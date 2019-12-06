News
RSG Frowns At Sea Piracy
The Rivers State Government has expressed concern about sea piracy in the various marine corridors of the State.
Dr. Banigo stated this while playing host to members of the Bonny Women Patriotic Movement at the Government House in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
According to Dr. Banigo the Security Council under the watch of Governor Wike is leaving no stone unturned to put an end to this ugly situation.
She frowned at the situation where women have been attacked, abused and have lost their properties to these criminals, noting that it is not acceptable and should not be happening to us.
“This is what informed the Governors decision to Launch Operation Sting to stamp out all forms of criminality in the State”. Dr. Banigo stressed.
The Deputy Governor who said the family is the bed rock of our society disclosed that if we do not get it right in our families we cannot get it right in the society.
“you have been making sure that your sons and daughters are brought up in the fear of God, this is a great support for this Government, apart from your voter’s cards that you used in voting for us, when we don’t have our children growing up in the fear of God, we will have children ending up as militants, drug pushers, armed robbers, and cultists.
This is what is tearing apart the destiny of our young ones in this state, cultism and the use and abuse of illicit drugs is turning them to become something they are not supposed to be”. The Deputy Governor further stressed.
Dr. Banigo who advised youths and young adults not to be frustrated if they come out of school without securing their dream jobs immediately, charged them to utilize their creative skills to produce things, be multitasking, get involved in charity work and volunteerism.
News
Cleric Urges Widows To Shun Social Vices
The General Overseer and Leader of Zarephat Foundation, Deaconess Victoria Amakiri, has urged widows of the foundation to marry Jesus Christ spiritually through their conduct and also obey God’s command, shun social vices, grief, unhappiness and loneliness, adding that they should be happy, prayerful and committed to God during the period of trials, as such is the only way out of temptation.
She said the economic situation in the country coupled with depression and temptation were capable of luring them to men, but stated that though their physical husbands were not here on earth, their spiritual husbands (God) is always present especially to those who will abide.
Amakiri, who gave the charge during the end of year thanksgiving/widows appreciation ceremony organised by the foundation recently in Ahoada, stated that the foundation is borne out of a divine mandate from God and commissioned since 2015 as a non-denominational widows outreach with the vision to uplift widows’ status, change their mentality and prepare them towards the coming of Jesus Christ and ensure that they make heaven at last.
Amakiri enumerated some of the achievements the foundation has recorded since 2015 to include giving financial assistance, rehabilitation of flood victims, provision of scholarships, among others.
According to her, “a lot have benefitted, as some who were kicked out by their husbands’ brothers were brought back into the fold. “Some were sexually harassed, some as customs demand were forced into marriage, some were denied rights to potion of farmlands and some gave birth here in this foundation. Medical bills were paid to sick and unhealthy ones. “What we do is preach the word of God, encourage them and give them physical blessing, food, clothes and shelter”, she said.
The philanthropist identified lack of space and limited number of chairs, money and foodstuffs as major challenges facing the foundation and therefore pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians, government, private and religious bodies to come to their aid.
The chairman of the occasion and Executive Secretary of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area, Dr. Innocent Osam, represented by his wife, presented foodstuffs and some cash to the widows.
The Patron and Head of Department of Physics, Rivers State University, Dr. Arabo Amakiri extolled the foundation, and asked the widows to avail themselves the opportunities of accessing some free loans in the bank which he made available for them. According to the university teacher, the loan is for petty traders who are willing to engage in small scale businesses.
News
Reduce Checkpoints On Federal Highways, Senate Tells IGP
The Senate has urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu to reduce the number of checkpoints on federal highways in the country.
This, according to the Senate, had become necessary to reduce the gridlock on the roads.
The resolutions were reached following the consideration of a motion by Sen. Chukwuka Utazi (PDP- Enugu North) during plenary yesterday..
The upper chamber also urged Adamu to direct officers of the Nigeria Police to eschew all forms of extortion on motorists as alleged.
Utazi’s motion, coming under order 42 and 52 of the Senate Standing Rules, was entitled “National Security versus Disproportionate Road Checkpoints on Federal highways in the country”.
The senator said that the national security architecture of Nigeria had been stretched beyond its elastic limits.
According to him, acts of criminalities had put pressure on the country’s national security architecture, necessitating and compelling security agencies to confront security breaches headlong.
The legislator stated that while road blocks were necessary to curb criminal activities, its abuse for unintended purpose was reprehensible.
All the resolutions were adopted by the senators after a voice vote by President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan.
News
INEC Conducts 28 Rerun Polls, Jan 25
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 25, 2020 to conduct 28 outstanding court-ordered re-run elections in 12 states.
The commission announced this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee yesterday in Abuja.
Okoye said that the decision was arrived at the 51st regular meeting of INEC held on Thursday when the commission discussed re-run elections arising from petitions following the 2019 general election.
Okoye said that the commission considered several issues surrounding the rerun elections, including the time needed for preparations and establishing the full details of the affected areas from court judgments, among others.
He said that there were so far 30 court-ordered re-run and supplementary re-run elections of which two namely, the re-run election for the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency and the supplementary re-run election for the Kogi West Senatorial District were conducted on Nov. 30.
“Consequently, there are 28 court-ordered elections still outstanding which are distributed across 12 states of the federation.
“The break down comprises one senatorial district out of 109, 12 federal constituencies out of 360 and 15 state assembly constituencies out of 991.
“In many of the cases, elections are to be re-run in only a few polling units.
“The commission will make available further details of the affected areas, including the polling units on its website in due course.”
The national commissioner said that further details of various activities and timelines for the elections would be published later
He noted that that arising from the 2019 general election, a-total of 807 post-election petitions were filed at various tribunals.
“Out of this figure, 582 were dismissed, while 183 were withdrawn by the petitioners.
“Out of the remaining 42, the tribunals ordered re.runs in 30 and issuance of certificates of return in 12 cases.”
Okoye assure Nigerians that INEC was doing everything within its control to ensure that elections were free, fair and credible
Trending
-
Foods/Drinks4 days ago
Benefits of Eating Cucumber
-
News4 days ago
2023: APC Accuses Lokpobiri Of Plotting To Disunite N’Delta
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
PDP Support Groups Get New Chairman In Rivers
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Group Wants Akpabio Not To Participate In Rerun Poll
-
Front Pix4 days ago
RSG To Shut 437 Unaccredited Schools …As Abe Hails Wike For Seeking Solutions To Rivers Problems
-
Politics4 days ago
Melaye Reacts To Defeat, Reveals Next Line Of Action
-
News4 days ago
Kidnappers Deploy Jammers, Encrypt Communication To Evade Arrest -IRT Commander
-
Education4 days ago
Unqualified Teachers’ll Exit Profession, Dec 31 – TRCN Registrar