Joshua Could Face Whyte Next

Unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua could face fellow British fighter Dillian Whyte next, According to Tidesports source

Joshua reclaimed his three world titles by beating Andy Ruiz Jr on points in a rematch in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The 30-year-old previously beat Whyte, 31, in 2015.

The WBO said Joshua must now face mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk while IBF equivalent Kubrat Pulev is another potential next opponent.

But according to the source, a rematch against Whyte might be Joshua’s first fight in 2020.

Whyte beat Joshua as an amateur in 2009 and his only professional defeat in 28 bouts was a seventh-round knockout by his fellow Briton at the O2 Arena in London.

After having a charge for a doping violation dropped by UK Anti-Doping last Friday, Whyte beat Poland’s Mariusz Wach on a unanimous points decision on the undercard of the Joshua-Ruiz bout in Riyadh.

“Dillian Whyte at Wembley next year makes all the sense in the world,” said Bunce after the all-British fight – was suggested.

“Ukad has cleared him, Whyte and Joshua have got an old beef – that’s perfect.”

WBC champion Deontay Wilder is set to face Britain’s Tyson Fury in a rematch on 22 February.

Joshua said he is no longer interested in calling out American Wilder for a fight with all four world titles on the line but will fight Wilder and Fury “if the opportunity presents itself”.

“Once their rematch is out of the way they can start mentioning my name,” he said.

“I can’t keep on fighting all the champions, the best in the division and then other people who say they want to step up don’t step up.

“All challengers are welcome to take on this current unified champion.”

Joshua’s win over Ruiz and the fact many bookmakers were offering near even odds in any contest against Wilder or Fury showed he was “back on the top table” after his shock defeat by Ruiz in June.

“We are on the cusp, possibly, of having this great heavyweight era that we’ve been talking about for so long over the next two years,” he added.

Joshua was meant to face Pulev in Cardiff in October 2017 but the Bulgarian withdrew through injury and was replaced by Carlos Takam, who Joshua stopped in round 10.

Bunce also said Joshua could well “fight a guy like Pulev next” before possibly facing the winner of a bout between Usyk and Britain’s Dereck Chisora in the summer and then a third fight in November or December.

Joshua said on Sunday that defending his belts “on home soil would be big news” after promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he had been in discussions over a fight at Tottenham’s new 60,000-capacity stadium, most likely against Pulev.

“It would be mega,” Joshua added. “Looking at how many people came out here shows there is still a big interest in the heavyweight division, especially now we are taking the belts back.

“Sometimes it would be better against a Brit, but if not I follow the mandatories and defend them that way.”

Regardless of the opponent, Woodhall said Joshua’s next fight “will not be too far away” because he has a “feel-good factor” after beating Ruiz.

“He’s got that hunger back and he wants to keep boxing because he knows that if he’s boxing regularly, he’s boxing at his best.”