Basic Education: Using PR To Address Challenges
It is a privilege to talk with Public Relations Officers of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) and the State Universal Basic Education Boards (SUBEBs) from all over the country. This National Training session is very important because it has the capacity to enhance the quality of basic education in the country.
It is instructive that the 2019 Public Relations Training is holding in Rivers State. This is because Rivers State is the centre of rapid development in the country. Therefore, the gathering of basic education public relations officers means that they will directly interact with the development process of Rivers State.
I take this opportunity to welcome you to Rivers State, the home of Mr. Projects, Nigeria’s Best Performing Governor. You must have noticed that Rivers is a huge construction site.
UBEC And SUBEBs Public Relations Officers Are Important
Public Relations Officers of UBEC and SUBEBs are key players in the quest to resolving the out- of-school children challenge facing the country. Fundamentally, proactive information dissemination to convince parents to allow their children access basic education is important. This is in view of the fact that basic education is free.
•This entails effective use of traditional and new media. However, each public relations officer must use the right media that will be most effective for his state. But in view of the strata of society being targeted, I suggest local broadcast media and the new media. For the broadcast media, messages should be sent across to parents through indigenous languages.
In cases where finance is available, the public relations officers should work with the Local Government Education Authorities (LGEA) to engage in direct outreach programmes, which will involve meeting religious leaders, community-based groups, women groups and comparative groups in the drive to attract children to school.
•Retention Of Kids In School
Even when the out-of-school children are attracted to school, the next challenge is to retain them in their classes. Here again, public relations officers of UBEC and SUBEBs remain critical partners with other stakeholders.
I believe that the PR Departments of UBEC and SUBEBs should be strengthened to provide positive information on the beautiful things that happen in schools – the improving quality of learning, the free feeding programme (where it exists) and the advantages of good education.
PR personnel must not allow purveyors of negative information discourage children from going to school and giving parents reasons why children should not go to school. Such negative information comes from sensationalism. If there is a challenge at a public school, these negative information traders blow it out of proportion.
While we seek better educational facilities, we must always seek intelligent and honest ways of promoting the public basic education system. You can achieve this by promoting outstanding teachers and very brilliant pupils in different schools across different states.
•Advocacy To Attract Stakeholder Participation In Basic Education Across Communities
We have all agreed that government alone cannot drive basic education. There are limited resources with competing needs. We are also aware that several schools across the country that require attention cannot be reached by the Federal and State Governments.
This is where the participation of community stakeholders is vital. Public relations officers in different states working with other SUBEB and LGEA officials should identify privileged Nigerians in different communities and prevail on them to invest in basic education schools.
There are privileged Nigerians who can build classroom blocks, boreholes, writing materials, classroom furniture and feeding for children. These investments ought to be done in line with the capacity of the investing stakeholders.
For the investing stakeholders, they would have their names crested on the areas of their investments. In addition, UBEC and SUBEB should also initiate awards and halls of fame to recognize these stakeholders and encourage others to key in.
•Education Remains The Key To National Revival
As public relations practitioners, always bear in mind that you are at the most important rung of the developmental ladder of the country. This means that you must remain dedicated.
As it stands today, education is the only way for the country to commence its journey to greatness. In this march to greatness, education plays a key role and the basic education sector is even more important. That is why public relations officers of UBEC and SUBEBs must engage the process and all stakeholders to ensure that our people appreciate the importance of basic education.
•Education Beyond Politics
As we work to develop the basic education sector, we must bear in mind that education is beyond politics. Every Nigerian child, irrespective of the political leaning of his/her parents, should be able to access education
Therefore, public relations officers working for UBEC and SUBEBs must place the society above political considerations. If they do this, they will earn the confidence of parents and improve the enrollment figures in our public basic schools.
Building Networks To Achieve Collective Goals
This is why this meeting should be applauded. Beyond the training that PR personnel will get is the opportunity to interact and build networks for the development of the basic education sector.
Though the challenges faced may differ from state to state, public relations officials have the platform to peer review and compare notes. This way, they can tap into diverse experiences and better their operational capacity. In the long run, the country stands to benefit. The basic education sector would be enriched and our country would naturally be on the path to growth.
Nwakaudu is the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media. He made the above remarks at the 2019 PR Training for UBEC and SUBEB Public Relations Officers from the 36 States and FCT in Port Harcourt, yesterday.
