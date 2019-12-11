Business
Nigeria’s Border Closure: The Pains, Gains, Challenges
Nigeria shares international boundaries with the Republic of Benin to the west, Cameroon and Chad to the east and Niger, to the north.
Apart from these official borders, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says more than 1,400 illegal border routes exist in the country as smugglers routes, creating security challenges.
The former comptroller-general of the service, Mr David Parradang, says that although the country has only 84 approved land border control posts, there are also more than 1,400 illegal borders in the country.
But Nigerian authorities note that the porous borders have resulted in crisis in economic sector that has been affecting the development of the country.
So, in August, Nigerian authorities announced and enforced the closure of its border with the Republic of Benin.
The operation under the codename “Ex-Swift Response” was a collaborative security operation involving the Nigeria Immigration Service and Nigeria Customs Service together with Nigeria Police Force and the Armed Forces.
President Muhammadu Buhari attributes the partial closure of Nigeria’s border with Benin Republic to the massive smuggling activities, especially of rice, taking place on that corridor.
He expresses great concern over the smuggling of rice, noting that it threatens the self-sufficiency already attained due to his administration’s agricultural policies.
Similarly, the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali, says that the closure of Nigeria’s borders was undertaken to strengthen the nation’s security and protect its economic interests.
Ali also observes that closure would stem the influx of smuggled goods, especially rice and tomatoes into the country, insisting that the closure has significantly increased revenue from import duties.
However, while the government claims to have acted in the best interests of the economy and Nigerians, some Nigerians and citizens of neighbouring countries most affected by the closure, continue to express worry about it, calling for an immediate reopening of the borders.
Some economists believe that the decision to close the nation’s land borders could be painful to the concerned neighbouring countries, considering the relationship with them.
According to them, one of the immediate gains of the closure could be a stop to the dumping of goods from European markets in Nigeria.
They are of the opinion that the action would go a long way in protecting our local manufacturers and producers.
They describe it as policy that would address and redefine relations with our neighbours in a win-win situation.
But critics insist that border closure is an economic aberration as most countries don’t usually close their borders for trade-related reasons.
According to them, the closure has the potential to disrupt the economic lifelines of many traders who depend on legitimate cross-border trade.
Irrespective of this, Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, says that the decision to close border is part of the measures to preserve foreign policy in the national interest.
“Last time, I was critical of Nigeria’s refusal to sign the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA) and recently I have been in support of the decision to close the border.
“Nigeria is 70 per cent of the population of West Africa and if we have an industrial policy that is aimed at protecting the productive sector of Nigeria, it is a fair competition.
“We cannot allow our neighbours to open their doors to this unfair competition and through the back door undermine our industry.
“It is not about smuggling petroleum or rice; but in 2017, the Republic of Benin was the world’s second largest importer of tramadol, an opioid pain medication that is being abused, to U.S.
“So closing the borders, I hope is not a permanent solution but what I hope is that is an opportunity to sit down and agree on rules and then open up the borders.
“It is extremely important to have a Foreign Policy that is ready to take very firm decision to protect the national interest against dangerous trade activities,” Sanusi observes.
Sharing similar sentiments, Ghana’s former President, John Mahama has lauded the creation of a joint-security taskforce on the borders of Nigeria but warns that the continued delay is harming the economies of the West African region.
Mahama believes that the greatest volume of trade in West Africa takes place in the Lagos – Abidjan corridor.
“I believe that an ECOWAS meeting of the Heads of States should discuss the issues and it could lead to the resolution of the problem.
“So, closing your border is the simplest thing to do; any country can say I’m closing my border to imports from my neighbours, but it doesn’t help to build the kind of integration we are trying to build in West Africa,” he said.
He also expresses the fear that by the time the borders are re-opened, some businesses that rely on each other’s export may have collapsed.
Economists note that one of the immediate consequences of Nigeria’s action is the backlash it will have on Nigerian traders in Ghana.
They allege that more than 400 shops owned by Nigerians have been closed for flimsy excuses that were, hitherto, overlooked.
Nigeria Union in Diaspora also alleges that Nigerian traders in Accra are being harassed and victimised.
In spite of this, authorities in Nigeria, having observed the encouraging changes in the economy, recently foreclosed re-opening of the nation’s borders.
For instance, the Federal Government says 95 per cent of arms and ammunition inflow to Boko Haram insurgent group, kidnappers, killer herdsmen and bandits has gone down considerably.
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, says border closure against importation of foreign goods and illegal immigrants will remain, observing that 296 illegal immigrants have been arrested.
According to him, the decision to close the borders is taken to secure the country which has been confronted by numerous trans-borders economic and security challenges.
“These challenges range from banditry, kidnapping, smuggling, illegal migrants and proliferation of light weapons, among others.
“The preference for foreign goods, especially food items such as rice, has continuously impoverished our farmers and adversely affected domestic government policies supporting the agricultural sector to enhance food security.
“It is, however, disturbing that some neighbouring countries circumvent the ECOWAS protocol on transit.
“ECOWAS protocol on transit demands that when a transit container berths at a seaport, the receiving country is mandated to escort same without tampering with the seal to the border of the destination country.
“Experience has shown that our neighbours do not comply with this protocol. Rather, they break the seals of containers at their ports and trans-load goods destined for Nigeria,” he said.
The minister, who expresses satisfaction with success so far recorded by the joint task force, observed that the singular decision has reduced importation of foreign goods, increased revenue generation and enhanced security.
“On the economy, the partial closure of the borders has curbed the smuggling of foreign rice into the country, in addition to other prohibited items.
“Our series of interactions and engagements with Rice Miller Association of Nigeria since the commencement of this exercise has shown that the border closure has enhanced more production and milling of Nigerian rice.
