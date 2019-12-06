Entertainment
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Honoured With Doctorate At Igbinedion University
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has joined the list of celebrities who have been conferred with doctorate degrees from prestigious universities across the world.
Jalade-Ekeinde was recently honoured with a doctorate degree from the first private university in Nigeria, Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State.
The actress shared the news via her Instagram page on Sunday, December 1, 2019. She went on to post a series of photos of herself dressed in an academic gown and caption with her new title.
“Say what? Lol… Before the official pictures… Dr. Mrs. Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, MFR.=Ø€Þ #igbinedionuniversity #Godisdoingit,” she captioned the photo.
Congratulations to Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde on this feather added to her hat from all her fans. She joins the list of celebrities and public figures who have been honoured by prestigious universities the globe across.
Miss Taraba Beauty Tukura Emerges As Miss Nigeria 2019
Beauty Etsanyi Tukura, a lawyer, chartered arbitrator, model, and beauty entrepreneur from Taraba State has beaten 39 other contestants to win the 2019 Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.
The top finalists filed out for the grand finale which took place on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Eko Hotel Convention Center, Victoria Island, Lagos. Miss Tukura took over the crown from Chidinma Leilani Aaron who won the 2018 edition. 38 contestants made it to the grand finale from the original 40 who graced the boot camp. The contestants were later reduced to the top 2, from where Miss Tukura emerged.
The pageant was hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and actress Lala Akindoju while Nollywood star, Rita Dominic took judging duties. BBNaija’s Ike Onyema also made a surprise appearance. D’Banj performed thrilling guests with his sensational hits.
This isn’t Miss Tukura’s first time of participating in an event as she emerged winner of the Most Beautiful Girl Taraba state in 2015. Congratulations to her!
As the newly crowned Miss Nigeria 2019, the beautiful lady received a luxury apartment and a car after being crowned the 43rd Miss Nigeria.
The pageantry which was attended by Lagos state first lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu as well as other high profile dignitaries, had Nollywood diva Rita Dominic, former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, and Africa’s leading beauty and makeup entrepreneur Tara Durotoye as its judges.
Tukura took over the crown from Chidimma Aaron, a model from Enugu state who won the beauty pageant in 2018.
Top 12 Sexiest Nollywood Actors 2019 Unveiled
For those of you that know nothing about our Nollywood actors, here is a thread for the Nollywood hottest that have set our screens on fire and caused some of us to reminisce on our teenage years, filled with Harlequin and Mills&Boons-endorsed strapping gentlemen with witty words and panty-wetting smiles, this is a list profiling and fawning over the men that have caused improper thoughts and re-evaluation of life choices in 2019.
Mawuli Gavor
Crowning this list, is none other than our Ghanaian sweetheart, baby boy extraordinaire, style god, classic man, tall dark and suave, the only Ghanaian jollof that matters, smooth as butter and chill as Alaska in December. The perfection that is Mawuli Gavor, cannot be put into words, who knew Ghana had it in them?
Mawuli is the hot drink of chocolate we never knew we needed, until he stepped onto the scene, bringing steam to our screens, whether playing Linda’s husband in Rumor Has It, or playing the estranged son of a wealthy patriarch in Chief Daddy, Mawuli will always be the epitome of classy and sexy, and we can’t wait to see more of him on our screens
Enyinna Nwigwe
Holding down the second spot on this list, is everybody’s husband/boyfriend/side-boo/fantasy man If Enyinna has not invaded your dreams yet, ladies, tonight’s the night you lose control.
I mean, what exactly have you been dreaming about. In our eyes, Eyinna can do no wrong. For some of us, Enyinna’s fine ass was noticed in Jeta Amata’s Black November, but greatness takes time, and he officially established himself as a heartthrob when he starred in ElFiKE’s record-breaking movie, The Wedding Party, two years ago, as Banky’s older, sexier brother. Since that starring role, Eyinna has grown in leaps and bounds, blessing us with his presence on our screens. And we must admit, the leading man role, suits him rather nicely.