By: Simeon Nwakaudu
Tribute To The Nigeria Police Band
One of the most interesting legacies inherited by the Nigeria Police force from the British is the Magnificent Police Band which was established in 1966. Located in the vast premises of the old Southern Police College, Ikeja, it was created by some British officers serving in Nigeria, with its Director of Music trained at the Royal School of Music in London. Its first Director was Major I. Boyle, a charismatic lover of music.
The Director of Music of the Police Band was said to have wept when he last conducted the orchestra before leaving Nigeria. The memory of that emotional experience probably left a lasting legacy which still gives enthusiasm and pride to the police band. The story may be different now but today that arm of the police is still quite strong.
The Police School of music recruits annually musically talented youths between the age of 16 and 19 and trains them over a period of time ranging from three to five years. The music syllabus of the school includes the general theories of the music, ranging from composition, audition and voice training etc, to literature studies and skills and principle in musical performance and conducting.
Martial music, marching, parade and other musical acrobatics feature in the area of the training programme. The students also take some academic courses which include two international languages, usually English and French, or any other language plus English. The degree of rigorous training which the students, undergo is quite spectacular, commendable and amazing.
In addition to the scope and variety of courses which the students undergo during their training programme, they are also expected to pass a music examination conducted by the Associated Board of Royal School of music before they become fully enlisted in the police force. The rate of drop-out has been quite high but that has not forced the school to reduce its standard rather, more and more youths queue up in large members during recruitment exercises.
Although a previous knowledge of music is not a criterion for entry into the police school of music, there is an aptitude test to determine musical potential and talent. Those with previous musical knowledge complete the course earlier than those who do not possess such knowledge.
The Police Band Performance and entertains in Public during important national and international occasions. As a part of its public relations programme, the band allows any individual or organization that can afford the cost, to hire its services, for private use. Heads of educational institutions with interest in music one also allowed the privilege of asking for visiting music instructors, provided that such institution is located within its catchment area. This is one way to promote music.
Apart from the central base or headquarters of the Police School of music, the Nigeria Police also has a local band in each state police command. The activities of such local band even though on a minor scale, include the supply of musical entertainment in the officers’ mess or during passing out parade and other ceremonies. The Rotary Club International is a close friend of the police band, as collaborators in fund-raising or other humanitarian activities.
There is a very commendable collaboration between the Nigeria Police Band and its military counter part. Apart from occasional exchange or secondment of personnel between the Police and Army School of music, there is a collaboration in curriculum innovation and up-date. The Army School of Music, though based in Kaduna, has other out-posts or branches, also with a Director of music.
The difference between the Police and Army School of Music is that the Army is responsible for training of other musicians for other arms of the defence forces, especially buglers. What prevented late Fella Ransome Kuti from enlisting in the Army School of Music was his style of dressing during an interview. The Army and Police Band can be quite colourful and amazing when they perform in public.
There was a time when the police Band had a close understanding with Nigerian Television orchestra, then headed by Dr Adams Fiberesima, in the promotion of music in Nigeria. A musical composition by Dr Adams Fiberesima titled “Opu Jaja” had featured in the performances of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and in the United states of America where the piece also won a great deal of approval.
The evolution of music in Nigeria as an adermic discipline owes much to the Nigeria police Band as well as the Nigeria Television and radio network. Apart from organising a body of music-makers and music-lovers, they also participated in the organization of musical competitions and fund raising activities. Now music education is gaining an increasing popularity in the country.
Is it not praise worthy to see a family where a 13-year-old girl plays a piano, with father and mother on a saxophone and violin respectively, forming a mini-family orchestra? There are a few such Nigerian homes, one such being that of a retired officer of the Police Band.
The Rivers State Council for Arts and Culture used to organise talent-hunt and Promote inter-school musical competition. Maybe immediate problem on prepotent need is how to find daily bread in a harsh economy.
The Port Harcourt Musical Society should also be seen as promoting music education.
The value or impart of music does not lie in the beer-parlour variation but in the aesthetic experience. Music can also convey pleas and warnings to teachers and lawless people. This Police Band does so in some clever ways, but not always in public. At state funerals it’s fantastic what the Police band can do.
