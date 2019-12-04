Stakeholders Identify Factors Inhibiting Immunization In Rivers

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has said that the efficacy of the second dose measles vaccine is such that is capable of eradicating measles and other killer diseases among infants.

Banigo, who stated this at the just-concluded week-long advocacy and sensitisation programme organised by the state government, through the State Ministry of Health and State Primary Healthcare Management Board, said the vaccine is for effective prevention of Measles among children from 9 to 15 months in the state.

It would be recalled that while flagging-off the second round maternal newborn and Health Week – cum introduction of the measles second dose campaign in Okrika Local Government Area, the Deputy Governor said the introduction of the new vaccine “A”underscores the state government’s concern and commitment in providing improved medical health care services and facilities for children and mothers across the state.

Represented on the occasion by the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr Caroline Wali, she explained that the government has prioritised health care service delivery in the state such that everybody, including the blind, can attest to.

Dr Banigo described the ongoing construction of the Mother and Child Hospital by the state government as an indication of the government’s gesture to improve health care services for women and children in the state, saying that the hospital, which is an outstanding edifice in the country, may likely be commissioned in December.

“The Mother and Child Hospital is built for women and children in the state only. This shows that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has our women and children at heart and everything we are doing at the Ministry of Health and Primary Health Care Board in the state has the mothers and children at heart,” she stated.

Dr Banigo urged the health officers in the area and state at large to use the period to embark on vigorous sensitisation campaign across the various towns and villages so that the people can see the impact of what government has in stock for them.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, State Primary Health Care Management Board, Dr Agiriye Harry, called on health officers to ensure that they embark on campaigns to schools, churches and homes in the area in order to realise the intention of the programme.

In his own contribution, the chairman of okirika LGA ,Hon Philemon Iwoloma, while thanking the State Government for bringing the programme in the area said it has further demonstrated the governments quest to liberate the children and pregnant mothers from preventable sickness, as well as to secure their future.

Earlier in an interview with journalists ,the medical officer in charge of the LGA, Dr Toby Beauty said, “This introduction is new.We noticed that the first dose only covers 75percent zero consumption ,so by this new introduction ,we expect 95 percent zero consumption. It will boost the immunity of children so that they can not come down with measles,” she stated

The programme was sponsored by the State Government in collaboration with SOML P for R and unicef.