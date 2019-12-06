Edo Speaker Declares Vacant Seats Of 12 Lawmakers

Niger Delta
The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), has expressed worries over the proliferation of bills on the floor of the 9th National Assembly for the establishment of regional development agencies.
President, IYC worldwide, Roland Pereotubo Oweilaemi, in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday, questioned the rationale for the establishments of such regional agencies, especially as it concerns their funding.
He maintained that while the IYC was not against the establishment of such regional development agencies, the issue of how the Federal Government would fund them should be of concern to every Nigerian, including the lawmakers.
“With the way and manner the 9th Assembly is introducing these bodies such as North Central Development Commission, North West Development Commission, etc, after the North East Development Commission came on stream through the 8th Assembly, IYC fears that history may want to repeat itself about the funding.
“We believe that these agencies are not going to be funded with oil money from the Niger Delta. The funding of the North East Development Commission is shrouded in secrecy as we believe strongly that it is being funded with oil money. This broad day robbery of our exclusive economic right should not be replicated in the incoming bodies,” he stressed.
He maintained that just as the governors from the South East had made it clear that the South East Development Commission would be jointly funded by them, the governors from the north should also come clear on how they want their regional development agencies to be funded.
He said: “This was how the then Supreme Military Council (SMC) under the chairmanship of General Olusegun Obasanjo exercised legislative powers at the federal level, made the greatest mockery of the Ijaws by promulgating River Basin Development Authorities Decree and the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority Decree.
“The former established 10 other River Basin Development Authorities for every river, rivulet, creek and brook in the rest of Nigeria. The latter established the Niger Delta Basin Development Authority.”
Niger Delta
Edo Speaker Declares Vacant Seats Of 12 Lawmakers
The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, on Wednesday, declared vacant the seats of 12 members-elect for deliberately refusing to present their certificates of return to the Clerk of the Assembly for inauguration.
Also during plenary, the seats of Messrs Uyi Ekhosuehi and Henry Okaka, representing Oredo East and Owan East respectively, were declared vacant for allegedly absconding from plenary after the inauguration of the Seventh Assembly on June 17.
According to the speaker, even if the lawmakers-elect come for sitting now, they cannot meet the mandatory 180 sitting days as enshrined in the constitution.
The affected members-elect are Vincent Uwadiae, Ovia North-East II; Ugiagbe Dumez, Ovia North-East I; Washington Osifo, Uhunmwode; Victor Edoror, Esan Central; Kingsley Ugabi, Etsako East and Michael Ohio-Ezomo, Owan West.
Others are Sunday Aghedo, Ovia South-West; Chris Okaeben, Oredo West; Crosby Eribo, Egor; Aliyu Oshiomhole, Etsako West II; Oshomah Ahmed, Etsako Central and Ganiyu Audu, Etsako West I.
Okiye, while declaring the seats vacant, said that the 12 members-elect ‘defiantly refused’ to come forward to do necessary documentation as part of the conditions for their inauguration as members of the Assembly.
He said: “12 out of the 24 members-elect, who completed their screening and documentation process, were inaugurated on June 17, out of whom two have refused to discharge their legislative duties.
“They have refused to represent their constituents in the Assembly, invariably denying them effective representation.
“At this point, I am declaring the seats of the 12 members-elect vacant, in accordance with Section 109, subsection 1(F) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended),” he said.
Okiye consequently called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct by-elections within 90 days in the affected constituencies.
Niger Delta
Police Confirm Burning Of Two Suspected Kidnappers In Bayelsa
The Bayelsa State Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the burning of two suspected kidnappers in Otuagala Community in Ogbia Local Government Area of the state by mob.
The suspected criminals were involved in the kidnap of three students of the College of Health and Technology, Otuogidi.
The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, said the two kidnappers were arrested on Tuesday evening.
He said shortly after men of the command arrested the criminals, mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death.
He said: “Following a tip off, on December 3, at about 1625 hours, a combined team of policemen and the vigilance group, combed Otuagala forest, in Ogbia Local Government Area.
“The team rescued the three students of College of Health and Technology Otuogidi, who were kidnapped by unknown gunmen on the December 2.
“The victims were in good condition. Meanwhile, two kidnappers were arrested and two wooden carved guns that resemble AK 47 Rifles were recovered from them.
“However, angry mob from the community overpowered the security operatives and burned the kidnappers to death,” he said.
Niger Delta
Wike, Okowa Condole Udom Over Father’s Death
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has condoled his Akwa Ibom State counterpart, Governor Udom Emmanuel, over the death of his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.
Governor Wike, in a statement issued by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Information, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, described late Pa Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang, as a man whose vision of life was remarkable.
He prayed that God will grant the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State the fortitude to bear the loss.
It would be recalled that the Late Elder Nkanang died on the 1st of December, 2019, at the age of Ninety (90) years.
Meanwhile, Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has sent condolences to Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom State on the passing away of his father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.
In a condolence message to Gov. Udom, the government and people of Akwa-Ibom, Okowa said Elder Emmanuel’s death was a great loss not only to the people of Akwa-Ibom but the nation in general, given his invaluable contributions to the cause of humanity.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba yesterday, the governor joined family and the people of Akwa-Ibom to mourn the departed patriarch.
He noted that Elder Emmanuel lived a life of impact and urged the family to be consoled by the legacies left behind by their late father.
Okowa paid glowing tribute to Pa. Emmanuel for being a good father and urged the family to take solace in the fact that the late patriarch lived to witness the enormous successes achieved by his children, including the emergence of Mr. Udom Emmanuel from a bank executive to Governor of Akwa-Ibom.
”We received the news of the demise of your beloved father with shock but we are consoled by the fact that he lived a life of dedicated service to humanity.
”We share in Governor Udom’s sorrow and pains at this period and we pray that God will grant him the courage to bear the loss, as we pray for the repose of the soul of the departed father.
”On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta, I mourn with my brother Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on the unfortunate demise of his beloved father, Elder Gabriel Emmanuel Nkanang.
”It is my prayer that God will comfort Governor Emmanuel and his entire family and grant them the fortitude to bear the grievous loss,” he said.