Punch Newspaper’s Hypocritical Declaration On Rivers
I am surprised that it took Punch Newspaper so long to make their declaration against Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike. So when I saw their editorial of Sunday, December 1, 2019 taking a position on Rivers State, I took it as one of their promotional activities for those that sponsor them.
Imagine a newspaper and the day it chose to make the declaration: “Rivers State is not a Christian State, Wike.” They carefully chose a Sunday and the very beginning of the Christmas Period to make their hypocritical declaration. It is an editorial laden birthed in negativity, with virtually nothing to do with social good.
For the Punch, their courage is usually politically targeted and aimed at pleasing specific sections of the country. They are also always intent on satisfying a particular political party.
In the editorial where Punch Newspaper “boldly” lambasted the Rivers State Governor, it failed woefully to mention States that have declared Islam as their official State Religion. They failed to mention states that officially practise Sharia as approved by their Respective State Houses of Assembly. They merely played the Ostrich in this regard, as their goal was obvious.
Earlier this year, Punch Newspaper was compelled by public outcry to sack its daily and Saturday editors because of the Newspaper’s ugly foray into the issues of Christianity.
It strategically published on its back page a cartoon of a man desecrating the Bible with urine. All the Newspaper focused on was to denigrate an entire religion, simply because there was a scandal involving a cleric. They ate the humble pie after leaders of the Christian Faith protested vehemently.
The declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State is within the purview of Governor Wike to make as the elected leader of the state with the mandate of the people.
This declaration does not in any way take away the rights of other Rivers people and residents to practise other religions as they deem fit. On several occasions, Governor Wike personally explained this fact.
The hypocrisy of Punch Newspaper is both nauseating and provocative. To say the least, it is unfortunate. The intent is clear. To pitch Governor Wike against other Nigerians of other faiths, while pretending to be engaged in social advocacy.
Indeed, the Punch Newspaper’s Editorial of December 1, 2019 is in bad taste and was clearly politically motivated and orchestrated to serve ugly purposes.
When it comes to a declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State, Punch Newspaper jumps to assume a Non-Existent Jurisdiction to declare that it is not. In one breadth it quotes a section of the constitution to say that Nigeria is a secular country and in another breadth the same Newspaper declares that the Nigerian Federal Government recognises two major religions.
Embedded in the Nigerian Constitution is the right to freedom of religion. That right is promoted and protected by the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Governor Wike. It is still under this constitutional right that an overwhelming majority of Rivers people are Christians.
Punch Newspaper in its usual politically motivated bias refused to highlight that the Rivers State Government operates Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board to cater for the pilgrimage needs of Muslims in the State. A Rivers Indigene, Alhaji Abdulrazak Deprieye is the Sole Administrator of Rivers State Muslims Pilgrims Welfare Board .
We are already accustomed to Punch Newspaper’s partisanship. When the falsehood on the alleged demolition of a Non-Existent Mosque was circulated by some politicians, Punch Newspaper was one of the newspapers that celebrated the concocted and misleading report. When the truth came to the fore, Punch Newspaper made no attempt publish declarative reports about the truth.
Whenever there are security infractions in Rivers State, Punch Newspaper celebrates as if Rivers lives don’t matter. If cultists clash in a community in Khana LGA for instance, Punch Newspaper would scream “Rivers of Blood”. If there is an issue of security breach in a village in Emohua LGA, Punch would scream “Rivers Violence “. Majority of Punch Security reports on Rivers State are geared towards de-marketing the state. Of course, they have Rivers APC leaders as their collaborators. Rivers reports that make front page on Punch are usually the reports deliberately placed to de-market the state.
But if similar stories break in other states of geo-political zones that are aligned with their political inclination, Punch Newspaper becomes professional.
When the developments are positive about Rivers State and the State Government, Punch Newspaper usually looks the other way. If the attention of her representatives are drawn to this ugly development, they insist that it is the paper’s policy.
It is that partisanship that has led to this misadventure by Punch Newspaper’s Editorial Board. On what premise would an editorial board declare that Rivers State is not a Christian State?
Has the Punch Editorial Board become the Rivers State Executive Council or the Rivers State House of Assembly or even the elected Council Chairmen of Rivers State? Are members of Punch Editorial Board now elected councillors of Rivers State? On what platform can they counter Governor Wike who holds the mandate of Rivers people?