Bolanle Nwalowo
Bolanle burst onto our screens over four years ago, and some of us thought he was just another fine boy with a foreign accent, we greatly apologise Bolanle. Since then, this tall, masculine specimen has proven us all wrong, with his unquestionable versatility. Perhaps, one of his most memorable roles would be in the Rok movie, Picture Perfect, where he plays a street thug that gets involved with a prim and proper seamstress. Weren’t we all pleasantly surprised when our janded boy broke it down in pure vernacular, doing justice to the role in ways we would have never expected. Bolanle has proven to be a bag of surprises, there isn’t a role he can’t pull off, but we best love him in his lover-boy roles, where he’s mesmerizing us with that sexy voice and flexing those muscles
Ayoola Ayolola
Who’s in the mood for a cup of hot chocolate? No? A taste of rich, dark decadence, then? Whatever your taste and flavor, Ayoola is sure to make it on your menu, because, damn! That man is fine. What’s not to love? A dazzling smile, sexy eyes, confident carriage, and he’s got a pipe in him to boot. Ayoola is a performer through and through, you know he’s got star quality, we all know he was made for our screens, and if you weren’t convinced when he won MTN Project Fame in 2012, seven years down the line, his role in the highly acclaimed, Ndani hit series, Skinny Girl in Transit, as well as in series like The Men’s Club on RedTv, should have made you a believer. If not, surely, his compelling and commanding performance in the movie, If I Am President, convinced you, even his two or so scenes in The Bling Lagosians had to have you swooning. Whichever way you lean, Ayoola will grab and keep your attention, and we know he’ll be on our screens with his versatile self, hopefully, we’ll get him in a musical one of these days, belting those notes he first captured our attentions with.
Eddie Watson
Who better to start up our Top 5, than our breda from two countries away. Forget about Banku, Eddie is the gospel Ghana should be spreading outside their borders. Eddie Watson has been in the industry for some years now, turning heads with not just his acting skills, but his good looks as well. If you’re looking for a reason To abandon your man and go to Ghana for the Afronation festival, ladies, this is it.
IK Ogbonna
Since he first featured on screens and had ladies asking “who that?” IK has kept the charm and ramped up the hotness, because “if he does not give us, how will we collect?” Papa Ace keeps it steamy, but can take out the funny if you need it. Who doesn’t love a versatile hunk?
Timini Egbuson
How do you follow up an act like Dakore Akande? Well, Timini Egbuson could give us all a few tips, considering he came onto the scene with the huge task of keeping up with the standards set by his older sister, Nollywood Veteran, Dakore Akande (nee Egbuson). Not only did Timini follow up his big sis, he also carved his own niche in the industry. Timini first came onto our screens thanks to MTv’s Shuga series, however, since then, the Bayelsa native has branched out into the big screens, with roles in movies like Fifty, alongside his sister, most recently, the thriller, Corper…but beyond his acting capabilities, Timini is on this list, because, well, can your boyfriend EVER? A total boo thang and classy man, Timini stuns on and off screen, blessing us with a charming smile and impeccable styles, while teasing the entire female population with his Are they? Aren’t they relationship with actress and good ‘friend’, Sharon Ooja. Whenever you’re ready Timini, we’re going to need a PSA on your relationship status, cuz the queue is loooong.
Remi Kunle
Well, have you seen this Man Kiss?
Remi should do tutorial videos for that, hell, he probably can’t teach that sort of skill. Beyond his ability to suck the soul out of any woman with searing kisses, Remi, an alumni and 2011 winner of the show that did the Lord’s work, by introducing us to some of the attractive men in our entertainment space, Gulder Ultimate Search, is actually a very good actor. He’s been in movies such as Tiwa’s Baggage alongside another alumni and winner of a reality show, Bhayra McWizu, and Falling alongside the brilliant Adesua Etomi, in both movies, Remi has held his own against these women, selling us fantasies we can’t afford and with movies like Quagmire, he doesn’t look ready to end his sales
Alexx Ekubo
Our Chop Life Minister, Alexx is here because….well, obviously his good looks, but beyond that, his fun personality is doubly attractive. He’s so chilled, like the boy next door. You want to sit and chat with him, watch movies, play around and end up in his bed.
