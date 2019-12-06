Top Soccer Betting Sites in Nigeria

Sports betting is one of Nigeria’s most popular pastimes, and considering that Nigeria remains Africa’s most populous nation, job opportunities are increasingly rare to find. Given that Nigeria is a soccer powerhouse, and there are a lot of events throughout the year, more and more people are getting drawn into betting both for fun and also as a career. As you would expect, there is an increase in the number of online bookmakers, local and foreign. If Nigeria soccer betting interests you, we look at the top betting sites in Nigeria in 2019.

#1. NairaBet

NairaBet was founded in 2009, marking a decade of growth this 2019. Operating fully under the Lagos State Lotteries Board regulations, the bookmaker has grown to be one of Nigeria’s most trusted names known for amazing betting features and a reliable 24-hour customer service. Trust NairaBet for periodic bonuses and extensive markets on all events taking place around the world. It is now rubbing shoulders with other foreign-based bookmakers to capture the larger share of the African market.

#2. Bet9ja

If you’re looking for an African bookmaker with a European feel, Bet9ja is your sure bet. It offers a friendly user platform designed to allow even newbies easy access and navigation through the platform. It offers users incredible game and player statistics for top soccer matches, and, in addition to that, customers can get free bets through the loyalty scheme exclusive for Bet9ja customers.

#3. Betway Nigeria

Betway’s entry into the African market was timely, especially in Nigeria where it has since established itself among the people’s favorites. Besides offering a handsome welcome bonus for new customers, it boasts an unbeatable range of markets for all sports events taking place around the globe. Betway customers enjoy a full range of livestreaming options right from wherever they are, on mobile, or on their laptops. Worth mentioning also, Betway were among the pioneers of in-play betting.

#4. MelBet

MelBet entered the market only in 2012, and has seen a significant rise largely due to an extensive marketing and promotions for prospects. It is widely known in Nigeria for in-play opportunities, and even though it does not have the most pleasing interface, it certainly ranks amongst the top sites thanks to its vast coverage of markets.

#5. BetFair

BetFair is a popular name among soccer betting fans not only in Nigeria but also around the world. Based in Gibraltar, the bookmaker entered the Nigerian market with pomp, luring customers with incredible joining bonuses. Over the short time they have been in the African scene, they have seen an amazing response from customers, particularly owing to their competitive odds and vast market range on all sports disciplines.

#6. 888Sport

If you’re looking for easy betting, 888sport has an easy-to-access app that has been designed to make your betting as easy and straightforward as possible. Now operating in Nigeria and other parts of Africa, it is a foreign-based company growing quickly into the market. It is mainly loved by punters for its quality odds on a host of markets on all events happening everywhere in the world.