So Punch Newspaper is comfortable to say that the country is a secular state where there are constitutionally recognized Grand Khadis and Sharia Courts in different parts of the country? Governor Wike’s Declaration that Rivers State is a Christian State is the REALITY. The truth of the matter. Governor Wike is a frank politician who believes in the truth.
Personally, I see the editorial by Punch Newspaper as a failed attempt at political correctness.
But I want to suggest to the Editorial Board of Punch Newspaper to take deliberate steps to be balanced in their coverage of all political parties and geo-political zones. For now, the newspaper is far from getting it right when it comes to balanced reporting. You cannot shut out positives on certain political inclinations and sing the praise of others.
Most importantly, Punch Newspaper must desist from this outdated mode of profiling politicians not within their political group. It is impossible for everyone to belong to one political movement.
In all, the ill-conceived Punch Newspaper’s Editorial of December 1, 2019 is dead on arrival. It is a political effort that has failed like several other negative media campaigns against Governor Wike.
Nwakaudu is Special Assistant to Rivers State Governor on electronic media
By: Simeon Nwakaudu
Social Media Bill: Short Walk To Totalitarianism?
I have consistently tried to create levels of differentiation between democracy and dictatorship, especially dictatorships of the military variant as we have had in our country. I have argued that Nigeria is still very far away from the goal posts of what could be called a democratic society. In my view, the environment does not, as yet, look anything democratic because the actors are largely strangers to the ethos and, what is more, too many of them are tied to the old order, not to talk of the fact that the presence of General-presidents suggest that we are still in the thrall of militarism.
Democracy thrives on debate, consensus building, negotiation, persuasion, argumentation, rule of law, process, and inclusion. The military thrives in a coup culture, secrecy, betrayal, violence, command structure, exclusion and lack of transparency. That explains why I have always warned against describing the current charade of violent elections as democracy.
I have illustrated, on several occasions, that many among us arrived at Democracy’s altar by parachutes, funded by moneybags, cliques and cults. It is, therefore, no surprise that we have seen no difference from those who claim to be democrats in terms of the strong-arm tactics that we associated with a militarized environment. Our ‘democrats’ have had no problems with what Noam Chomsky would refer to as resorting to manufactured consent when it comes to elections. They have rented the same crowds, contrived the same outcomes as the old order, seducing the people by bribery rather than persuasion and debate.
Like the false feathers of Icarus, every day, the drama of the fraud called democracy is re-enacted as the masks occasionally fall off and we see the real face of fascism that hides behind it all. When they sense that we want to test their mandate through closely monitored elections, they threaten that we will receive either coffins or body bags in return. Every day, the evidence is before us suggesting clearly that, in the mind of those to whom we have entrusted our future, democracy is merely a heuristic device to perpetuate their grip on power, a bad portfolio investment that fears scrutiny. All the State Assemblies, at best glorified cemeteries of silence inhabited by puppets, are cowed to silence and submission as they munch their crumbs.
The recent outrage by the Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammed, over public reaction to the Social Media Bill, is illustrative of the point I am making that not all who call themselves democrats appreciate the enormous burden that goes with the claim today. The minister has used some rather harsh and divisive words that suggest some contempt for the voices and views of those whose labours and sacrifices brought him and his government to where they are. His language is disrespectful, appalling and illustrative of the highhandedness that suggests that we are not in a democracy. The language is as intolerant as it is alienating. The Minister says that no amount of threat, blackmail etc will dissuade the government from going ahead with the social media bill because it is borne out of patriotism. Really?
There are many questions begging for answers here. Is this the language of people who understand or have really imbibed and internalised the spirit and fine principles of democracy? If we must do your will or face the wrath of government, then, this suggests two things: First, we must obey you and government because we are subservient to you and government. We must be answerable to you not the other way round. We must, because, if we don’t, we can be penalised by imprisonment for daring to question its wisdom or seek to have an input in a law that concerns us. When did we surrender our rights and voices to government if we are not heading to totalitarian rule? It looks like and smells like it. Is Mr. Mohammed a lawyer who is a politician or a politician who is a lawyer? In an ideal situation, the former should reinforce the latter.
