Niger Delta
Youth Leader Urges Presidency To Wade Into NDDC Impasse
A Niger Delta youth leader, Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, on Monday urged the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, to intervene in the lingering leadership crisis in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).
Tonjo-West said the call to Kyari to intervene in the impasse between the legislators and Sen. Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, over the inauguration of the board members of NDDC was based on Kyari’s competence as an astute administrator.
our correspondent reports that newly appointed board of the commission is awaiting inauguration, while Akpabio has appointed an Interim Management Committee to probe NDDC’s finances and run the commission for six months.
The National Assembly had said it would not have any dealing with the committee during the 2020 budget defence sessions, saying there was no provision for the committee in the NDDC Act.
Tonjo-West, a former Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters, told NAN in Yenagoa on Monday that the impasse was an impediment to the commission’s progress.
He said that the impasse might affect NDDC’s appropriation for the 2020 fiscal year, if steps were not taken to resolve it.
According to him, if appropriation is affected, it will have dire consequences for development in the region.
The youth leader further said that Niger Delta youths were getting more aware of their roles and responsibilities in shaping their future.
He said that youths of the region saw crisis in NDDC as “an ill wind that does no good to the region.”
“We have watched carefully the proactive and objective disposition of the Chief of Staff to the President in handling issues that have to do with the presidency and members of its cabinet, especially when they concern policie, and reforms of government and the citizens.
“This is the first time the president is delegating his powers to the minister for the purpose of creating a healthy relationship between the people and their own vis-à-vis development of the region.
“We commend the Senate leadership for standing their ground in ensuring that the right thing be done, which is to allow the board to commence work.
“The way the youth leaders are feeling about the crisis suggests to me that trouble is looming should our plans to urge Kyari to persuade the president to prevail on the minister to do the needful fails.
“The patience of the youths, who are eager to see the development plan of the Federal Government materialise in concrete ways is running out.
“The earlier the board comes on stream to settle the plethora of issues that have been left unattended to, the better for our safety and peace.
Niger Delta
Group Sets Agenda For Bayelsa Governor-Elect
Grassroots Network for Change (GNC), a socio-political group in Bayelsa, has set agenda for the state Governor-Elect, Chief David Lyon, as he prepares to take over the mantle of leadership on February 14, 2020.
The State Deputy Coordinator of the group, Ms Diepreye Umbu, in an interview with journalists in Yenagoa yesterday, urged Lyon to learn from the mistakes of the outgoing government in the state.
He said it was necessary for him do something differently in order to succeed.
Umbu also advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) led next level government to consider the fight against insecurity, provision of electricity, road infrastructure, provision of employments as well as education as its priorities.
The deputy coordinator also called on the Governor-elect to prioritise provision of potable water, human capital development, civil service-friendly policies and tackling of the perennial flooding of the state.
She also further urged Lyon to be magnanimous in victory and be ready to work with the people of the state, not minding their political differences.
”The governor-elect should carry everybody along because the government belongs to Bayelsans. It does not matter whether one is from APC or PDP, because the people that voted were all Bayelsans,” she said.
She also called on all aggrieved candidates and political parties that participated in the election to sheathe their swords and work in tandem with the incoming government to move the state forward.
”For the incoming government to succeed, the people of Bayelsa must exhibit love and unity because we cannot grow if we don’t love ourselves.
”We must support the governor and his government and be ready to advise him rightly, not to pull him down.”
Man, 42, faces trial for fleeing with dead man’s property in Edo
A 42-year old man, Johnson Damisa, yesterday, appeared at an Oredo Magistrates’ Courtà, Benin City for fleeing with a dead man’s property valued N571,000.
Damisa was hired by one Blessing Azeta to help convey the property from Upper Mission road area in Benin City to a new location, but Johnson disappeared to an unknown place.
His disappearance since August 2017 was said to have delayed the burial of the dead man simply identified as Azeta.
Items stolen by Damisa, according to Police Prosecutor, ASP Patrick Agbonifo, include three sets of bed with two mattresses, a set of chairs, three rolls of rugs, a kitchen cabinet and a set of dining among others.
Damisa, however, pleaded not guilty to the one -count charge preferred against him.
Agbonifo said the offence was punishable under 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol. II, Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria now applicable in Edo State.
The presiding magistrate, Ivie Akere, granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 and two surety in like sum, who must be gainfully employed.
