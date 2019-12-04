Politics
PDP May Not Participate In Future Elections -Secondus
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday expressed fears of participating in the upcoming gubernatorial elections being planned for Edo and Ondo States in 2020.
It also re-echoed its disappointment in the conduct of the just concluded Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.
PDP, therefore, tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to embark on electoral amendment through the National Assembly to address most of the challenges in conducting elections in the country.
The PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus said this while addressing INEC delegation who came to carry out a routine verification exercise at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja.
While addressing some of the operatives of the electoral umpire, Secondus alleged that the INEC integrity was at stake given the trajectory of elections it has conducted so far in the country.
He pointed out that some of the INEC staff had compromised their offices.
In his words: “INEC as presently constituted has integrity questions. Some of the staff have compromised their offices.
“We advise that INEC should go back to the drawing board and consider the past elections it has conducted.
“Even INEC needs a reform. We can’t continue this way. Is either we practise the American model or adopt the Egyptian model where soldiers shall be part and parcel of the election process.
The PDP National Chairman affirmed it was time for INEC to submit the necessary amendments to the National Assembly so that an improved legal framework can be put in place for a free and fair election to be achieved.
He, however, added that the conduct of the 2019 general elections set Nigeria backwards.
Some of the bitter lessons, according to Secondus, are: thuggery, killing, militarisation of voting scenes and disruptions of voting process.
Others are the alleged INEC involvement in operating the APC agenda, brigandage, intimidation, coercion and manipulation of results, hijacking of election materials and deployment of military helicopters among others.
Politics
APC Senatorial Candidate Leads 20,000 Supporters Back To PDP
No fewer than 20,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State were among those who defected from the party last Sunday to the People’s Democratic Party Party (PDP) in Enugu State.
The former APC faithful followed the APC Enugu East senatorial candidate in the last election, Lawrence Ezeh, popularly known as Prince of Mburubu, who also dumped the party, back to the PDP.
Ezeh and his followers were received at an impressive reception by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.
Ugwuanyi described the move back to the party as a “family affair.”
“Enugu State PDP is one united family. You left and you are now back. We welcome you back and say that we are happy, because you are very important to us,” the governor told Prince Ezeh and members of his campaign organisation, Aka Ekpuchi Onwa Campaign Organisation and the former APC members.
Ezeh had earlier thanked Nkanu East chapter of the party as well as the state and the government.
He also expressed gratitude to the Governor for keeping tab on him all through the period he was absent from the party.
“Before the elections, we were together; after the elections, we were also together, because you never allowed me to rest until I agreed to return to the PDP,” Ezeh said.
Ezeh was a frontline member of the PDP in Enugu State, but defected from the party in 2018, when he dumped the party for the APC after he failed to secure the PDP ticket to contest Enugu East senatorial seat.
He was defeated by a former governor of the state, Dr. Chimaroke Nnamani, who won the election held on February 23, 2019.
Prince of Mburubu is the CEO of Buzuzu Construction Company Limited, Port Harcourt.
He became the favourite of his people after using his personal funds to construct a 4.5 kilometer road in his Mburubu community, with ditches and street lights.
Ezeh has also been in the limelight for the grading of link roads in Nkanu land as well as granting lifetime scholarships to more than 67 students in Enugu State.
Meanwhile, chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Princess Adaku Ogbu-Aguocha hasdenied the claim that the adleged decampees were members of the APC.
The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu East Senatorial Candidate for the February National Assemble said that no authentic members of the party defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Politics
PDP Faults Party Over Governance Rating In Rivers
The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Labour Party (LP) over its rating of the Governor Nyesom Wike led administration, saying the governor is fulfilling his campaigning promises.
The State Chairman of the Labour Party, Prince Reuben Favour while appearing on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide said his party was disappointed with the level of governance in the State.
Favour called on the Governor to embark on massive agriculture revolution and create jobs for the teeming youths and also reminded him to keep his promise of forming an all-inclusive government.
But the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Darlington Orji said the assessment of the Labour Party was not correct, noting that Governor Wike has set a template for the running of the State in the various sectors.
He said, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But his (Favour’s) assessment for us as a people and a political party towards this administration is not correct because whether you like it or not every government has a focus and intention of what it wants to deliver to the people.
”For us I can tell you that the Government of Rivers is doing perfectly well. But he knows his sense of reasoning and he knows why he judged the governor that he has not done well because as far as we are concerned this government is being fair in all sectors.
”There are promises you make to the people during campaigns and the point of governance is that did you offer those promises you made? Can you keep them? Are they actually there or is it that you make promises that you cannot keep?
”I can tell you that the focus of this government in agriculture is to use commercial agriculture to expand the economy of Rivers State and attract more investors. This is why you can look at the former RISOLM Palm today that is providing over 5, 000 jobs for Rivers people because it has been revived.”
The State PDP spokesman further said the present administration is partnering with a Korean investor that is acquiring 10, 000 hectares of land in Emuoha Local Government and will be creating about 2, 000 jobs that will further boost agriculture in the State.
By: Dennis Naku & Favour Ekeke
Politics
A’Ibom Speaker Swears In APC Member
Speaker of Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Mr Aniekan Bassey, yesterday at plenary swore in Mr Effiong Johnson, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member representing Mbo State Constituency.
The Speaker administered the oath of office and allegiance on Johnson, following the Appeal Court judgment that nullified the election of Mr Okon Frank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
It would be recalled that Johnson, who contested election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was recently declared winner of the 2019 House of Assembly Elections in Mbo, by a Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar.
Frank of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was until the judgment the Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum.
The Speaker, in his remarks, said Johnson had furnished the House with relevant documents and a certified true copy of his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
He said the House would always obey the rule of law, adding that such was the hallmark of democracy.
The speaker congratulated Johnson and urged other members of the House to give him the necessary support to enable him succeed in his new assignment.