At this point, I would rather side with President Muhammadu Buhari who has been far more honest about his deficient democratic credentials. I have heard the president on, at least, three occasions complain that democracy is definitely not his strong jacket. To him, democracy is an irritant, a nuisance that he is compelled to live with. To paraphrase the President: ‘When I was a military man, I arrested all the thieves and put them in protective custody. I asked them to go and prove their innocence. Now, I have been told that even though I can see the thieves, I cannot arrest them. I must take them to court and prove that they are guilty.’
I admire the fact that the president has illustrated that his conversion to democracy was not like Paul on the road to Damascus. His tentative conversion to democracy did not come with a confession of his sins (of staging a coup), a promise not to do that again and then a plea for absolution and the acceptance of the required penance! In honesty, the president says he prefers to work with ‘those he knows, not those who know’, so we can forgive him. But not others.
Mr. Mohammed has climbed a moral high horse, claiming that he is motivated by higher and noble values of protecting the rest of us from a hovering scarecrow of evil, the social media. This is a low level fence erected to hide the construction of a wall of tyranny, fascism and totalitarianism. All tyrants and fascists started with the most noble of intentions, composing panegyric lullabies in praise of patriotism. But, as the old saying goes, patriotism is often the last refuge of scoundrels. Sooner than later, they will start the witch-hunt. This is why the radical American intellectual and activist, Lillian Hellman, who lived under the witch hunting era of McCarthyism, titled her memoirs, ‘Scoundrel Time!’
To be sure, there is no one, including myself, who is not aware of the dangers posed by the social media. We have all been victims. However, should the government wish to address this matter legally and openly, why should they be afraid of a public debate? It is desirable that we address the social media by way of education, open debate and transfer of knowledge. When did the social media become sinister in the eyes of the government? Is it after the same government used it that they now realise that it was good for them then, but bad for the rest of us now?
No citizen should be compelled to obey bad laws. Patriotism is not a commodity of exchange. I have lived long in this country, been engaged long enough to know that the degree of patriotism of office holders is often in direct proportion to the opportunities that they have. Today’s Buhariphiles will develop Buhariphobia when they lose their position. Against the backdrop of the rumours and whispers about term limits, do we know where this is going?
Finally, we must all concede that technology is here to stay. All we can do is to try to make it work for us. Like their explorer grandfathers before them, both Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Jack Dorsey (Twitter) have shone their light. They know what they have seen in Nigeria and Mr. Dorsey says he plans a longer stay in future. They have seen opportunity in an incredibly energetic and brilliant youth and they are prepared to pour investment into them. What do those who govern us see? Afraid of their shadows, they see in their own Youth, trouble and threats to the quicksand into which they have buried their selfish ambitions. They want to kill these dreams by thinking of a Bill to protect us from hate speech and so on.
There is absolutely no doubt that we face a difficult future with what to do with the social media. A people so badly governed will use anything to express their frustration and sadly, this is what makes us all victims of hate speech. The greatest expression of hate is those who use the power in their hands to divide us by favouring or excluding others based on religion, gender, political affiliation or social class. They are the real reason why our people have remained diminished.
It is a measure of who we are and the premium we place on life that anyone would dream of suggesting a death sentence for the propagation of hate speech. Surely, unscrupulous and immoral theft of humungous resources belonging to all of us by our politicians is more damaging to our society than any hate speech. It is like comparing saliva and a dam. A clear conscience fears no accusation. Technology, developed by humans, still has inbuilt safety valves that will enable it to correct itself. Threats, arm-twisting or raw bravado will not do. Edward Snowden has shown that the builders of terror can always pull back. It is inefficiency and political corruption that creates the conditions for the social media to thrive, not lack of patriotism.
The ultimate goal of this Bill is not to punish those who offend, but those who offend government or those in government. Again, here, we have to fall back on the President’s sense of honesty. When he promulgated Decree 2, the focus was to punish journalists who made public officers uncomfortable. Again, on this note, the President has not changed his mind set at all. Therefore, when the sponsors of this Bill claim that it is for our own good, they are borrowing our mouths to eat onions. If the government gets away with it, we have no idea what else will be on the table. Only a robust debate can cure the claims of cynicism.
The government has all the laws it needs to fight any form of crime and individuals can fall back on it. This Bill is redundant, stale, superfluous and a fraud. We must fight it with all our energy. It is rotten yoghurt being marketed beyond its expiration date. We should reject it as a totalitarian attempt to circumscribe our hard-earned freedom.
Kukah is the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.
By: Matthew Kukah
