Enyimba’s Midfielder Praises Teammates For Victory

Anthony Joshua reclaiming his world boxing titles, as he beat Andy Ruiz Jr in their second leg fight of the heavyweight champion last Saturday at Saudi Arabia has continued to get more reactions.

In his reactions, former Rivers State heavyweight champion, John Senibo, popularly known as “Big John” described Joshua as a game changer.

According to him, he knew Joshua was going to win the fight because knowing the mistakes he made in the first fight he was going to do something to correct them.

“ We told him what to do because we knew he was going to fight with boiler. We told him to fight from outside range and he did,” Senibo said.

He noted that a lot of people thought he would lose the fight, but those who watched the first fight knew that Joshua would carry the day.

Anthony Joshua lost to Ruiz in June this year, but reclaimed his titles with a unanimous points decision win.

The win saw Joshua reclaim the IBF, WBA and WBO titles, which made him two times world heavyweight champion.

The former state heavyweight champion urged Joshua to be focused if he wanted to be the modern day Muhammed Ali.

Also the head coach of Diobu United Boxing Club, Jasper Indakeme expressed happiness over Anthony Joshua victory saying that he has made Nigerians proud.

“I am delighted finally he has reclaimed his tittles back. He is a very good fighter and mentally strong,” Indakeme said.

According to him, he suspected that Joshua trained very hard knowing what is at stake if he loses the second fight.

Also reacting, the former Rivers State middle weight champion (75kg), Comrade Wapaemi Willie Jos commended Joshua for winning in unanimous decisions.

“He should concentrate on how to do more in the game of professional boxing. I am so happy that he reclaimed his titles. He is a proud Nigerian, “he explained.

By: Kiadum Edookor