019/2020 season started in November, the club has played six matches, three home and away each, with one outstanding away match against Rangers International FC of Enugu,” the commissioner said.
In his remarks, Gambo Labbo, the Director of Sports, Jigawa Sports Council, commended the commissioner for the plan to restructure the club.
He also commended the ongoing renovation at both the Hadeija and Dutse township stadiums.
