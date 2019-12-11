Sports
Shell Spikers Win MD Volleyball Championship
The Shell Spikers’ Men Team has won the third edition of the coveted Shell MD CCH Invitational Volleyball Tournament organized by the Shell Club Port Harcourt in collaboration with the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC).
They beat the City Spikers’ Men Team from Bayelsa State, after a three sets to one (3-1) thriller.
The tournament, which was the seventh in the series organized by the club, also had the City Spikers Women Team of Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, clinch the winner of the women’s prize, in a keenly contested championship, held at the volleyball court of the Shell Club Port Harcourt, last Saturday.
They trounced the Shell Spikers’ Women Team to emerge champions, amid a huge crowd of spectators, including top management of SPDC and the Executive officers of Shell Club Port Harcourt.
The tournament attracted more than 200 players, mostly from the national teams, drawn from no fewer than eight states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
While the Shell Spikers’ Men Team carted home N1million prize money, a trophy and gold medals; the City Spikers’ Women Team was also rewarded with N1million prize money, a trophy and gold medals.
Similarly, the City Spikers’ Men Team emerged the first runner-up, and took home N.5million prize money, while the Shell Spikers’ Women Team also went home with the first runner-up reward of N.5million.
Also rewarded for their sterling performances were the Trail Blazers Men’s Team as well as their Women’s Team, who emerged third runners-up, and went home with N.3million apiece.
Speaking shortly before the presentation of prizes to the winners, SPDC Managing Director, Osagie Okunbor, praised the high level of sportsmanship and friendship witnessed during the tournament, and challenged the players and officials to maintain that spirit as a springboard for engendering and promoting peace and mutual harmony in the Niger Delta in particular, and the entire country in general.
Okunbor, who is also the country chair of Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), also charged the players to see the sport as a launching pad for national fame and as an avenue for contributing to national peace and cohesion, growth and development.
The managing director congratulated both the City Spikers’ Women Team and the Shell Spikers’ Men Team for their resilience, doggedness and never-give-up spirit, which enabled them emerge victorious in the contests, but also urged all the players to realize that the tournament was merely a game aimed at uniting rather than disintegrating the society, and as such should eschew bitterness and acrimony at all times, and always show high sense of discipline during any game.
Also speaking, Shell’s General Manager External Relations, Igo Weli, said that the tournament, which has been on for many years, was a breeding ground for nurturing players for the national teams, adding that Shell provided the enabling environment for talented young Nigerians to explore their potential because of its belief in the future of the country.
By: Nelson Chukwudi
Sports
CAF Confed Cup: ‘I knew I Was Going To Score’
Striker Martins Usule has said he was sure of scoring after he came off the bench to net the winner as Enyimba pipped Ivorian side, San Pedro 1-0 last Sunday in Aba in continuation of the CAF Confederation Cup group phase.
His effort on 64 minutes, after he came on for Samson Obi early in the second half, ensured the two-time African champions bounced back to reckoning in the competition following their Match Day 1 loss to Morocco’s Hassania Agadir away from home, a week earlier.
Speaking after the win against San Pedro in the former Katsina United star, which has now scored three goals in the CAF Confederation Cup this term, could not hide his excitement.
“Yeah, the victory makes me feel so happy because we went for a continental game; we lost in Morocco, coming back home and with the performance, I was very, very touched when I was on the bench when the game was not going on well,” he said. “But after the game, the victory.
“And coming out of the bench to score the goal, it was a joyous thing for me.
“Before I came on, I had it in mind that whether I start the match or come in from the bench, I was going to score a goal.”
Usule’s solitary strike against San Pedro powered Enyimba to second place in Group D of the competition with 3 points from two matches, behind leaders Hassania Agadir, who have a perfect two wins from as many matches.
Sports
Reactions Trail Joshua’s Win Against Ruiz
Anthony Joshua reclaiming his world boxing titles, as he beat Andy Ruiz Jr in their second leg fight of the heavyweight champion last Saturday at Saudi Arabia has continued to get more reactions.
In his reactions, former Rivers State heavyweight champion, John Senibo, popularly known as “Big John” described Joshua as a game changer.
According to him, he knew Joshua was going to win the fight because knowing the mistakes he made in the first fight he was going to do something to correct them.
“ We told him what to do because we knew he was going to fight with boiler. We told him to fight from outside range and he did,” Senibo said.
He noted that a lot of people thought he would lose the fight, but those who watched the first fight knew that Joshua would carry the day.
Anthony Joshua lost to Ruiz in June this year, but reclaimed his titles with a unanimous points decision win.
The win saw Joshua reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, which made him two times world heavyweight champion.
The former state heavyweight champion urged Joshua to be focused if he wanted to be the modern day Muhammed Ali.
Also the head coach of Diobu United Boxing Club, Jasper Indakeme expressed happiness over Anthony Joshua victory saying that he has made Nigerians proud.
“I am delighted finally he has reclaimed his tittles back. He is a very good fighter and mentally strong,” Indakeme said.
According to him, he suspected that Joshua trained very hard knowing what is at stake if he loses the second fight.
Also reacting, the former Rivers State middle weight champion (75kg), Comrade Wapaemi Willie Jos commended Joshua for winning in unanimous decisions.
“He should concentrate on how to do more in the game of professional boxing. I am so happy that he reclaimed his titles. He is a proud Nigerian, “he explained.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
Enyimba’s Midfielder Praises Teammates For Victory
Enyimba’s midfielder, Austine Oladapo, has heaped praises on the team after their hard fought win over San Pedro in Sunday’s CAF Confederations Cup.
The Nigerian Champions laboured to a 1-0 win over their visitors at the Aba township stadium , courtesy of late goal from Martin Usule
Enyimba slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Morrocan side, Hassania Agadir, in their first group stage game , but the victory over San Pedro has put them in healthy position in the group.
In a exclusive interview with Tidesport source, Oladapo said the boys were pleased to get the much needed win.
“We are happy with the three points, that’s the important thing , because a draw at home would have been a disaster,”
He added that: “San Pedro are good side, they gave us alot of problems, but thank God that we find solutions to every question they ask”, Oladapo said.
The former Gombe United player concluded that , the aim of the club is to win the competition for Nigerians.
