RSG Frowns At Sea Piracy

The General Overseer and Leader of Zarephat Foundation, Deaconess Victoria Amakiri, has urged widows of the foundation to marry Jesus Christ spiritually through their conduct and also obey God’s command, shun social vices, grief, unhappiness and loneliness, adding that they should be happy, prayerful and committed to God during the period of trials, as such is the only way out of temptation.

She said the economic situation in the country coupled with depression and temptation were capable of luring them to men, but stated that though their physical husbands were not here on earth, their spiritual husbands (God) is always present especially to those who will abide.

Amakiri, who gave the charge during the end of year thanksgiving/widows appreciation ceremony organised by the foundation recently in Ahoada, stated that the foundation is borne out of a divine mandate from God and commissioned since 2015 as a non-denominational widows outreach with the vision to uplift widows’ status, change their mentality and prepare them towards the coming of Jesus Christ and ensure that they make heaven at last.

Amakiri enumerated some of the achievements the foundation has recorded since 2015 to include giving financial assistance, rehabilitation of flood victims, provision of scholarships, among others.

According to her, “a lot have benefitted, as some who were kicked out by their husbands’ brothers were brought back into the fold. “Some were sexually harassed, some as customs demand were forced into marriage, some were denied rights to potion of farmlands and some gave birth here in this foundation. Medical bills were paid to sick and unhealthy ones. “What we do is preach the word of God, encourage them and give them physical blessing, food, clothes and shelter”, she said.

The philanthropist identified lack of space and limited number of chairs, money and foodstuffs as major challenges facing the foundation and therefore pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians, government, private and religious bodies to come to their aid.

The chairman of the occasion and Executive Secretary of Ogba/Egbema/ Ndoni Local Government Area, Dr. Innocent Osam, represented by his wife, presented foodstuffs and some cash to the widows.

The Patron and Head of Department of Physics, Rivers State University, Dr. Arabo Amakiri extolled the foundation, and asked the widows to avail themselves the opportunities of accessing some free loans in the bank which he made available for them. According to the university teacher, the loan is for petty traders who are willing to engage in small scale businesses.