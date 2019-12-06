Niger Delta
MOMTA Flays Non-Existence Of Group
Following a recent pronouncement by one Chief Young Georgewill of the existence of Shopowners Association of Nigeria at the Rumuwoji, Mile 1 Market, on Nigerian Info 92.3FM, recently, a renowned unionist and Chairman, Mile One Market Traders Association (MOMTA), Comrade Ndubeze Enyiche, has criticised such statement, describing it as fake
Speaking with The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt over the purported proclamation, Enyiche stressed that such group did not have traceable root in the market before and now, describing Chief Georgewill’s claims as unfounded and amounting to an act capable of casting aspersions on the market.
According to him, “The acclaimed association does not have any root in the market, talk less of being an affiliate of MOMTA and therefore not in existence. I urge Chief Y.O.C. Georgewill, who claimed of such group to henceforth desist from parading himself as chairman of the fake association”.
He said, “I will also bring to the knowledge of Rivers State Government (RSG) under the leadership of Governor Nyesom Wike in view of Chief Y.O.C. Goergewill’s public statement recently, where he cautioned the governor to re-allot the shedes and stalls to his non-existing group or face legal action”
The MOMTA boss, also warned Chief Georgewill to retrace his steps and look for better things to do.
Meanwhile, Comrade Ndubueze Enyiche has called on his members and the public, to disregard in its entirety, the alleged statement made by Chief Y.O.C. Georgewill of the existence of shop-owners association of Nigeria in the market.
He urged them to remain calm and be supportive of MOMTA’s policies and programmes that would better their future.
He had warned Chief Georgewill that any further announcement would lead to legal action against him and his group.
All efforts made by this correspondent to reach Chief Young Georgewill for his comment on the matter proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.
By: Bethel Toby
The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), has expressed worries over the proliferation of bills on the floor of the 9th National Assembly for the establishment of regional development agencies.
President, IYC worldwide, Roland Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, questioned the rationale for the establishments of such regional agencies, especially as it concerns their funding.
He maintained that while the IYC was not against the establishment of such regional development agencies, the issue of how the Federal Government would fund them should be of concern to every Nigerian, including the lawmakers.
“With the way and manner the 9th Assembly is introducing these bodies such as North Central Development Commission, North West Development Commission, etc, after the North East Development Commission came on stream through the 8th Assembly, IYC fears that history may want to repeat itself about the funding.
“We believe that these agencies are not going to be funded with oil money from the Niger Delta. The funding of the North East Development Commission is shrouded in secrecy as we believe strongly that it is being funded with oil money. This broad day robbery of our exclusive economic right should not be replicated in the incoming bodies,” he stressed.
He maintained that just as the governors from the South East had made it clear that the South East Development Commission would be jointly funded by them, the governors from the north should also come clear on how they want their regional development agencies to be funded.
He said: “This was how the then Supreme Military Council (SMC) under the chairmanship of General Olusegun Obasanjo exercised legislative powers at the federal level, made the greatest mockery of the Ijaws by promulgating River Basin Development Authorities Decree and the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority Decree.
“The former established 10 other River Basin Development Authorities for every river, rivulet, creek and brook in the rest of Nigeria. The latter established the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority.”
Niger Delta
Edo Speaker Declares Vacant Seats Of 12 Lawmakers
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, on Wednesday, declared vacant the seats of 12 members-elect for deliberately refusing to present their certificates of return to the Clerk of the Assembly for inauguration.
Also during plenary, the seats of Messrs Uyi Ekhosuehi and Henry Okaka, representing Oredo East and Owan East respectively, were declared vacant for allegedly absconding from plenary after the inauguration of the Seventh Assembly on June 17.
According to the speaker, even if the lawmakers-elect come for sitting now, they cannot meet the mandatory 180 sitting days as enshrined in the constitution.
The affected members-elect are Vincent Uwadiae, Ovia North-East II; Ugiagbe Dumez, Ovia North-East I; Washington Osifo, Uhunmwode; Victor Edoror, Esan Central; Kingsley Ugabi, Etsako East and Michael Ohio-Ezomo, Owan West.
Others are Sunday Aghedo, Ovia South-West; Chris Okaeben, Oredo West; Crosby Eribo, Egor; Aliyu Oshiomhole, Etsako West II; Oshomah Ahmed, Etsako Central and Ganiyu Audu, Etsako West I.
Okiye, while declaring the seats vacant, said that the 12 members-elect ‘defiantly refused’ to come forward to do necessary documentation as part of the conditions for their inauguration as members of the Assembly.
He said: “12 out of the 24 members-elect, who completed their screening and documentation process, were inaugurated on June 17, out of whom two have refused to discharge their legislative duties.
“They have refused to represent their constituents in the Assembly, invariably denying them effective representation.
“At this point, I am declaring the seats of the 12 members-elect vacant, in accordance with Section 109, subsection 1(F) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.
Okiye consequently called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections within 90 days in the affected constituencies.
Niger Delta
Police Confirm Burning Of Two Suspected Kidnappers In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the burning of two suspected kidnappers in Otuagala Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state by mob.
The suspected criminals were involved in the kidnap of three students of the College of Health and Technology, Otuogidi.
The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the two kidnappers were arrested on Tuesday evening.
He said shortly after men of the command arrested the criminals, mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death.
He said: “Following a tip off, on December 3, at about 1625 hours, a combined team of policemen and the vigilance group, combed Otuagala forest, in Ogbia Local Government Area.
“The team rescued the three students of College of Health and Technology Otuogidi, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the December 2.
“The victims were in good condition. Meanwhile, two kidnappers were arrested and two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 Rifles were recovered from them.
“However, angry mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death,” he said.
Trending
-
Foods/Drinks4 days ago
Benefits of Eating Cucumber
-
News4 days ago
2023: APC Accuses Lokpobiri Of Plotting To Disunite N’Delta
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
PDP Support Groups Get New Chairman In Rivers
-
Niger Delta4 days ago
Group Wants Akpabio Not To Participate In Rerun Poll
-
Front Pix4 days ago
RSG To Shut 437 Unaccredited Schools …As Abe Hails Wike For Seeking Solutions To Rivers Problems
-
Politics4 days ago
Melaye Reacts To Defeat, Reveals Next Line Of Action
-
News4 days ago
Kidnappers Deploy Jammers, Encrypt Communication To Evade Arrest -IRT Commander
-
Education4 days ago
Unqualified Teachers’ll Exit Profession, Dec 31 – TRCN Registrar