“Patronage of local rice has increased and farmers are expanding their farms as well as engaging more hands.
“Border closure has also impacted positively on revenue generation which in turn will be used to build more infrastructures and develop critical sectors of the nation’s economy.
“The border closure has also curbed diversion of petroleum products from Nigeria to neighbouring countries,” he said.
Mohammed says further that 95 per cent of illicit drugs and weapons that are being used for acts of terrorism and kidnapping in Nigeria is through porous borders.
“Our conclusion is that the arms and ammunition these terrorists and criminal elements are using no longer gain access into the country.
“The drugs which affect the health and wellbeing of Nigerians have equally been reduced,” the minister said.
He assures the public that government, through diplomatic channels, would continue to engage the nation’s neighbours to agree to comply with the ECOWAS Protocol on Transit.
According to the minister, goods that are on the prohibition list to Nigeria, such as rice, used clothing, poultry products and vegetable oil, should not be exported to the country.
He also notes that the closure has provided a unique platform for the various participating agencies to jointly operate together, thereby strengthening inter-agency collaboration and reducing animosity.
He insists that the purpose of border closure is to promote a secure, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.
Mohammed, therefore, calls on all Nigerians to be patriotic by patronising local rice to help the country to attain self-sufficiency in local rice production and boost the economy.
Enehikhuere writes for News Agency of Nigeria
By: Julius Enehikhuere
Housing/Property
Expert Harps On Quality Building Materials
A real estate consultant in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, Dr Derefa Fiberesima, has charged builders in Nigeria to come’ up with buildings that would stand the test of time, using quality building materials.
Fiberesima gave the charge in a chat with The Tide, yesterday in Port Harcourt.
He noted that the use of quality building materials would not only ensure the integrity of the building, but that materials suitable for the tropical weather conditions in the country would also be chosen.
Fiberesima observed that the buildings put up by the colonialists were still standing strong, saying: even stronger than new buildings erected in present day Nigeria’’.
He lamented that the quality of building materials used in the present day Nigeria was not suitable for the Nigerian weather condition.
He explained that the consequences of using substandard building material were dire and charged the Lawmakers need to accelerate the passage of the enabling Act for the enforcement of the National Building Code to adequately address building collapse crises in the built industry in the nation.
Fiberesima cited the example of corrugated iron roofing sheets widely used in roofing in Nigeria as one that gets easily rusted due to a acid rain and heavy sunshine especially in Rivers State adding that the heavy noise due to rain dropping on it could also be very disturbing to occupants of the building.
He also pointed out that there were health implications when asbestos building materials are used, which he lamented was not widely known to Nigerians.
He enjoined the government to take a look at the housing policies of other climes and articulate in Nigeria’s housing policies.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Housing/Property
FMDQ Committed To Tackling Housing Deficit –Onadele
The FMDQ Securities Exchange (FMDQ) Plc has said it remains committed to tackling the housing infrastructural deficit facing Nigeria through mobilisation of funds from the capital market.
Its Chief Executive Officer, Bola Onadele, disclosed this during the Capital Market Correspondents Assoctaion of Nigeria (CAMCAN) 2019 annual workshop in Lagos at the weekend.
Speaking on the theme: “Bridging the infrastructure gap in Nigeria: The Capital Market Option”, Onadele stated that infrastructure is central to the development of the economy and pointed out that FMDQ is poised to providing workable means of housing provision in the country,amongst other programmes to address infrastructural gap in Nigeria.
Onadele who was represented by Associate Executive Director, Corporate Development, FMDQ, Kaodi Ugoji, noted that the Exchange had set up a housing development project team to work directly with the office of the Vice president.
Onadele further added that the Exchange has been working with stakeholders and government to develop products that will drive the capital market and the Nigerian economy in the last four years.
“Sukuk bond has been a success no doubt but there is a need to expand sukuk bond which the Federal Government introduced. Infrastructure is one thing we need to shore up to achieve our goal as a country.
He gave assurance that the Exchange’s holding company would bring efficiency to help in the development of infrastructures.
“We will continue to innovate ways as well as blueprint to drive development in the capital market and the economy at large”, he said.
Housing/Property
Staff Housing Loan Boss Cautions Public Servants Against Corruption
The former Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, Dr Hannatu Adamu Fika, has called on public servants in the country to shun corruption and contribute to making Nigeria great.
Fika made the call in an interview with newsmen during a dinner party organise in her honour to celebrate her retirement in Abuja.
She said that challenges in life were normal but one needs to be upright in carrying out his or her responsibility as a pubic or civil servant.
“When you build a house for a public servant, you have added value to his or her life.
“I want to call on public servants to be transparent and shun corruption in the course of their work for the development of the country.
“However, I will continue to urge the staff I have worked with to continue to follow the line of doing the right thing so that we can have a corrupt free public service in Nigeria.
“Those in the Housing Loan section should not relent to touch true lives of pubic servant in the area of provision of housing.
“I have exited but am not tired; I am moving into another stage where the Centre for Leadership and Economy Development, an affiliate with UN have given me the Chair Person of their governing board.
“I am now going to concentrate on issues of women and youths development, “ she said.
However, Fika said she would continue to pray that the Federal Integrated Staff Housing Programme known as FISH grows from strength to strength.
“So that civil servants who are hard working but their salaries cannot take then home would be able to benefit through that system so that they can have their own homes”.
Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary in charge of Niger Delta Ministry Ms Didi Walson-Jack, said Fika is intelligent, willing to advice and always on top of her subject matter.
“She has created impact in the public service through provision of housing for public servants and other wonderful things she did to help them,” she said.
Our correspondent reports that the occasion attracted some former permanent Secretaries, Heads of Civil Service of the Federation, FG Staff Housing Loans and many friends and well wishers.
