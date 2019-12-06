Sale-Of-State Syndrome

One of the most interesting legacies inherited by the Nigeria Police force from the British is the Magnificent Police Band which was established in 1966. Located in the vast premises of the old Southern Police College, Ikeja, it was created by some British officers serving in Nigeria, with its Director of Music trained at the Royal School of Music in London. Its first Director was Major I. Boyle, a charismatic lover of music.

The Director of Music of the Police Band was said to have wept when he last conducted the orchestra before leaving Nigeria. The memory of that emotional experience probably left a lasting legacy which still gives enthusiasm and pride to the police band. The story may be different now but today that arm of the police is still quite strong.

The Police School of music recruits annually musically talented youths between the age of 16 and 19 and trains them over a period of time ranging from three to five years. The music syllabus of the school includes the general theories of the music, ranging from composition, audition and voice training etc, to literature studies and skills and principle in musical performance and conducting.

Martial music, marching, parade and other musical acrobatics feature in the area of the training programme. The students also take some academic courses which include two international languages, usually English and French, or any other language plus English. The degree of rigorous training which the students, undergo is quite spectacular, commendable and amazing.

In addition to the scope and variety of courses which the students undergo during their training programme, they are also expected to pass a music examination conducted by the Associated Board of Royal School of music before they become fully enlisted in the police force. The rate of drop-out has been quite high but that has not forced the school to reduce its standard rather, more and more youths queue up in large members during recruitment exercises.

Although a previous knowledge of music is not a criterion for entry into the police school of music, there is an aptitude test to determine musical potential and talent. Those with previous musical knowledge complete the course earlier than those who do not possess such knowledge.

The Police Band Performance and entertains in Public during important national and international occasions. As a part of its public relations programme, the band allows any individual or organization that can afford the cost, to hire its services, for private use. Heads of educational institutions with interest in music one also allowed the privilege of asking for visiting music instructors, provided that such institution is located within its catchment area. This is one way to promote music.

Apart from the central base or headquarters of the Police School of music, the Nigeria Police also has a local band in each state police command. The activities of such local band even though on a minor scale, include the supply of musical entertainment in the officers’ mess or during passing out parade and other ceremonies. The Rotary Club International is a close friend of the police band, as collaborators in fund-raising or other humanitarian activities.

There is a very commendable collaboration between the Nigeria Police Band and its military counter part. Apart from occasional exchange or secondment of personnel between the Police and Army School of music, there is a collaboration in curriculum innovation and up-date. The Army School of Music, though based in Kaduna, has other out-posts or branches, also with a Director of music.

The difference between the Police and Army School of Music is that the Army is responsible for training of other musicians for other arms of the defence forces, especially buglers. What prevented late Fella Ransome Kuti from enlisting in the Army School of Music was his style of dressing during an interview. The Army and Police Band can be quite colourful and amazing when they perform in public.

There was a time when the police Band had a close understanding with Nigerian Television orchestra, then headed by Dr Adams Fiberesima, in the promotion of music in Nigeria. A musical composition by Dr Adams Fiberesima titled “Opu Jaja” had featured in the performances of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and in the United states of America where the piece also won a great deal of approval.

The evolution of music in Nigeria as an adermic discipline owes much to the Nigeria police Band as well as the Nigeria Television and radio network. Apart from organising a body of music-makers and music-lovers, they also participated in the organization of musical competitions and fund raising activities. Now music education is gaining an increasing popularity in the country.

Is it not praise worthy to see a family where a 13-year-old girl plays a piano, with father and mother on a saxophone and violin respectively, forming a mini-family orchestra? There are a few such Nigerian homes, one such being that of a retired officer of the Police Band.

The Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture used to organise talent-hunt and Promote inter-school musical competition. Maybe immediate problem on prepotent need is how to find daily bread in a harsh economy.

The Port Harcourt Musical Society should also be seen as promoting music education.

The value or impart of music does not lie in the beer-parlour variation but in the aesthetic experience. Music can also convey pleas and warnings to teachers and lawless people. This Police Band does so in some clever ways, but not always in public. At state funerals it’s fantastic what the Police band can do.