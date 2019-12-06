News
INEC Conducts 28 Rerun Polls, Jan 25
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed January 25, 2020 to conduct 28 outstanding court-ordered re-run elections in 12 states.
The commission announced this in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee yesterday in Abuja.
Okoye said that the decision was arrived at the 51st regular meeting of INEC held on Thursday when the commission discussed re-run elections arising from petitions following the 2019 general election.
Okoye said that the commission considered several issues surrounding the rerun elections, including the time needed for preparations and establishing the full details of the affected areas from court judgments, among others.
He said that there were so far 30 court-ordered re-run and supplementary re-run elections of which two namely, the re-run election for the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency and the supplementary re-run election for the Kogi West Senatorial District were conducted on Nov. 30.
“Consequently, there are 28 court-ordered elections still outstanding which are distributed across 12 states of the federation.
“The break down comprises one senatorial district out of 109, 12 federal constituencies out of 360 and 15 state assembly constituencies out of 991.
“In many of the cases, elections are to be re-run in only a few polling units.
“The commission will make available further details of the affected areas, including the polling units on its website in due course.”
The national commissioner said that further details of various activities and timelines for the elections would be published later
He noted that that arising from the 2019 general election, a-total of 807 post-election petitions were filed at various tribunals.
“Out of this figure, 582 were dismissed, while 183 were withdrawn by the petitioners.
“Out of the remaining 42, the tribunals ordered re.runs in 30 and issuance of certificates of return in 12 cases.”
Okoye assure Nigerians that INEC was doing everything within its control to ensure that elections were free, fair and credible
News
Reps Query PENCOM On IGR Spending
The House of Representatives Committee on Pensions has frowned at the Nigeria Pension Commission (PENCOM) for spending its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) without the approval of the National Assembly.
The Chairman of the committee, Rep. Alhassan Rurum (APC-Kano) expressed dissatisfaction for the expenditure at an investigative hearing yesterday in Abuja.
He said that manner in which the finances of PENCOM were being managed by the commission’s management called for concern.
Also, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Rep. Bamidele Salam (PDP-Ondo) said that the maagement of PENCOM must explain the spending of N2.13 billion of PENCOM’ IGR on administrative activities without approval.
“The committee also demands that the PENCOM management explain the spending of N369 million of its IGR on ‘Miscellaneous Expenses.
“The spending of N731 million of it’s IGR on capacity building and the spending of N1.8 billion Operational and Monitoring Expenses’, among other huge expenses, all without approval of the National Assembly,” he said.
Responding to the queries, the acting Director-General of PENCOM, Hajia Dahir-Umar, attempted to make verbal clarifications of the issues raised.
According to her, it is the right of PENCOM to start spending its IGR without further recourse to the National Assembly as soon as the president signs the Appropriation Act into Law.
Her verbal explanations were, however, not accepted as the committee insisted on sighting documented approvals and evidence of appropriation for the 2019 spending of PENCOM.
The committee gave the commission up until Monday, Dec. 9 to present to the committee the approvals for 2019 spending of PENCOM.
The committee also demanded the cash flow analysis for the IGR already spent and other necessary documents for clarity.
News
Obuah Offers Reasons For Wastes In Some Areas In PH
The Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah has explained why wastes are noticed today in some areas of Port Harcourt, the State capital.
Bro. Obuah in a statement revealed that three of the major RIWAMA dumpsites broke down, assuring that efforts are being made to put the dumpsites back to use, before the end of yesterday, so as to commence full utilization of the affected dumpsites, from today.
Bro. Obuah appealed to residents in Port Harcourt and its environs especially from the affected areas where wastes are yet to be evacuated, to bear with the Agency as everything humanly possible is being done to ensure that the dumpsites are put back to use without delay and the wastes evacuated from today.
The RIWAMA Sole Administrator further called on residents in the affected areas to observe sanitary decorum and not to take undue advantage of the situation to dump their refuse indiscriminately.
While expressing thanks to them for their understanding, Bro. Obuah assured that the Agency would not relent in its effort to ensure that the State is kept clean at all times.
Front Pix
RSHA Confirms Commissioner-Nominees …Swearing-In Of Special Advisers Postponed
The Rivers State House of Assembly has screened the 13 persons nominated by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as members of the state executive council.
Those screened and confirmed as Commissioners-designate include Paulinus Nsirim, Soni Ejekwu, Austin Ben-Chioma, Sylvanus Nwankwo, Osima Ginah, Inime Chineweno Aguma and Ifeoma Nwankpa. Others are Dr. Peter Medee, Bariere Thomas, Dr. Fred Kpakol, , Tasie Chinedu, Rodaford Long-John and Professor Kaniye Ebeku.
The screening was sequel to a letter from Chief Nyesom Wike requesting for their screening and confirmation.
During the exercise, the lawmaker representing Khana Constituency 2, Hon.Prince Ngbor Piccolo noted that the tax clearance certificate submitted by one of the nominees, Silvanus Nwankwo was not up to date.
On his part, the nominee Silvanus Nwankwo defended that the taxes were deducted from source.
However, Speaker of the House,Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani ruled that the House will only confirm the nominee if he presents an up to date tax clearance to the House.
Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule moved the motion for deferment of debate to tomorrow to enable those whose particulars were not complete to be submitted.
Meanwhile, the State Government yesterday announced the postponement of the swearing-in of the 15 newly appointed Special Advisers whose swearing – in was earlier billed for today.
A statement from the office of the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, said a new date for the swearing-in ceremony will be communicated to the public.
Those appointed as Special Advisers are Sunny Wokekoro, Alabo George Kerley, Okiri Aribitonye and Erastus Awortu. Others are Sylvester Mgbor, Victor D. Ekaro, Innocent Paddy Wali, George Ariolu, Deima Iyalla, Emma I. Utchay, and Nkem Nwaribe. Also appointed are Harvey Azuka Ideozu, Andy Nwanjoku, Austin Sor and Otonye Briggs.
