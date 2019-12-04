PDP Faults Party Over Governance Rating In Rivers

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Labour Party (LP) over its rating of the Governor Nyesom Wike led administration, saying the governor is fulfilling his campaigning promises.

The State Chairman of the Labour Party, Prince Reuben Favour while appearing on a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by The Tide said his party was disappointed with the level of governance in the State.

Favour called on the Governor to embark on massive agriculture revolution and create jobs for the teeming youths and also reminded him to keep his promise of forming an all-inclusive government.

But the State PDP Publicity Secretary, Darlington Orji said the assessment of the Labour Party was not correct, noting that Governor Wike has set a template for the running of the State in the various sectors.

He said, “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. But his (Favour’s) assessment for us as a people and a political party towards this administration is not correct because whether you like it or not every government has a focus and intention of what it wants to deliver to the people.

”For us I can tell you that the Government of Rivers is doing perfectly well. But he knows his sense of reasoning and he knows why he judged the governor that he has not done well because as far as we are concerned this government is being fair in all sectors.

”There are promises you make to the people during campaigns and the point of governance is that did you offer those promises you made? Can you keep them? Are they actually there or is it that you make promises that you cannot keep?

”I can tell you that the focus of this government in agriculture is to use commercial agriculture to expand the economy of Rivers State and attract more investors. This is why you can look at the former RISOLM Palm today that is providing over 5, 000 jobs for Rivers people because it has been revived.”

The State PDP spokesman further said the present administration is partnering with a Korean investor that is acquiring 10, 000 hectares of land in Emuoha Local Government and will be creating about 2, 000 jobs that will further boost agriculture in the State.

By: Dennis Naku & Favour Ekeke