He’s the kind of guy you should never leave your girl with, lest he snatches her with his hilarious nature. Alex mostly plays roles of the pretty boy with not much of a brain, but recently, he tried to change the narrative with his role as Tu Face Lejit, a musician/activist in Power of 1, but even that role couldn’t hide his Blossom Chukwujekwu
Blossom takes up his lowest spot on this list, since its inception, and it’s not because Blossom has lost his mojo. Far from it, Blossom continues to capture our attention with his charming nature, on-screen charisma (that has saved some less impressive co-stars), captivating smile and an indisputable all-round attractiveness. I mean, who wouldn’t want to come home to that?
Demola Adedoyin
Now, you know we weren’t going to center this list on broad chests and strong builds….okay, maybe we are just a lil bit, but doesn’t mean we can’t have our cuties on here. Demola Adedoyin is all levels of cute and charming, if you don’t crack a smile when he shows up on your screen, well….i have no words for you. A lot of people recognize Demola from Kunle Afolyan’s box office movie, October 1st, where he played a lead role, however, since then, Demola has featured in other movies like The Bridge alongside Chidinma Ekile and another blockbuster movie, the highly rated Kemi Adetiba movie, King Of Boys, alongside Sola Sobowale. Demola’s charming smile and cool demeanor are winning traits that keep him on our minds long after the end credits are over in any of his movies
Uzor Arukwe
Our sexy nerd makes it on the list, because damn! He’s got a body on him
Have you seen Uzor Arukwe’s chest acting skills? Ladies, I kid you not, behind those glasses and that awkward, nerdy demeanor, is a MAN. Uzor is an act that grows on you, I first saw him on Fine Girl alongside Lota Chukwu and Ozzy Agu, and while he was somewhat forgettable in that movie, we are so glad, movie producers and directors had better plans for him. Since then, he has impressed incredibly in movies like Hire A Woman, Sergeant Tutu and the incredibly funny, Smash. Hopefully, Uzor’s broad chest skilled acting, makes it on our screens for a very long time
2Baba Drops N50m Lawsuit Against Black Face
After weeks of mediation, legendary singer, 2Baba, has agreed to end his legal battle by an out-of-court settlement with his former band mate, Augustine Ahmedu popularly called Blackface. . 2Baba had in 2018 dragged Blackface to court for defamation of character, following several claims made by Blackface across several media platforms. The latter had accused 2Baba and his manager/business partner, Efe Omorogbe of intellectual property theft, claiming that 2Baba stole his songs “African Queen” and “Let Somebody Love You”. He also accused the duo of blacklisting him in the industry, and sabotaging his career.
After Blackface ignored a cease and desist request from Mr. Justin Ige, principal at Creative Legal on behalf of Innocent Idibia and Efe Omorogbe, the only legal option was the filing of a defamation suit with a N50m damages claim. Blackface’s preliminary objection was dismissed by the court in April 2019 by the Honourable Justice Oyefeso and his counter claim was withdrawn in October. Justice Oyefeso who then proceeded to refer the matter to the Lagos Multi Door Court for mediation. The mediation process anchored by Mrs. Ronke Koku resulted in the out-of-court settlement that was finalized on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Blackface submitted to apologize to 2Baba and to desist from making any such defamatory claims in the future.
His apology reads: “Having consulted with my Solicitors, I do hereby revoke all allegations of intellectual property theft and career sabotage previously made against Mr. Innocent Idibia and Mr. Efe Omorogbe. These statements were erroneously made under misapprehension as to their accuracy, due to prevailing circumstances at the time. I have been advised on the inaccuracy of my previous allegations and retract them entirely. I undertake to refrain from making any such subsequent statements against the persons of Mr. Innocent Idibia and Mr. Efe Omorogbe in future”.
2Baba and his manager, Efe Omorogbe, on their part, graciously accepted the apology and agreed not to proceed with the N50million claim in damages against Blackface bringing to an end, the long drawn media drama that has threatened to completely destroy the Plantashun Boiz legacy. Parties also agreed to work together to effect name change of Blackface from Ahmedu Austin to Ahmedu Augustine at appropriate quarters. Reacting to the development, 2Baba said ; “I’m happy and relieved that this matter has been settled and Efe Omorogbe and I are satisfied with the outcome. I can’t thank family, friends and fans enough for their steadfast love and support. Thanks also to our lawyer, Mr. Justin Ige. Blessings to one and all. God bless Blackface too. Time to move on.” Also, his manager, Efe Omorogbe confirmed that 2Baba has accepted the apology in good faith.
