Miss Taraba Beauty Tukura Emerges As Miss Nigeria 2019

For those of you that know nothing about our Nollywood actors, here is a thread for the Nollywood hottest that have set our screens on fire and caused some of us to reminisce on our teenage years, filled with Harlequin and Mills&Boons-endorsed strapping gentlemen with witty words and panty-wetting smiles, this is a list profiling and fawning over the men that have caused improper thoughts and re-evaluation of life choices in 2019.

Mawuli Gavor

Crowning this list, is none other than our Ghanaian sweetheart, baby boy extraordinaire, style god, classic man, tall dark and suave, the only Ghanaian jollof that matters, smooth as butter and chill as Alaska in December. The perfection that is Mawuli Gavor, cannot be put into words, who knew Ghana had it in them?

Mawuli is the hot drink of chocolate we never knew we needed, until he stepped onto the scene, bringing steam to our screens, whether playing Linda’s husband in Rumor Has It, or playing the estranged son of a wealthy patriarch in Chief Daddy, Mawuli will always be the epitome of classy and sexy, and we can’t wait to see more of him on our screens

Enyinna Nwigwe

Holding down the second spot on this list, is everybody’s husband/boyfriend/side-boo/fantasy man If Enyinna has not invaded your dreams yet, ladies, tonight’s the night you lose control.

I mean, what exactly have you been dreaming about. In our eyes, Eyinna can do no wrong. For some of us, Enyinna’s fine ass was noticed in Jeta Amata’s Black November, but greatness takes time, and he officially established himself as a heartthrob when he starred in ElFiKE’s record-breaking movie, The Wedding Party, two years ago, as Banky’s older, sexier brother. Since that starring role, Eyinna has grown in leaps and bounds, blessing us with his presence on our screens. And we must admit, the leading man role, suits him rather nicely.

Bolanle Nwalowo

Bolanle burst onto our screens over four years ago, and some of us thought he was just another fine boy with a foreign accent, we greatly apologise Bolanle. Since then, this tall, masculine specimen has proven us all wrong, with his unquestionable versatility. Perhaps, one of his most memorable roles would be in the Rok movie, Picture Perfect, where he plays a street thug that gets involved with a prim and proper seamstress. Weren’t we all pleasantly surprised when our janded boy broke it down in pure vernacular, doing justice to the role in ways we would have never expected. Bolanle has proven to be a bag of surprises, there isn’t a role he can’t pull off, but we best love him in his lover-boy roles, where he’s mesmerizing us with that sexy voice and flexing those muscles

Ayoola Ayolola

Who’s in the mood for a cup of hot chocolate? No? A taste of rich, dark decadence, then? Whatever your taste and flavor, Ayoola is sure to make it on your menu, because, damn! That man is fine. What’s not to love? A dazzling smile, sexy eyes, confident carriage, and he’s got a pipe in him to boot. Ayoola is a performer through and through, you know he’s got star quality, we all know he was made for our screens, and if you weren’t convinced when he won MTN Project Fame in 2012, seven years down the line, his role in the highly acclaimed, Ndani hit series, Skinny Girl in Transit, as well as in series like The Men’s Club on RedTv, should have made you a believer. If not, surely, his compelling and commanding performance in the movie, If I Am President, convinced you, even his two or so scenes in The Bling Lagosians had to have you swooning. Whichever way you lean, Ayoola will grab and keep your attention, and we know he’ll be on our screens with his versatile self, hopefully, we’ll get him in a musical one of these days, belting those notes he first captured our attentions with.

Eddie Watson

Who better to start up our Top 5, than our breda from two countries away. Forget about Banku, Eddie is the gospel Ghana should be spreading outside their borders. Eddie Watson has been in the industry for some years now, turning heads with not just his acting skills, but his good looks as well. If you’re looking for a reason To abandon your man and go to Ghana for the Afronation festival, ladies, this is it.

IK Ogbonna

Since he first featured on screens and had ladies asking “who that?” IK has kept the charm and ramped up the hotness, because “if he does not give us, how will we collect?” Papa Ace keeps it steamy, but can take out the funny if you need it. Who doesn’t love a versatile hunk?