Akere adjourned sitting to Dec. 5 for hearing. (NAN)
Niger Delta
Bayelsa Communities Count Losses As Floods Recede
Communities of Bayelsa state have started counting their losses to the 2019 floods which wrecked havoc on their properties and sources of livelihood.
Speaking with our correspondent on a fact-finding tour of some flood impacted communities last Monday, the chairman, community development committee, CDC, Onuebum community of Ogbia Local government Area of the state, Mr Victory Ekereke, said whereas his entire community was sacked by the flood no relief materials nor help to alleviate their suffering came from any source.
According to the community leader,neither the state emergency management agency nor the duo of the Lawmakers representing them at both the state House of Assembly, Honourable Gibson Munalayefa and the member representing the Ogbia Federal Constituency,Honourable Fred Obua reached out to them when they were most needed.
Ekereke pleaded with the Authorities concerned with emergencies to help his community get back on its feet,saying the flood that has lasted longer than expected has dealt them a big shocker as all their farmlands and traditional means of ekeing out a living have been destroyed by the floods which according to him has just started receding.
The Onuebum CDC helmsman revealed that the cause of the massive flooding in his community and sister communities around the Ekole River, which is an offshoot of the River Nun, are the numerous canals along the River,saying the worst hit is the Oku canal situated at Onuebum.
Meanwhile in Southern Ijaw Local Government area of the state,the people of Otuan community through the chairman of their council of chiefs, Chief Lucky Daniel have also joined in the call for assistance to enable the community go back to their normal life as the floods starts receding in what the community described as snail-pace.
The sextagenerian, retired Principal, described the extent of Government’s abandonment of flood impacted communities round the state as alarming. He noted that Otuan which used to be better of prior to the flood in terms of agricultural produce was now at the mercy of donors who were not even forthcoming.
“In our community the entire major road was flooded,no where to move to. Almost half the community was submerged. Though we didn’t move out of the community, no relief materials were sent to us by anybody,not even from the Government”, he said.
In Yenagoa, the state capital, according to the paramount ruler of Swali Community, His Royal Highness Wilcox Job, as the host community of the largest daily market in the state and a heavily impacted suburb of the city like other sister submerged communities no help of any sort has been received.
The royal father noted that as a result residents of the communities now took to refuge at the community hall,stressing that the people of his community have suffered more than expected following the surging floods which has stayed too long.
After official efforts at reaching the state emergency management agency,SEMA failed, in a telephone call put across to the agency’s chairman shortly
before print time,the Ogbia-born retired Army major,chief Zedikiah Isu said his agency has not been mobilized to cater for this year’s flood victims, but however assuring that the agency is still working to bring a post flood succour to victims.
By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells, Yenagoa.
Niger Delta
Anugbum’s Coronation Excites Surveyor General
The Surveyor General of Rivers State, Surveyor Noel Elenwo, has called on leaders at all levels to put the interest of the people above their personal interest.
Surveyor Elenwo, who said this, during the coronation of the former Special Adviser to Governor Wike on Land, Dr Anugbum Onuoha as Eze Rumu-Oyinwere, Eze Olu Ekpodoya I by Oro-eyinwere town in Rumuepirikom, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area said time had come for those in the position of authority, to defend the interest of their people.
The Surveyor General thanked the community for the coronation, adding that Eze Anugbum Onuoha has always defended the interest of his people, and that the coronation was based on Onuoha’s numerous contributions towards the development of his community and the entire state.
According to him, the former special adviser to the governor on land and survey, is a man who has distinguished himself on the service of humanity; hence the need to celebrate him as it is done by his people.
Elenwo further said that most of the people-oriented projects in the community were done by him, saying his impactful projects such as scholarship, empowerments of the youths within and outside the community shows his large heart in assisting people.
“The caliber of people who came to celebrate with him tells more about Chief Anugbum, his generosity and philanthropist knows no bounds. The list of his numerous projects are endless”, he said.
Earlier, the new Eze Olu-Ekpodela I, Eze Anugbum Onuoha appreciated his community for the honour done him.
Eze Olu Ekpodela I said his chieftaincy coronation has challenged him to do more for his people.
Eze Anugbum assured that his reign will further promote peace, unity and love in the land, saying that upholding the traditions of the people which is the essence of the coronation will be done with dignity.
He said the recognition of his contributions is the community of his people should be emulated by people who wish to be honoured, urging the people to support and encourage him to deliver on the new assignment.
By: Chioma Peter Miracle & Odinakachi Oko
