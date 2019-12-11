Nigeria To Spend N750.81bn On Fuel Subsidy In 2020

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and All Progressives Congress, APC, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, yesterday traded blames on the concept of leadership by example.

The two leaders had divergent views at the official presentation of “The Big Interviews,” a book authored by the immediate past Managing Director of the Sun Publishing Limited, Mr Eric Osagie.

In his usual manner, Oshiomhole who was called to make a few remarks before the unveiling of the compendium, drew applause from the crowd with his delivery, as he called on media practitioners to be more courageous particularly when taking on men in power.

Citing an instance when a foreign journalist once took on an unnamed Nigerian President a few years ago on the scourge of population control, Oshiomhole said the ex-President was wrong to have spoken on the subject matter when Nigerians were yet to be told the number of his children and wives.

“How could he speak on population control when Nigerians didn’t even know the number of his wives, both registered and unregistered? Nigerians didn’t know the number of his children and I think leaders should learn to practice what they preach,” Oshiomhole stated.

Although his Peoples Democratic Party, PDP counterpart, Prince Uche Secondus managed to fire a few salvos in response, it was Governor Wike who brought the capacity-filled Atiku Abubakar Auditorium, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, venue of the book launch, down with laughter and excitement. “Let me begin from where the APC national chairman stopped,” he began. voice.

“Where are some of you who did Occupy Nigeria? Do you still write and speak the way you used to do? Who are those now sponsoring all manner of bills against free speech?” he asked as Oshiomhole and his predecessor, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun reeled in laughter.

Continuing, Governor Wike chided the APC national chairman for what he called a deliberate ploy to mislead Nigerians into thinking that he still wears the khaki of old when he was a labour leader, saying “the kind of safari he wears now are different.”

Governor Wike also took the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dakuku Peterside to the cleaners who in his earlier remark, called on journalists to portray Nigeria in a good light in their reportage.

According to the NIMASA boss, investors could easily look away from Nigeria if reports by journalists continue to paint the country in a bad light.

Responding, however, Wike said: “Without the states, there can be no Nigeria. You want people to speak well of the country but you are running down your own state. Practice what you preach.”

The event had in attendance journalism finest hands including the publisher of the Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka, business mogul, Isa Funtua among others.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fight corruption within the ambit of the law, saying that any action outside the tenets of the law is corruption.

Speaking on Monday during the “Walk against Corruption”, organised by the EFCC to mark this year’s International Anti-corruption Day in Port Harcourt, the Governor said “EFCC should fight corruption within the ambit of the law. We will support EFCC to fight corruption within the ambit of the law.

“Anything outside the law, Rivers State Government will not be part of it. Fighting corruption outside the law is corruption”.

While appealing to the EFCC to ensure that they establish processes to fight corruption within the rule of law, Wike emphasized that “anything that is against the rule of law is no longer a fight against corruption”, saying that the Rivers State Government will support legal efforts by the EFCC to end corruption in the system.

He used the opportunity to announce that the State Government has resolved to donate another premises to the EFCC to expand their operations in the state, noting that “corruption has eaten deep into the national system, distorting the development process in the country; hence all stakeholders should support the EFCC to fight corruption.

”EFCC alone cannot fight corruption. It requires all Nigerians to join hands to fight corruption. If you are in my Government and you don’t want to fight corruption, you cannot be in my Government.

”Without law, EFCC cannot be in existence. It is the law that created EFCC. So you must work within the law. Nigerians should know that corruption has eaten deep into the society. Corruption has set us back. We must all come out to join EFCC to fight corruption”, he said.

Speaking, the Zonal Head of EFCC, Port Harcourt, Mr. Abdulrasheed Wahab said that EFCC is marking the International Anti-corruption Day with sister agencies and para-military agencies to sensitize the public on the fight against corruption.

Noting that this year’s theme is “zero tolerance for corruption in the maritime and transport sectors”, the EFCC boss said the history of EFCC in Port Harcourt is that of EFCC investigating the oil sector, illegal oil bunkering, crude oil theft, economic sabotage and other related crimes in the maritime sector.

Wahab urged vessel owners, badge owners, boats and vehicle owners to be law abiding and obtain all relevant licenses from relevant authorities, while also charging them to know their captains and drivers in order to stem the tide of illegality.

According to him, the EFCC has over the years worked for the recovery of more than N700billion and over $200 million (USD) and 407 mansions to the Federal Government.

He, therefore, urged all groups to join the fight against corruption in the interest of the development of the country.

Leaders of Civil Societies in the maritime sector and para-military agencies who spoke after the walk declared their support in the fight against corruption.

The walk against corruption started at the EFCC Zonal Office at Old GRA and terminated at the Rumuwoji Market, with Governor Wike and the leaders trekking back to Government House from the Rumuwoji Market.

In another development, Governor Nyesom Wike has declared that the state will launch a State Security Trust Fund as part of its move to strengthen security in the state to attract more investments.

Towards this end, the Governor said all major companies operating in the state must contribute to the state security fund because they benefit from the resources and infrastructure of Rivers State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Iya Aliyu on Monday at the Government House, Port Harcourt, the Governor said the launching will be part of a security summit.

“By January, 2020, we will hold a security summit and also launch a security trust fund. All the major companies operating in the state are under obligation to contribute.

“We are committed to improving security in order to attract more investments in the state. We are developing the right infrastructure for economic development”, he said.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will write to Dangote Plc to contribute, as it does in other states, noting that the company uses the state’s infrastructure for her businesses.

“Dangote has not contributed anything to this state. I will write to him to support the security trust fund.

“I cannot do roads and your trailers will take over our roads. If you go to G.U Ake Road, you will see Dangote Trailers all over the state.

“Zenith Bank, Access Bank and other major companies must contribute to Rivers State Security Trust Fund as they contribute to Lagos State. This is sufficient notice. As they contribute there, they must contribute here. If they don’t support Rivers State, we will not agree”, the Governor said.

While noting that Rivers State is the best place that anyone can invest, he said the State will continue to improve security and infrastructure, adding that no society can develop without the contributions of the private sector.

“We need the private sector to drive the economy. Look at what is happening in the USA, over two hundred thousand jobs in one month through the private sector”, he said.

He explained that it was in order to encourage the private sector that the State Government harmonised taxes in the State, noting that the State Government is currently working with the private sector to resolve the few challenges associated with taxes in the state.