Timini Egbuson

How do you follow up an act like Dakore Akande? Well, Timini Egbuson could give us all a few tips, considering he came onto the scene with the huge task of keeping up with the standards set by his older sister, Nollywood Veteran, Dakore Akande (nee Egbuson). Not only did Timini follow up his big sis, he also carved his own niche in the industry. Timini first came onto our screens thanks to MTv’s Shuga series, however, since then, the Bayelsa native has branched out into the big screens, with roles in movies like Fifty, alongside his sister, most recently, the thriller, Corper…but beyond his acting capabilities, Timini is on this list, because, well, can your boyfriend EVER? A total boo thang and classy man, Timini stuns on and off screen, blessing us with a charming smile and impeccable styles, while teasing the entire female population with his Are they? Aren’t they relationship with actress and good ‘friend’, Sharon Ooja. Whenever you’re ready Timini, we’re going to need a PSA on your relationship status, cuz the queue is loooong.

Remi Kunle

Well, have you seen this Man Kiss?

Remi should do tutorial videos for that, hell, he probably can’t teach that sort of skill. Beyond his ability to suck the soul out of any woman with searing kisses, Remi, an alumni and 2011 winner of the show that did the Lord’s work, by introducing us to some of the attractive men in our entertainment space, Gulder Ultimate Search, is actually a very good actor. He’s been in movies such as Tiwa’s Baggage alongside another alumni and winner of a reality show, Bhayra McWizu, and Falling alongside the brilliant Adesua Etomi, in both movies, Remi has held his own against these women, selling us fantasies we can’t afford and with movies like Quagmire, he doesn’t look ready to end his sales

Alexx Ekubo

Our Chop Life Minister, Alexx is here because….well, obviously his good looks, but beyond that, his fun personality is doubly attractive. He’s so chilled, like the boy next door. You want to sit and chat with him, watch movies, play around and end up in his bed.

He’s the kind of guy you should never leave your girl with, lest he snatches her with his hilarious nature. Alex mostly plays roles of the pretty boy with not much of a brain, but recently, he tried to change the narrative with his role as Tu Face Lejit, a musician/activist in Power of 1, but even that role couldn’t hide his Blossom Chukwujekwu

Blossom takes up his lowest spot on this list, since its inception, and it’s not because Blossom has lost his mojo. Far from it, Blossom continues to capture our attention with his charming nature, on-screen charisma (that has saved some less impressive co-stars), captivating smile and an indisputable all-round attractiveness. I mean, who wouldn’t want to come home to that?

Demola Adedoyin

Now, you know we weren’t going to center this list on broad chests and strong builds….okay, maybe we are just a lil bit, but doesn’t mean we can’t have our cuties on here. Demola Adedoyin is all levels of cute and charming, if you don’t crack a smile when he shows up on your screen, well….i have no words for you. A lot of people recognize Demola from Kunle Afolyan’s box office movie, October 1st, where he played a lead role, however, since then, Demola has featured in other movies like The Bridge alongside Chidinma Ekile and another blockbuster movie, the highly rated Kemi Adetiba movie, King Of Boys, alongside Sola Sobowale. Demola’s charming smile and cool demeanor are winning traits that keep him on our minds long after the end credits are over in any of his movies

Uzor Arukwe

Our sexy nerd makes it on the list, because damn! He’s got a body on him

Have you seen Uzor Arukwe’s chest acting skills? Ladies, I kid you not, behind those glasses and that awkward, nerdy demeanor, is a MAN. Uzor is an act that grows on you, I first saw him on Fine Girl alongside Lota Chukwu and Ozzy Agu, and while he was somewhat forgettable in that movie, we are so glad, movie producers and directors had better plans for him. Since then, he has impressed incredibly in movies like Hire A Woman, Sergeant Tutu and the incredibly funny, Smash. Hopefully, Uzor’s broad chest skilled acting, makes it on our screens for a very long time