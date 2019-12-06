Police Confirm Burning Of Two Suspected Kidnappers In Bayelsa

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has condoled his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Udom Emmanuel, over the death of his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

Governor Wike, in a statement issued by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, described late Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, as a man whose vision of life was remarkable.

He prayed that God will grant the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State the fortitude to bear the loss.

It would be recalled that the Late Elder Nkanang died on the 1st of December, 2019, at the age of Ninety (90) years.

Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State on the passing away of his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

In a condolence message to Gov. Udom, the government and people of Akwa-Ibom, Okowa said Elder Emmanuel’s death was a great loss not only to the people of Akwa-Ibom but the nation in general, given his invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, the governor joined family and the people of Akwa-Ibom to mourn the departed patriarch.

He noted that Elder Emmanuel lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late father.

Okowa paid glowing tribute to Pa. Emmanuel for being a good father and urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of Mr. Udom Emmanuel from a bank executive to Governor of Akwa-Ibom.

”We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.

”We share in Governor Udom’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.

”On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.

”It is my prayer that God will comfort Governor Emmanuel and his entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss,” he said.